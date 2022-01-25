Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSBK   US8870981011

TIMBERLAND BANCORP, INC.

(TSBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Timberland Bancorp : Annual Meeting - January 2022

01/25/2022 | 12:37pm EST
Timberland Bancorp

Annual

Shareholders

Meeting

NASDAQ: TSBK January 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation Statements contained in this presentation which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that item is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ: TSBK

2

NASDAQ: TSBK

3

Major Employers

NASDAQ: TSBK

4

Senior Management

Years with

Name

Title

Timberland Bank

Years in Industry

Michael R. Sand

Chief Executive

44

44

Officer

Dean J. Brydon

President & Chief

27

27

Financial Officer

Robert A. Drugge

Executive Vice

16

47

President of

Lending

Jonathan A. Fischer

EVP, Chief

24

26

Operating Officer &

Secretary

Edward C. Foster

EVP and Chief

9

40

Credit

Administrator

NASDAQ: TSBK

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Timberland Bancorp Inc. published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 17:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69,0 M - -
Net income 2021 27,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,84x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 241 M 241 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -3,38x
EV / Sales 2021 -5,21x
Nbr of Employees 282
Free-Float 86,9%
Duration : Period :
Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TIMBERLAND BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael R. Sand President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean J. Brydon Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Jon C. Parker Chairman
Jonathan Arthur Fischer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David Alan Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIMBERLAND BANCORP, INC.3.86%241
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.82%162 521
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.17.18%82 001
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.85%66 290
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED0.95%55 494
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)7.97%55 302