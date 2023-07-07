tlrs_8k.htm

Date of Report: July 6, 2023

Timberline Resources Corporation

Delaware

82-0291227

101 East Lakeside Avenue

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho83814

(208) 664-4859

SECTION 5 - CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The Company held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 29, 2023 in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. Proxies were solicited under the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2023.

The issued and outstanding shares at May 1, 2023, the date of record, totaled 159,676,152 shares, Total shares voted at the meeting was 64,224,133, or 40.22%. The Company received approval for all proposals submitted to stockholders as follows:

Proposal #1

To elect the nominees to Timberline's board of directors to serve until Timberline's 2024 annual meeting of Shareholders or until successors are duly elected and qualified:

Leigh Freeman

Patrick Highsmith

William Matlack

Donald McDowell

Pamela Saxton

For

31,599,962

33,476,979

49,340,123

46,257,979

50,170,279

Withheld

21,663,240

19,786,223

3,923,079

3,923,079

3,092,923

Proposal #2

To ratify the appointment of Timberline's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023

For

64,084,961

Against

66,380

Abstain

72,792

Proposal #3

To conduct an advisory vote on executive compensation

For

51,473,340

Against

1,314,784

Abstain

475,078

Proposal #4

To conduct an advisory vote on executive compensation frequency proposal (1)

1 year

8,385,051

2 years

358,980

3 years

43,924,495

Abstain

591,676

(1) Proposal #4 was approved for frequency of 3 years for advisory votes on executive compensation.

TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION

Date: July 6, 2023

/s/ Ted R. Sharp

Ted R. Sharp

Chief Financial Officer

