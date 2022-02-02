Log in
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/02 10:35:02 am
13.07 BRL   -0.91%
U.S. Army begins discharging soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

02/02/2022 | 10:37am EST
FILE PHOTO: A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center in Valley Stream, New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. soldiers who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately discharged, the U.S. Army said on Wednesday, saying the move was critical to maintain combat readiness

The Army's order applies to regular Army soldiers, active-duty Army reservists and cadets unless they have approved or pending exemptions, it said in a statement.

The discharge order is the latest from a U.S. military branch removing unvaccinated service members amid the pandemic after the Pentagon made the vaccine mandatory for all service members in August 2021.

The vast majority of all active duty troops have received at least one dose. Roughly 79 uniformed military personnel across the different services have died from the novel coronavirus.

"Army readiness depends on soldiers who are prepared to train, deploy, fight and win our nation's wars," Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said. "Unvaccinated soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness."

Other branches of the U.S. military, including the U.S. Air Force, have already begun to remove those who have chosen not to receive a COVID vaccine, which were first authorized for emergency use in December 2020.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Mark porter)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18 147 M 3 419 M 3 419 M
Net income 2021 2 181 M 411 M 411 M
Net Debt 2021 4 780 M 901 M 901 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 3,52%
Capitalization 31 925 M 6 042 M 6 015 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 9 119
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 13,19 BRL
Average target price 18,30 BRL
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.0.30%6 042
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.39%223 322
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.18%143 621
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-8.45%103 108
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.79%101 974
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.07%89 600