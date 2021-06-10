Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. TIM S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 06/07
12.53 BRL   +1.05%
06:06aTIM S A  : PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Form 6-K)
PU
06:04aTIM S A  : Yes ☐ No ☒ (Form 6-K)
PU
06:04aTIM S A  : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING HELD ON JUNE 9th, 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TIM S A : Yes ☐ No ☒ (Form 6-K)

06/10/2021 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yes ☐ No ☒

In May/2021 there were the following securities and derivatives operations, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties (X) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Management ( ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies ( ) Controlling Shareholder ( ) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 111,389 0.004601% 0.004601%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 111,389 0.004601% 0.004601%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties ( ) Board of Directors (X) Executive Management ( ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies ( ) Controlling Shareholder ( ) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 166,789 0.006890% 0.006890%
Activity in the month
Security / Derivative Security Description Intermediary Deal Quantity Price Volume (R$)
Shares Common Registered N/A Inclusion of Statutory Director 11,011 N/A N/A
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 177,800 0.007345% 0.007345%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Management (X) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies ( ) Controlling Shareholder ( ) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 0 0.000000% 0.000000%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 0 0.000000% 0.000000%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Management ( ) Fiscal Council (X) Technical or Advisory Bodies ( ) Controlling Shareholder ( ) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 0 0.000000% 0.000000%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 0 0.000000% 0.000000%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Management ( ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies (X) Controlling Shareholder ( ) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity* Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 1,611,969,946 66.588195% 66.588195%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 1,611,969,946 66.588195% 66.588195%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Management ( ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies ( ) Controlling Shareholder (X) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 0 0.000000% 0.000000%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 0 0.000000% 0.000000%

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 10:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TIM S.A.
06:06aTIM S A  : PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Form 6-K)
PU
06:04aTIM S A  : Yes ☐ No ☒ (Form 6-K)
PU
06:04aTIM S A  : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING HELD ON JUNE 9th, 2021 (Fo..
PU
06/09TIM S A  : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 06.09.2021
PU
06/09TIM S A  : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
05/27TIM S A  : Next Lives Scheduled
PU
05/21TIM S A  : Next Lives Scheduled
PU
05/20TIM S A  : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 05.20.2021
PU
05/18TIM S A  : Meeting with investors (May 2021)
PU
05/12TIM S A  : 2020 ESG Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 051 M 3 565 M 3 565 M
Net income 2021 2 164 M 427 M 427 M
Net Debt 2021 4 158 M 821 M 821 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 3,84%
Capitalization 30 790 M 6 078 M 6 081 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 9 421
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 19,14 BRL
Last Close Price 12,72 BRL
Spread / Highest target 73,0%
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrian Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIM S.A.-14.47%6 078
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.72%236 191
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.07%129 025
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.26%127 627
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.26%100 499
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.51%95 793