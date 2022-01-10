Timberland Bancorp : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549





FORM 8-K





CURRENT REPORT





PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE





SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 10, 2022





Timberland Bancorp, Inc.



(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)





Washington 000-23333 91-1863696 State or other jurisdiction

Commission

(I.R.S. Employer Of incorporation

File Number

Identification No.)







624 Simpson Avenue, Hoquiam, Washington 98550

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)





Registrant's telephone number (including area code) (360) 533-4747





Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions. ☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $.01 per share

TSBK

The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC







Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [ ]









Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year



(a) On January 10, 2022, Timberland Bancorp, Inc. ("Company") amended its Bylaws to remove Article X Shareholder Litigation. Article X had contained procedures and limitations that a shareholder would need to follow in order to pursue a lawsuit or proceeding against the Company.





For further information please see the Amended and Restated Bylaws a copy which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.2.





Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits





(d) Exhibits





3.2 Amended and Restated Bylaws of Timberland Bancorp, Inc.

104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)













2

SIGNATURES









Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.





TIMBERLAND BANCORP, INC. DATE: January 10, 2022

By: /s/ Dean J. Brydon Dean J. Brydon

Chief Financial Officer

















