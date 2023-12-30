Dean J. Brydon

Dear Fellow Shareholders of Timberland Bancorp, Inc.:

On behalf of the Directors and Employees of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Timberland Bank, it is our privilege to invite you to attend the annual meeting for our scal year ended September 30, 2023. The meeting will be convened on January 23, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. and will be conducted virtually. Instructions to access the virtual meeting are included on your proxy card and are also included in the instructions accompanying your proxy materials. During the meeting we will review the Company's operating results for the recently concluded scal year and the subsequent rst scal quarter, conduct an election of Directors, vote on other matters described in the proxy statement and

respond to appropriate questions from shareholders. We encourageJonathan A. Fischer you to review the information contained in the Form 10-K

following this letter to acquaint yourself with the Company's 2023 scal year nancial performance.

It was a challenging year for the banking industry as short-term interest rates continued to increase and further inverted the yield curve. The Federal Reserve increased short-term interest rates by 225 basis points this past scal year, bringing the cumulative increase to 525 basis points since March 2022. This rapid increase in short-term interest rates initially resulted in a net interest margin expansion for much of the industry, but as funding cost increases began to outpace the ability to re-price assets, the industry began experiencing margin compression and lower protability. The banking industry also experienced deposit outows over the past year, which led to liquidity pressure and a higher reliance on wholesale funding sources (brokered deposits and borrowings).

Despite the headwinds and the challenging environment for nancial institutions this past year, Timberland generated strong protability numbers, reported solid asset quality metrics, and continued to maintain a strong and conservative balance sheet.

A few of the highlights from the 2023 scal year include:

Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") increased 17% to $3.29 (an all-time record for TSBK);

Net Income increased 15% to $27.12 million;

Return on Average Assets increased to 1.50%;

Return on Average Equity increased to 12.01%;

Net Loans Receivable increased by 15%;

Liquidity (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) remained strong with only $35 million in borrowings and additional secured borrowing line capacity of $680 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve;

Non-performing assets to total assets ratio improved to 0.09% at September 30, 2023;

assets to total assets ratio improved to 0.09% at September 30, 2023; Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio increased to 12.09% at September 30, 2023; and

Paid quarterly cash dividends for the 44th consecutive quarter.

We would like to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication to serving all of our customers, communities and shareholders.

We believe Timberland is well-positioned to navigate through the current economic headwinds and continue to implement initiatives to grow the Company.

Thank you for choosing to be a shareholder of the Company. We encourage you to participate in our virtual annual meeting.

We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Sincerely,