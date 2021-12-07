Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Timbercreek Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TF   CA88709B1040

TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.

(TF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Timbercreek Financial : Documents affecting rights of securityholders - Trust indentures re debt

12/07/2021 | 11:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The activity you were trying to perform does not appear to comply with our terms of use and has been blocked by the system.If you believe the activity has been blocked in error, please contact the CSA Service Desk at 1-800-219-5381 and reference the below message.

L'action que vous avez effectuée a été bloquée par le système car elle n'adhère pas à nos modalités d'utilisation.Si vous croyez que cette action a été bloquée par erreur, communiquez avec le Service d'assistance des ACVM au 1-800-219-5381 et mentionnez le message affiché.

Disclaimer

Timbercreek Financial Corporation published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 16:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.
11:42aTIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL : Documents affecting rights of securityholders - Trust indentures r..
PU
12/03Timbercreek Financial Closes $40 Million Bought Deal Offering of Convertible Debentures
MT
12/03Timbercreek Financial Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Offering of Convertible Debentu..
GL
12/03Timbercreek Financial Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Offering of Convertible Debentu..
GL
11/23Timbercreek Financial Declares Monthly Cash Dividend of $0.0575 Per Common Share, Payab..
CI
11/23Timbercreek Financial Declares November 2021 Dividend
GL
11/15Timbercreek Financial Announces $40 Million Bought Deal Offering of Convertible Debentu..
GL
11/15Timbercreek Financial Announces $40 Million Bought Deal Offering of Convertible Debentu..
GL
11/10Timbercreek Financial Corp. Announces Executive Changes
CI
11/10Timbercreek Financial Posts Q3 Diluted Adjusted EPS $0.17
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 92,3 M 72,9 M 72,9 M
Net income 2021 52,9 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 7,46%
Capitalization 757 M 592 M 598 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Timbercreek Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,22 CAD
Average target price 10,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Blair Tamblyn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tracy Johnston Chief Financial Officer
Scott Rowland Director & Chief Investment Officer
W. Glenn Shyba Lead Independent Director
Derek John Watchorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.5.32%592
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED60.31%14 793
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.11.72%6 997
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED6.34%4 222
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-5.01%4 076
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-13.89%3 677