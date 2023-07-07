tlrs_8k.htm

Date of Report: July 6, 2023

Timberline Resources Corporation

101 East Lakeside Avenue

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho83814

(208) 664-4859

SECTION 5 - CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The Company held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 29, 2023 in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. Proxies were solicited under the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2023.

The issued and outstanding shares at May 1, 2023, the date of record, totaled 159,676,152 shares, Total shares voted at the meeting was 64,224,133, or 40.22%. The Company received approval for all proposals submitted to stockholders as follows:

Proposal #1 To elect the nominees to Timberline's board of directors to serve until Timberline's 2024 annual meeting of Shareholders or until successors are duly elected and qualified: Leigh Freeman Patrick Highsmith William Matlack Donald McDowell Pamela Saxton For 31,599,962 33,476,979 49,340,123 46,257,979 50,170,279 Withheld 21,663,240 19,786,223 3,923,079 3,923,079 3,092,923 Proposal #2 To ratify the appointment of Timberline's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 For 64,084,961 Against 66,380 Abstain 72,792 Proposal #3 To conduct an advisory vote on executive compensation For 51,473,340 Against 1,314,784 Abstain 475,078 Proposal #4 To conduct an advisory vote on executive compensation frequency proposal (1) 1 year 8,385,051 2 years 358,980 3 years 43,924,495 Abstain 591,676

_________

(1) Proposal #4 was approved for frequency of 3 years for advisory votes on executive compensation.

2

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION Date: July 6, 2023 By: /s/ Ted R. Sharp Ted R. Sharp Chief Financial Officer