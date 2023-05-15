Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Timbercreek Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TF   CA88709B1040

TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.

(TF)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-15 pm EDT
7.730 CAD   +1.44%
05:50pTimbercreek Financial announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
01:00pTranscript : Timbercreek Financial Corp. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/09Transcript : Timbercreek Financial Corp., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Timbercreek Financial announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/15/2023 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:TF) announced the voting results for the election of its board of directors, which took place at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on May 15, 2023 (the “Annual Meeting”). The nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 29, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:

Name of NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Amar Bhalla21,274,13796.49773,0973.51
Deborah Robinson21,829,94699.01217,2880.99
Scott Rowland21,957,59899.5989,6360.41
W. Glenn Shyba21,900,50899.33146,7260.67
Pamela Spackman21,944,58699.53102,6480.47
R. Blair Tamblyn21,892,98799.30154,2470.70

At the Annual Meeting, KPMG LLP was reappointed as the Company’s auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

CONTACT:
Timbercreek Financial
Blair Tamblyn
Chief Executive Officer
btamblyn@timbercreek.com
www.timbercreekfinancial.com.


All news about TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.
05:50pTimbercreek Financial announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
01:00pTranscript : Timbercreek Financial Corp. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/09Transcript : Timbercreek Financial Corp., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
05/08Timbercreek Financial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
05/08Timbercreek Financial Brief: Q1 Delivered distributable inco..
MT
05/08Timbercreek Financial Announces 2023 First Quarter Results
GL
05/08Timbercreek Financial Announces 2023 First Quarter Results
AQ
04/20Timbercreek Financial Declares April 2023 Dividend
GL
04/20Timbercreek Financial Declares April 2023 Dividend, Payable on May 15, 2023
CI
03/27Timbercreek Financial ranks on The Globe and Mail's fourth-annual Women Lead Here bench..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 126 M 93,5 M 93,5 M
Net income 2023 71,7 M 53,2 M 53,2 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,86x
Yield 2023 9,06%
Capitalization 638 M 473 M 473 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,06x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Timbercreek Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,62 CAD
Average target price 8,56 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Blair Tamblyn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tracy Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Director
Scott Rowland Chief Investment Officer
W. Glenn Shyba Lead Independent Director
Pamela J. Spackman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL CORP.7.17%472
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-3.69%11 396
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.10.17%7 587
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.11.11%5 913
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED16.65%5 287
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED14.75%3 853
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer