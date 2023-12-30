PLANT YOUR FUTURE HERE

Dean J. Brydon

Dear Fellow Shareholders of Timberland Bancorp, Inc.:

On behalf of the Directors and Employees of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Timberland Bank, it is our privilege to invite you to attend the annual meeting for our scal year ended September 30, 2023. The meeting will be convened on January 23, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. and will be conducted virtually. Instructions to access the virtual meeting are included on your proxy card and are also included in the instructions accompanying your proxy materials. During the meeting we will review the Company's operating results for the recently concluded scal year and the subsequent rst scal quarter, conduct an election of Directors, vote on other matters described in the proxy statement and

respond to appropriate questions from shareholders. We encourageJonathan A. Fischer you to review the information contained in the Form 10-K

following this letter to acquaint yourself with the Company's 2023 scal year nancial performance.

It was a challenging year for the banking industry as short-term interest rates continued to increase and further inverted the yield curve. The Federal Reserve increased short-term interest rates by 225 basis points this past scal year, bringing the cumulative increase to 525 basis points since March 2022. This rapid increase in short-term interest rates initially resulted in a net interest margin expansion for much of the industry, but as funding cost increases began to outpace the ability to re-price assets, the industry began experiencing margin compression and lower protability. The banking industry also experienced deposit outows over the past year, which led to liquidity pressure and a higher reliance on wholesale funding sources (brokered deposits and borrowings).

Despite the headwinds and the challenging environment for nancial institutions this past year, Timberland generated strong protability numbers, reported solid asset quality metrics, and continued to maintain a strong and conservative balance sheet.

A few of the highlights from the 2023 scal year include:

  • Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") increased 17% to $3.29 (an all-time record for TSBK);
  • Net Income increased 15% to $27.12 million;
  • Return on Average Assets increased to 1.50%;
  • Return on Average Equity increased to 12.01%;
  • Net Loans Receivable increased by 15%;
  • Liquidity (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) remained strong with only $35 million in borrowings and additional secured borrowing line capacity of $680 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve;
  • Non-performingassets to total assets ratio improved to 0.09% at September 30, 2023;
  • Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio increased to 12.09% at September 30, 2023; and
  • Paid quarterly cash dividends for the 44th consecutive quarter.

We would like to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication to serving all of our customers, communities and shareholders.

We believe Timberland is well-positioned to navigate through the current economic headwinds and continue to implement initiatives to grow the Company.

Thank you for choosing to be a shareholder of the Company. We encourage you to participate in our virtual annual meeting.

We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Sincerely,

Dean J. Brydon

Jonathan A. Fischer

CEO

President & COO

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

TIMBERLAND BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

The following table presents selected nancial information concerning the consolidated nancial position and results of operations of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. ("Company") at and for the dates indicated. The consolidated data is derived in part from, and should be read in conjunction with, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and its subsidiary presented herein. (Dollars in thousands except share data)

Total Assets

$1,792,180 $1,860,508 $1,839,905

2021 2022 2023

Loans Receivable, Net

$1,132,426 $1,302,305

$968,454

2021 2022 2023

Total Deposits

September 30,

2021

2022

2023

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

$1,792,180

$1,860,508

$1,839,905

Total Assets

Loans Receivable, Net

968,454

1,132,426

1,302,305

Total Deposits

1,570,555

1,632,176

1,560,935

Shareholders' Equity

206,899

218,569

233,073

OPERATING DATA

Interest and Dividend Income

$

54,962

$

58,508

$

79,951

Interest Expense

3,104

2,674

11,592

Net Interest Income

51,858

55,834

68,359

Provision for Loan Losses

-

270

2,132

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

51,858

55,564

66,227

Non-Interest Income

17,161

12,624

11,140

Non-Interest Expense

34,591

38,626

43,373

Income before Income Taxes

34,428

29,562

33,994

Provision for Income Taxes

6,845

5,962

6,876

Net Income

$

27,583

$

23,600

$

27,118

$1,632,176

$1,570,555

$1,560,935

2021

2022

2023

NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE

Basic

$

3.31

$

2.84

$

3.32

Diluted

3.27

2.82

3.29

Net Income

$27,583

$23,600

$27,118

2021

2022

2023

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

Return on Average Assets Return on Average Equity Net Interest Margin Efciency Ratio

Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets (1) Total Equity-to-Assets

__________________

1.64% 1.27% 1.50%

13.98 11.14 12.01

3.25 3.16 3.95

50.12 56.42 54.56

0.18 0.12 0.09

11.54 11.75 12.67

  1. Non-performingassets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, non-accrual investment securities, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets.

2023 FORM 10-K

We have included our Form 10-K, as led with the Securities and Exchange Commission, with our annual report to give you more complete information about our Company. A table of contents can be found facing page one.

Written requests to obtain a copy of any exhibit listed in Part IV should be sent to Timberland Bancorp, Inc., 624 Simpson Avenue, Hoquiam, Washington 98550, attention: Investor Relations Department.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-K

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the Fiscal Year Ended

September 30, 2023

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission File Number: 0-23333

TIMBERLAND BANCORP, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Washington

91-1863696

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)

624 Simpson Avenue, Hoquiam, Washington

98550

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code:

(360)

533-4747

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common stock, $.01 par value

TSBK

The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:

None

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.Yes No

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files) Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act:

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report.

If securities are registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act, indicate by check mark whether the financial statements of the registrant included in the filing reflect the correction of an error to previously issued financial statements.

Indicate by check mark whether any of those error corrections are restatements that required a recovery analysis of incentive-based compensation received by any of the registrant's executive officers during the relevant recovery period pursuant to §240.10D-1.b.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes No

As of December 4, 2023, the registrant had 8,110,608 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. The aggregate market value of the common stock held by nonaffiliates of the registrant, based on the closing sales price of the registrant's common stock as quoted on the NASDAQ Global Market on March 31, 2023, was $221.65 million (8,203,174 shares at $27.02). For purposes of this calculation, common stock held by officers and directors of the registrant was included.

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE

1. Portions of Definitive Proxy Statement for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Part III).

TIMBERLAND BANCORP, INC.

2023 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART I.

Page

Item 1.

Business

General

4

Market Area

4

Lending Activities

6

Investment Activities

22

Deposit Activities and Other Sources of Funds

22

Bank Owned Life Insurance

25

How We Are Regulated

25

Taxation

32

Competition

33

Subsidiary Activities

33

Employees and Human Capital Resources

34

Executive Officers of the Registrant

35

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

36

Item 1B.

Unresolved Staff Comments

47

Item 2.

Properties

47

Item 3.

Legal Proceedings

47

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

48

PART II.

Item 5.

Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities

48

Item 6.

Reserved

49

Item 7.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

49

General

49

Overview

50

Operating Strategy

51

Selected Financial Data

52

Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates

53

Market Risk and Asset and Liability Management

56

Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022

57

Comparison of Operating Results for the Years Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

60

Average Balances, Interest and Average Yields/Cost

62

Rate/Volume Analysis

64

Liquidity and Capital Resources

64

New Accounting Pronouncements

66

Item 7A.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

66

Item 8.

Financial Statements and Supplementary Data

66

Item 9.

Changes in and Disagreements With Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure

123

Item 9A. Controls and Procedures

123

Item 9B.

Other Information

124

Item 9C. Disclosure Regarding Foreign Jurisdictions that Prevent Inspections

124

PART III.

Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance

124

Item 11.

Executive Compensation

125

Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters

125

Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence

126

Item 14. Principal Accountant Fees and Services

126

PART IV.

Item 15. Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules

127

Item 16.

Form 10-K Summary

127

As used throughout this report, the terms "we," "our," or "us," refer to Timberland Bancorp, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiary, unless the context otherwise requires.

