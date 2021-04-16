Log in
Timber Pharmaceuticals : Clover Health Investments, Harrow Health leads healthcare gainers; Editas Medicine, Timber Pharmaceuticals among major losers

04/16/2021
Clover Health Investments, Harrow Health leads healthcare gainers; Editas Medicine, Timber Pharmaceuticals among major losers
Gainers: Clover Health Investments (CLOV) +20%, Harrow Health (HROW) +12%, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX) +8%, Evoke Pharma (EVOK) +8%, F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) +7%.Losers: Editas Medicine (EDIT) -15%, Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) -14%, Trevena (TRVN) -14%, Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) -14%, Jaguar Health (JAGX) -12%.
Clover Health Investments, Harrow Health leads healthcare gainers; Editas Medicine, Timber Pharmaceuticals among major losers
Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 15:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
