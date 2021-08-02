Timberland
Bancorp
KBW Community
Bank Investor
Conference
Disclaimer
Statements contained in this presentation which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that item is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Senior Management
|
|
|
|
|
Years with
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
Title
|
Timberland Bank
|
Years in Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Michael R. Sand
|
President and Chief
|
43
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dean J. Brydon
|
EVP, Chief Financial
|
27
|
27
|
|
|
|
|
|
Officer and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secretary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Robert A. Drugge
|
Executive Vice
|
15
|
46
|
|
|
|
|
|
President of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jonathan A. Fischer
|
EVP and Chief
|
23
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Edward C. Foster
|
EVP and Chief
|
9
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrator
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
