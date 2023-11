Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NYSEAM:TMBR) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The Company is also focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), including X-linked recessive CI (XLRI) and autosomal recessive CI (ARCI) and other sclerotic skin diseases. Its lead late-stage program is TMB-001. TMB-003 is its earliest stage program. TMB-001 is a topical formulation of isotretinoin using its patented IPEG delivery system, completed its Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI. The earliest stage product in its pipeline is TMB-003, a formulation of Sitaxsentan, which is a selective endothelin-A receptor antagonist. It is in preclinical development as a locally applied formulation for the treatment of sclerotic skin diseases.