TIM S A : Yes ☐ No ☒ (Form 6-K)

In May/2021 there were the following securities and derivatives operations, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties
(X) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Management
( ) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
( ) Controlling Shareholder
( ) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
111,389
0.004601%
0.004601%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
111,389
0.004601%
0.004601%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties
( ) Board of Directors
(X) Executive Management
( ) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
( ) Controlling Shareholder
( ) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
166,789
0.006890%
0.006890%
Activity in the month
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Intermediary
Deal
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$)
Shares
Common Registered
N/A
Inclusion of Statutory Director
11,011
N/A
N/A
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
177,800
0.007345%
0.007345%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Management
(X) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
( ) Controlling Shareholder
( ) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
0
0.000000%
0.000000%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
0
0.000000%
0.000000%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Management
( ) Fiscal Council
(X) Technical or Advisory Bodies
( ) Controlling Shareholder
( ) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
0
0.000000%
0.000000%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
0
0.000000%
0.000000%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Management
( ) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
(X) Controlling Shareholder
( ) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity*
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
1,611,969,946
66.588195%
66.588195%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
1,611,969,946
66.588195%
66.588195%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties
( ) Board of
( ) Executive Management
( ) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
( ) Controlling Shareholder
(X) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
0
0.000000%
0.000000%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
0
0.000000%
Disclaimer
