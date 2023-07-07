UNITED STATES
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Date of Report: July 6, 2023
Timberline Resources Corporation
Commission File Number: 001-34055
Delaware
82-0291227
101 East Lakeside Avenue
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho83814
(208) 664-4859
Not Applicable
SECTION 5 - CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
The Company held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 29, 2023 in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. Proxies were solicited under the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2023.
The issued and outstanding shares at May 1, 2023, the date of record, totaled 159,676,152 shares, Total shares voted at the meeting was 64,224,133, or 40.22%. The Company received approval for all proposals submitted to stockholders as follows:
Proposal #1
To elect the nominees to Timberline's board of directors to serve until Timberline's 2024 annual meeting of Shareholders or until successors are duly elected and qualified:
Leigh Freeman
Patrick Highsmith
William Matlack
Donald McDowell
Pamela Saxton
For
31,599,962
33,476,979
49,340,123
46,257,979
50,170,279
Withheld
21,663,240
19,786,223
3,923,079
3,923,079
3,092,923
Proposal #2
To ratify the appointment of Timberline's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023
For
64,084,961
Against
66,380
Abstain
72,792
Proposal #3
To conduct an advisory vote on executive compensation
For
51,473,340
Against
1,314,784
Abstain
475,078
Proposal #4
To conduct an advisory vote on executive compensation frequency proposal (1)
1 year
8,385,051
2 years
358,980
3 years
43,924,495
Abstain
591,676
(1) Proposal #4 was approved for frequency of 3 years for advisory votes on executive compensation.
TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION
Date: July 6, 2023
/s/ Ted R. Sharp
Ted R. Sharp
Chief Financial Officer
