TIM S.A.(WSE:TIM) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

TIM SA is a Poland-based company engaged in the distribution of electro-technical products. The Company's offering includes cables and wires, switchgear and steering systems, automatic elements and sources of light, light casings and sources, installation equipment, connecting and controllable equipment, distribution boards and automation elements, lamp posts, products for the power industry among others. Its product range includes over 80,000 electro-technical items, out of which more than 8,000 constitute regular stock items. Among its suppliers are Polish and foreign manufacturers from electrical industry, such as Draka Kabely, Eaton Electric, Eltrim, Philips Lighting Polska, Telefonika Kable and Osram, among others. The Company operates a distribution network that consists of 31 sales branches and one logistic center located in Siechnice, Poland. It is active through Tim Logistyka and 3LP SA.