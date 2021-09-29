Subject: Employment Offer (Form 8-K)

Subject: Employment Offer

Dear Joseph,

On behalf of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc ("Timber" or the "Company"), I am pleased to extend to you an offer to continue your role as Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, but on a full time basis. This position will continue to be located at Timber's headquarter offices, with the location at 110 Allen Road, Basking Ridge New Jersey. You will report to the CEO. You and I will immediately develop a plan to transition to other activities so that substantially all of your business time shall be spent on Timber activities, but your full time salary will start on October 1, 2021. I am excited about your continuing on an increased basis to help build our high value medical dermatology company.

The terms of your employment offer are outlined below:

● Monthly base pay of $29,167 which, when annualized, is equivalent to $350,000 per year.

● Participation in a Performance Bonus Plan with a target of 40% of your base salary, based on company and individual achievement. Your bonus will be based on your performance meeting mutually established individual goals and objectives to support the growth strategy of the Company as well as the Company's overall performance.

● Subject to the approval of the Company's Board of Directors or its Compensation Committee and the approval of the Company's shareholders, you will be granted an option to purchase 361,163 shares of the common stock of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Option") pursuant to the Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2020 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The exercise price per share of the Option will be determined by the Board of Directors or the Compensation Committee when the Option is granted and will be no less than the fair market value per share on the date of grant. The Option will be subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the applicable stock option grant agreement. You will vest in 25% of the Option shares after 12 months of continuous service, and the balance will vest in equal monthly installments over the next 36 months of continuous service, as described in the applicable stock option grant agreement.

● Sign on bonus: As the CFO position is now transitioning to a full time basis from the current part time basis, the Bonus calculation for the 2021 bonus shall be adjusted in the following way:

o 40% instead of 30% as was described in your current part time compensation

o $350,000 base salary versus $210,000 as described in your current part time compensation

o This bonus will be effective from January 1, 2021

o In number this means a potential $140,000 in bonus for calendar year 2021 (versus $63,000 in the current part time compensation plan)

o This bonus, as with all bonuses and other forms of variable compensation within Timber, is subject to Board approval after the end of the year.