Timber Pharmaceuticals : Clover Health Investments, Harrow Health leads healthcare gainers; Editas Medicine, Timber Pharmaceuticals among major losers

Clover Health Investments, Harrow Health leads healthcare gainers; Editas Medicine, Timber Pharmaceuticals among major losers
Gainers: Clover Health Investments (CLOV) +20%, Harrow Health (HROW) +12%, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX) +8%, Evoke Pharma (EVOK) +8%, F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) +7%.Losers: Editas Medicine (EDIT) -15%, Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) -14%, Trevena (TRVN) -14%, Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) -14%, Jaguar Health (JAGX) -12%.
