U.S. COVID deaths rising but likely due to Delta, not Omicron, says CDC chief

    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/11
12.39 BRL   +0.65%
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Financials
Sales 2021 18 152 M 3 271 M 3 271 M
Net income 2021 2 181 M 393 M 393 M
Net Debt 2021 4 780 M 861 M 861 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 4,02%
Capitalization 29 988 M 5 364 M 5 403 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 9 119
Free-Float -
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12,39 BRL
Average target price 18,67 BRL
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-5.78%5 364
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.14%224 959
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.80%137 977
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.12%109 744
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.98%101 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-2.71%85 470