    TF   CA88709B1040

TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.

(TF)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-20 pm EDT
7.480 CAD   -1.06%
Timbercreek Financial Declares October 2022 Dividend

10/20/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.0575 per common share (“Common Share”) of the Company to be paid on November 15, 2022 to holders of Common Shares of record on October 31, 2022.

The Company also offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the “Plan”), which is eligible to holders of Common Shares and provides a convenient means to purchase additional Common Shares by reinvesting cash dividends at a potential discount and without having to pay commissions, service charges or brokerage fees.

Pursuant to the Plan and at the discretion of Timbercreek Capital Inc., the Manager, Common Shares will be acquired in the open market at prevailing prices or issued from treasury at 98 percent of the average market price (the “Average Market Price”) for the five trading day period ending on the third business day immediately prior to the dividend payment date (the “Trading Period”).

Common Shares acquired under the Plan will be automatically enrolled in the Plan. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, financial institution or other nominee must enroll for distribution reinvestment through their nominee holder.

The full text of the Plan can be obtained on the Company’s website at https://www.timbercreekfinancial.com/investor-relations/dividend-reinvestment-plan

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

CONTACT:
Timbercreek Financial
Blair Tamblyn
Chief Executive Officer
btamblyn@timbercreek.com
www.timbercreekfinancial.com

 


Financials
Sales 2022 103 M 75,3 M 75,3 M
Net income 2022 57,3 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 9,15%
Capitalization 635 M 463 M 463 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,1%
Managers and Directors
Robert Blair Tamblyn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tracy Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Director
Scott Rowland Chief Investment Officer
W. Glenn Shyba Lead Independent Director
Derek John Watchorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.-21.33%461
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-32.86%9 289
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.12.13%6 118
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.37.66%5 072
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-12.94%3 318
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-23.27%2 919