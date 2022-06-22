Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Timbercreek Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TF   CA88709B1040

TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.

(TF)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-06-22 pm EDT
8.210 CAD   -0.36%
05:00pTimbercreek Financial Declares June 2022 Dividend
AQ
05/24Timbercreek To Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
05/24TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP. (TSX : TF) announces an Equity Buyback for 8,330,591 shares, representing 9.92% of its issued share capital.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Timbercreek Financial Declares June 2022 Dividend

06/22/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.0575 per common share (“Common Share”) of the Company to be paid on July 15, 2022 to holders of Common Shares of record on June 30, 2022.

The Company also offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the “Plan”), which is eligible to holders of Common Shares and provides a convenient means to purchase additional Common Shares by reinvesting cash dividends at a potential discount and without having to pay commissions, service charges or brokerage fees.

Pursuant to the Plan and at the discretion of Timbercreek Capital Inc., the Manager, Common Shares will be acquired in the open market at prevailing prices or issued from treasury at 98 percent of the average market price (the “Average Market Price”) for the five trading day period ending on the third business day immediately prior to the dividend payment date (the “Trading Period”).

Common Shares acquired under the Plan will be automatically enrolled in the Plan. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, financial institution or other nominee must enroll for distribution reinvestment through their nominee holder.

The full text of the Plan can be obtained on the Company’s website at https://www.timbercreekfinancial.com/investor-relations/dividend-reinvestment-plan

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

CONTACT:
Timbercreek Financial
Blair Tamblyn
Chief Executive Officer
btamblyn@timbercreek.com
www.timbercreekfinancial.com.


All news about TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.
05:00pTimbercreek Financial Declares June 2022 Dividend
AQ
05/24Timbercreek To Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
05/24TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP. (TSX : TF) announces an Equity Buyback for 8,330,591 shares, r..
CI
05/24TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL BRIEF : Details Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
05/24Timbercreek Financial Corp. announces normal course issuer bid
GL
05/24Timbercreek Financial Corp. announces normal course issuer bid
AQ
05/24Timbercreek Financial Corp. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
05/20Timbercreek Financial Declares May 2022 Dividend
GL
05/20Timbercreek Financial Declares May 2022 Dividend
AQ
05/20Timbercreek Financial Declares Monthly Cash Dividend, Payable on June 15, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 99,7 M 77,1 M 77,1 M
Net income 2022 56,2 M 43,4 M 43,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 8,37%
Capitalization 692 M 535 M 535 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Timbercreek Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,24 CAD
Average target price 9,54 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Blair Tamblyn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tracy Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Director
Scott Rowland Chief Investment Officer
W. Glenn Shyba Lead Independent Director
Derek John Watchorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.-14.26%535
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-19.31%10 423
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.10.19%6 610
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.2.41%4 071
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-4.05%3 650
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-14.36%3 467