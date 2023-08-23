Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ ) stock is taking off on Monday after the mobile gaming company announced plans for a share repurchase program.





The company notes that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program for $65 million worth of its Class A stock . That's a sign of strength from the mobile game company and is boosting SKLZ stock investor morale today.





In addition to that, Skillz says that it may repurchase up to $65 million of its outstanding 10.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2026. The company seeking to retire some of its debt is another positive boost to the morale of stockholders on Monday.





Skillz notes that it will use cash and cash equivalents to fund its share repurchase and debt retirement plans. The company also notes that the share repurchase offer will last for 12 months. The plans also don't require Skillz to acquire any shares or notes and the company can end them at any time.





How This Affects SKLZ Stock

These announcements from Skillz are sending shares higher as investors buy up shares. That has it seeing heavy trading with more than 3.9 million shares changing hands as of this writing. This is already well above the company's daily average trading volume of about 445,000 shares.





With all of this activity, shares of SKLZ stock are up 19.5% as of Monday morning. However, the shares are still down 18% since the start of the year.





