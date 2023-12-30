PLANT YOUR FUTURE HERE
2023 Annual Report
Lewis
Gig Harbor
Aberdeen
Winlock
(2 branches)
Elma
Toledo
Lacey
Olympia (2 branches)
(2 branches)
Chehalis
Dear Fellow Shareholders of Timberland Bancorp, Inc.:
On behalf of the Directors and Employees of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Timberland Bank, it is our privilege to invite you to attend the annual meeting for our scal year ended September 30, 2023. The meeting will be convened on January 23, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. and will be conducted virtually. Instructions to access the virtual meeting are included on your proxy card and are also included in the instructions accompanying your proxy materials. During the meeting we will review the Company's operating results for the recently concluded scal year and the subsequent rst scal quarter, conduct an election of Directors, vote on other matters described in the proxy statement and
respond to appropriate questions from shareholders. We encourageJonathan A. Fischer you to review the information contained in the Form 10-K
following this letter to acquaint yourself with the Company's 2023 scal year nancial performance.
It was a challenging year for the banking industry as short-term interest rates continued to increase and further inverted the yield curve. The Federal Reserve increased short-term interest rates by 225 basis points this past scal year, bringing the cumulative increase to 525 basis points since March 2022. This rapid increase in short-term interest rates initially resulted in a net interest margin expansion for much of the industry, but as funding cost increases began to outpace the ability to re-price assets, the industry began experiencing margin compression and lower protability. The banking industry also experienced deposit outows over the past year, which led to liquidity pressure and a higher reliance on wholesale funding sources (brokered deposits and borrowings).
Despite the headwinds and the challenging environment for nancial institutions this past year, Timberland generated strong protability numbers, reported solid asset quality metrics, and continued to maintain a strong and conservative balance sheet.
A few of the highlights from the 2023 scal year include:
- Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") increased 17% to $3.29 (an all-time record for TSBK);
- Net Income increased 15% to $27.12 million;
- Return on Average Assets increased to 1.50%;
- Return on Average Equity increased to 12.01%;
- Net Loans Receivable increased by 15%;
- Liquidity (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) remained strong with only $35 million in borrowings and additional secured borrowing line capacity of $680 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve;
- Non-performingassets to total assets ratio improved to 0.09% at September 30, 2023;
- Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio increased to 12.09% at September 30, 2023; and
- Paid quarterly cash dividends for the 44th consecutive quarter.
We would like to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication to serving all of our customers, communities and shareholders.
We believe Timberland is well-positioned to navigate through the current economic headwinds and continue to implement initiatives to grow the Company.
Thank you for choosing to be a shareholder of the Company. We encourage you to participate in our virtual annual meeting.
We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Sincerely,
Dean J. Brydon
Jonathan A. Fischer
CEO
President & COO
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
TIMBERLAND BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
The following table presents selected nancial information concerning the consolidated nancial position and results of operations of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. ("Company") at and for the dates indicated. The consolidated data is derived in part from, and should be read in conjunction with, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and its subsidiary presented herein. (Dollars in thousands except share data)
Total Assets
$1,792,180 $1,860,508 $1,839,905
2021 2022 2023
Loans Receivable, Net
$1,132,426 $1,302,305
$968,454
2021 2022 2023
Total Deposits
September 30,
2021
2022
2023
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
$1,792,180
$1,860,508
$1,839,905
Total Assets
Loans Receivable, Net
968,454
1,132,426
1,302,305
Total Deposits
1,570,555
1,632,176
1,560,935
Shareholders' Equity
206,899
218,569
233,073
OPERATING DATA
Interest and Dividend Income
$
54,962
$
58,508
$
79,951
Interest Expense
3,104
2,674
11,592
Net Interest Income
51,858
55,834
68,359
Provision for Loan Losses
-
270
2,132
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
51,858
55,564
66,227
Non-Interest Income
17,161
12,624
11,140
Non-Interest Expense
34,591
38,626
43,373
Income before Income Taxes
34,428
29,562
33,994
Provision for Income Taxes
6,845
5,962
6,876
Net Income
$
27,583
$
23,600
$
27,118
$1,632,176
$1,570,555
$1,560,935
2021
2022
2023
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
Basic
$
3.31
$
2.84
$
3.32
Diluted
3.27
2.82
3.29
Net Income
$27,583
$23,600
$27,118
2021
2022
2023
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on Average Assets Return on Average Equity Net Interest Margin Efciency Ratio
Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets (1) Total Equity-to-Assets
__________________
1.64% 1.27% 1.50%
13.98 11.14 12.01
3.25 3.16 3.95
50.12 56.42 54.56
0.18 0.12 0.09
11.54 11.75 12.67
- Non-performingassets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, non-accrual investment securities, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets.
