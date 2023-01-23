Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Timbercreek Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TF   CA88709B1040

TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.

(TF)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-01-23 pm EST
7.960 CAD   +1.79%
05:16pTimbercreek Financial Declares January 2023 Dividend
GL
05:15pTimbercreek Financial Declares January 2023 Dividend
AQ
2022Timbercreek Financial Declares December 2022 Dividend
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Timbercreek Financial Declares January 2023 Dividend

01/23/2023 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.0575 per common share (“Common Share”) of the Company to be paid on February 15, 2023 to holders of Common Shares of record on January 31, 2023.

The Company also offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the “Plan”), which is eligible to holders of Common Shares and provides a convenient means to purchase additional Common Shares by reinvesting cash dividends at a potential discount and without having to pay commissions, service charges or brokerage fees.

Pursuant to the Plan and at the discretion of Timbercreek Capital Inc., the Manager, Common Shares will be acquired in the open market at prevailing prices or issued from treasury at 98 percent of the average market price (the “Average Market Price”) for the five trading day period ending on the third business day immediately prior to the dividend payment date (the “Trading Period”).

Common Shares acquired under the Plan will be automatically enrolled in the Plan. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, financial institution or other nominee must enroll for distribution reinvestment through their nominee holder.

The full text of the Plan can be obtained on the Company’s website at https://www.timbercreekfinancial.com/investor-relations/dividend-reinvestment-plan

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

CONTACT:
Timbercreek Financial
Blair Tamblyn
Chief Executive Officer
btamblyn@timbercreek.com
www.timbercreekfinancial.com


All news about TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.
05:16pTimbercreek Financial Declares January 2023 Dividend
GL
05:15pTimbercreek Financial Declares January 2023 Dividend
AQ
2022Timbercreek Financial Declares December 2022 Dividend
GL
2022Timbercreek Financial Declares December 2022 Dividend
AQ
2022Timbercreek Financial Corp. Declares December 2022 Dividend, Payable on January 13, 202..
CI
2022Timbercreek Financial Provides Commentary and Clarification on Loans to Groupe Selectio..
MT
2022Timbercreek Financial Brief: Providing commentary and clarif..
MT
2022Timbercreek Financial Comments on Group Sélection Loans
GL
2022Timbercreek Financial Comments on Group Sélection Loans
AQ
2022Timbercreek Financial Declares November 2022 Dividend
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 110 M 82,4 M 82,4 M
Net income 2022 57,6 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 8,82%
Capitalization 656 M 491 M 491 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Timbercreek Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,82 CAD
Average target price 8,55 CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Blair Tamblyn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tracy Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Director
Scott Rowland Chief Investment Officer
W. Glenn Shyba Lead Independent Director
Derek John Watchorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.9.99%489