TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.

(TF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 12/18 04:00:00 pm
8.63 CAD   +0.47%
Timbercreek Financial Declares December 2020 Dividend

12/18/2020
TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the “Board”) has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.0575 per common share (“Common Share”) of the Company to be paid on January 15, 2021 to holders of Common Shares of record on December 31, 2020.

The Company also offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the “Plan”), which is eligible to holders of Common Shares and provides a convenient means to purchase additional Common Shares by reinvesting cash dividends at a potential discount and without having to pay commissions, service charges or brokerage fees.

Pursuant to the Plan and at the discretion of Timbercreek Capital Inc., the Manager, Common Shares will be acquired in the open market at prevailing prices or issued from treasury at 98 percent of the average market price (the “Average Market Price”) for the five trading day period ending on the third business day immediately prior to the dividend payment date (the “Trading Period”).

Common Shares acquired under the Plan will be automatically enrolled in the Plan. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, financial institution or other nominee must enroll for distribution reinvestment through their nominee holder.

The full text of the Plan can be obtained on the Company’s website at https://www.timbercreekfinancial.com/investor-relations/dividend-reinvestment-plan 

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

CONTACT:
Timbercreek Financial
Blair Tamblyn
Chief Executive Officer
btamblyn@timbercreek.com 
www.timbercreekfinancial.com


Financials
Sales 2020 94,7 M 74,0 M 74,0 M
Net income 2020 47,0 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 7,77%
Capitalization 695 M 544 M 543 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,34x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Blair Tamblyn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tracy Johnston Chief Financial Officer
W. Glenn Shyba Lead Independent Director
Steven R. Scott Non-Independent Director
Derek John Watchorn Independent Director