2023 FORM 10-K
We have included our Form 10-K, as led with the Securities and Exchange Commission, with our annual report to give you more complete information about our Company. A table of contents can be found facing page one.
Written requests to obtain a copy of any exhibit listed in Part IV should be sent to Timberland Bancorp, Inc., 624 Simpson Avenue, Hoquiam, Washington 98550, attention: Investor Relations Department.
[THIS PAGE INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK.]
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-K
- ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the Fiscal Year Ended
September 30, 2023
OR
☐
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Commission File Number: 0-23333
TIMBERLAND BANCORP, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Washington
91-1863696
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)
624 Simpson Avenue, Hoquiam, Washington
98550
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code:
(360)
533-4747
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock, $.01 par value
TSBK
The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:
None
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.Yes ☐No ☒
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes ☐ No ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files) Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act:
Large accelerated filer
☐
Accelerated filer
☐
Non-accelerated filer
☒
Smaller reporting company
☒
Emerging growth company
☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☐
If securities are registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act, indicate by check mark whether the financial statements of the registrant included in the filing reflect the correction of an error to previously issued financial statements. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether any of those error corrections are restatements that required a recovery analysis of incentive-based compensation received by any of the registrant's executive officers during the relevant recovery period pursuant to §240.10D-1.b.☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes ☐ No ☒
As of December 4, 2023, the registrant had 8,110,608 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. The aggregate market value of the common stock held by nonaffiliates of the registrant, based on the closing sales price of the registrant's common stock as quoted on the NASDAQ Global Market on March 31, 2023, was $221.65 million (8,203,174 shares at $27.02). For purposes of this calculation, common stock held by officers and directors of the registrant was included.
DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE
1. Portions of Definitive Proxy Statement for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Part III).
1
[THIS PAGE INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK.]
TIMBERLAND BANCORP, INC.
2023 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART I.
Page
Item 1.
Business
General
4
Market Area
4
Lending Activities
6
Investment Activities
22
Deposit Activities and Other Sources of Funds
22
Bank Owned Life Insurance
25
How We Are Regulated
25
Taxation
32
Competition
33
Subsidiary Activities
33
Employees and Human Capital Resources
34
Executive Officers of the Registrant
35
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
36
Item 1B.
Unresolved Staff Comments
47
Item 2.
Properties
47
Item 3.
Legal Proceedings
47
Item 4.
Mine Safety Disclosures
48
PART II.
Item 5.
Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities
48
Item 6.
Reserved
49
Item 7.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
49
General
49
Overview
50
Operating Strategy
51
Selected Financial Data
52
Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates
53
Market Risk and Asset and Liability Management
56
Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022
57
Comparison of Operating Results for the Years Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
60
Average Balances, Interest and Average Yields/Cost
62
Rate/Volume Analysis
64
Liquidity and Capital Resources
64
New Accounting Pronouncements
66
Item 7A.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
66
Item 8.
Financial Statements and Supplementary Data
66
Item 9.
Changes in and Disagreements With Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure
123
Item 9A. Controls and Procedures
123
Item 9B.
Other Information
124
Item 9C. Disclosure Regarding Foreign Jurisdictions that Prevent Inspections
124
PART III.
Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance
124
Item 11.
Executive Compensation
125
Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters
125
Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence
126
Item 14. Principal Accountant Fees and Services
126
PART IV.
Item 15. Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules
127
Item 16.
Form 10-K Summary
127
As used throughout this report, the terms "we," "our," or "us," refer to Timberland Bancorp, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiary, unless the context otherwise requires.
2
