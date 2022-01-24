Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Timbercreek Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TF   CA88709B1040

TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.

(TF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 01/24 10:32:01 am
9.38 CAD   -1.57%
10:25aTimbercreek Financial Declares January 2022 Dividend
GL
10:25aTimbercreek Financial Declares January 2022 Dividend
GL
2021Timbercreek Financial Declares December 2021 Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Timbercreek Financial Declares January 2022 Dividend

01/24/2022 | 10:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.0575 per common share (“Common Share”) of the Company to be paid on February 15, 2022 to holders of Common Shares of record on January 31, 2022.

The Company also offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the “Plan”), which is eligible to holders of Common Shares and provides a convenient means to purchase additional Common Shares by reinvesting cash dividends at a potential discount and without having to pay commissions, service charges or brokerage fees.

Pursuant to the Plan and at the discretion of Timbercreek Capital Inc., the Manager, Common Shares will be acquired in the open market at prevailing prices or issued from treasury at 98 percent of the average market price (the “Average Market Price”) for the five trading day period ending on the third business day immediately prior to the dividend payment date (the “Trading Period”).

Common Shares acquired under the Plan will be automatically enrolled in the Plan. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, financial institution or other nominee must enroll for distribution reinvestment through their nominee holder.

The full text of the Plan can be obtained on the Company’s website at https://www.timbercreekfinancial.com/investor-relations/dividend-reinvestment-plan

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

CONTACT:
Timbercreek Financial
Blair Tamblyn
Chief Executive Officer
btamblyn@timbercreek.com
www.timbercreekfinancial.com.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.
10:25aTimbercreek Financial Declares January 2022 Dividend
GL
10:25aTimbercreek Financial Declares January 2022 Dividend
GL
2021Timbercreek Financial Declares December 2021 Dividend
AQ
2021Timbercreek Financial Declares Dividend for December 2021, Payable on January 14, 2022
CI
2021Timbercreek Financial Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in connection with Bo..
GL
2021TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL : Documents affecting rights of securityholders - Trust indentures r..
PU
2021Timbercreek Financial Closes $40 Million Bought Deal Offering of Convertible Debentures
MT
2021Timbercreek Financial Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Offering of Convertible Debentu..
GL
2021Timbercreek Financial Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Offering of Convertible Debentu..
GL
2021Timbercreek Financial Declares Monthly Cash Dividend of $0.0575 Per Common Share, Payab..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 92,3 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
Net income 2021 52,9 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 7,22%
Capitalization 782 M 624 M 620 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Timbercreek Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,53 CAD
Average target price 9,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 4,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Blair Tamblyn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tracy Johnston Chief Financial Officer
Scott Rowland Chief Investment Officer
W. Glenn Shyba Lead Independent Director
Derek John Watchorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.-0.83%624
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-4.17%14 587
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.4.92%7 533
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.92%4 293
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-0.62%4 139
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-2.31%3 745