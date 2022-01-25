Timberland Bancorp : Annual Meeting - January 2022
01/25/2022 | 12:37pm EST
Timberland Bancorp
Annual
Shareholders
Meeting
NASDAQ: TSBK January 2022
Disclaimer
This presentation Statements contained in this presentation which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that item is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
NASDAQ: TSBK
2
NASDAQ: TSBK
3
Major Employers
NASDAQ: TSBK
4
Senior Management
Years with
Name
Title
Timberland Bank
Years in Industry
Michael R. Sand
Chief Executive
44
44
Officer
Dean J. Brydon
President & Chief
27
27
Financial Officer
Robert A. Drugge
Executive Vice
16
47
President of
Lending
Jonathan A. Fischer
EVP, Chief
24
26
Operating Officer &
Secretary
Edward C. Foster
EVP and Chief
9
40
Credit
Administrator
NASDAQ: TSBK
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Timberland Bancorp Inc. published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 17:36:01 UTC.