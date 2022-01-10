Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSBK   US8870981011

TIMBERLAND BANCORP, INC.

(TSBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Timberland Bancorp : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

01/10/2022 | 04:48pm EST
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 10, 2022

Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Washington
000-23333
91-1863696
State or other jurisdiction
Commission
(I.R.S. Employer
Of incorporation
File Number
Identification No.)

624 Simpson Avenue, Hoquiam, Washington
98550
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number (including area code) (360) 533-4747

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions.
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on
which registered
Common Stock, par value $.01 per share
TSBK
The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [ ]


Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

(a) On January 10, 2022, Timberland Bancorp, Inc. ("Company") amended its Bylaws to remove Article X Shareholder Litigation.Article X had contained procedures and limitations that a shareholder would need to follow in order to pursue a lawsuit or proceeding against the Company.

For further information please see the Amended and Restated Bylaws a copy which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.2.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

3.2 Amended and Restated Bylaws of Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
104Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)



2
SIGNATURES


Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

TIMBERLAND BANCORP, INC.
DATE: January 10, 2022
By:/s/Dean J. Brydon
Dean J. Brydon
Chief Financial Officer




3

Disclaimer

Timberland Bancorp Inc. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 21:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
