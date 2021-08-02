Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSBK   US8870981011

TIMBERLAND BANCORP, INC.

(TSBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Timberland Bancorp : KBW Community Bank Investor Conference

08/02/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Timberland

Bancorp

KBW Community

Bank Investor

Conference

NASDAQ: TSBK August 2021

Disclaimer

Statements contained in this presentation which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that item is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ: TSBK

2

NASDAQ: TSBK

3

Major Employers

NASDAQ: TSBK

4

Senior Management

Years with

Name

Title

Timberland Bank

Years in Industry

Michael R. Sand

President and Chief

43

43

Executive Officer

Dean J. Brydon

EVP, Chief Financial

27

27

Officer and

Secretary

Robert A. Drugge

Executive Vice

15

46

President of

Lending

Jonathan A. Fischer

EVP and Chief

23

25

Operating Officer

Edward C. Foster

EVP and Chief

9

39

Credit

Administrator

NASDAQ: TSBK

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Timberland Bancorp Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 19:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TIMBERLAND BANCORP, INC.
03:22pTIMBERLAND BANCORP : KBW Community Bank Investor Conference
PU
07/29TIMBERLAND BANCORP : Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Per Diluted Share Increases 1..
PU
07/29TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
07/28TIMBERLAND BANCORP : Announces the Retirement of Director Larry Goldberg and App..
PU
07/28TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
07/28Timberland Bancorp, Inc. and Timberland Bank Announce Board Changes
CI
07/28Tranche Update on Timberland Bancorp, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on..
CI
07/27TIMBERLAND BANCORP : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27Timberland Bancorp's Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Per Diluted Share Increase..
GL
07/27Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 64,5 M - -
Net income 2020 24,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,25x
Yield 2020 4,17%
Capitalization 241 M 241 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
EV / Sales 2020 -3,38x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart TIMBERLAND BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIMBERLAND BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael R. Sand President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean J. Brydon CFO, Secretary & Executive Vice President
Jon C. Parker Chairman
Jonathan Arthur Fischer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David Alan Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIMBERLAND BANCORP, INC.18.55%241
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.10%144 758
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.27%57 546
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-6.88%53 127
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.17.81%52 642
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-11.96%50 973