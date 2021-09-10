Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMBR   US8870801094

TIMBER PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(TMBR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Timber Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

09/10/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Timber" or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The Conference will be held virtually with all participants joining remotely from September 13th - 15th, 2021.  

An on-demand corporate presentation will be accessible to conference attendees starting on Monday, September 13th, 2021 at 7:00 am ET and available for the duration of the conference. The slide presentation will be posted on the Company’s website at https://www.timberpharma.com/events-and-presentation. John Koconis, Chairman and CEO, and Joe Lucchese, CFO, will also conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors during the conference.

For more information regarding the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please visit the H.C. Wainwright conference website https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases. The Company's investigational therapies have proven mechanisms-of-action backed by decades of clinical experience and well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and control) and safety profiles. The Company is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), facial angiofibromas (FAs) in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), and other sclerotic skin diseases. For more information, visit www.timberpharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, intellectual property rights, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, contact:

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
John Koconis 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
jkoconis@timberpharma.com

Investor Relations:
Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory
(646) 863-6341
sprince@pcgadvisory.com

Media Relations:
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
(212) 253-8881
adaley@berrypr.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about TIMBER PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
05:59pTimber Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global I..
GL
08/24TIMBER PHARMACEUTICALS : Discloses Last Patients' Completion of Phase 2b Study f..
MT
08/24TIMBER PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Last Patient Last Visit in Phase 2b CONTROL S..
PU
08/24TIMBER PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
08/24Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Last Patient Last Visit in Phase 2b CONTROL ..
GL
08/24Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Provides Update of Phase 2b CONTROL Study Evalua..
CI
08/23TIMBER PHARMACEUTICALS : Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now? 3 to Watch This Week
PU
08/10TIMBER PHARMACEUTICALS : 7 Hottest Penny Stocks to Pick Up Now
PU
08/10TIMBER PHARMACEUTICALS : Provides Business Update and Announces Second Quarter 2..
PU
08/10TIMBER PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,45 M - -
Net income 2020 -15,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 9,51 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,7 M 33,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -1,26x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart TIMBER PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIMBER PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Koconis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Lucchese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan Mendelsohn Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Zachary Rome COO, Secretary, Director & Executive VP
Edward J. Sitar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIMBER PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.23.69%34
MODERNA, INC.336.41%184 030
LONZA GROUP AG35.65%62 456
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.45.83%50 064
CELLTRION, INC.-25.49%31 435
SEAGEN INC.-14.59%27 216