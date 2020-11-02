Timberline Resources : Provides Exploration Update on Eureka Project in Nevada

In addition, approximately 2,600 m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling has been completed in 12 holes in and around the historic Lookout Mountain open pit (Figure 2), which produced approximately 18,000 oz of gold grading 4.1 grams per tonne (0.12 ounces per ton) during the mid-1980s. This drilling targeted resource infill and extensions of high-grade mineralization within the pit area, and tested strike extensions of the mineralized system to the north over approximately 200m. RC hole BHSE-187 tested extension of the high-grade gold mineralization in the Water Well 'Orpiment Discovery Zone' east of the pit and intersected 32m of black, siliceous argillite with notable orpiment (arsenic sulfide). All RC assays are pending.

Timberline cautions that proximity or similar geology to an active or past-producing mine does not indicate that mineralization will occur on Timberline's property, and if present, that it will occur in sufficient quantity or grade that would be economic to mine. This information is provided for context and as an element of the prospectivity analysis of the Company's properties.

Geophysical Surveys

Magee Geophysical Services LLC has completed a detailed gravity survey of the Eureka Project encompassing approximately 60 square kilometers (km) on nominal 200m spacings. Figure 3 is a preliminary Bouguer gravity map over the property. JL Wright Geophysics of Elko, NV, a recognized industry leader on the geophysics of CTGD, is completing additional processing and interpretation. Preliminary interpretation suggests the presence of multiple structures and zones of alteration consistent with the architecture of a Carlin-Type gold district.

The Company has also initiated a 28 line-km IP survey by Simcoe Geoscience Limited on the Lookout Trend to follow-up on the abundant sulfides and carbonaceous material encountered in several of the deeper drill holes. The survey is expected to be completed in approximately 30 days. Weather-permitting, up to 30-line km of controlled-source audio-frequency magnetotellurics (CSAMT) is planned to augment the IP and enhance the detailed interpretation of structure and alteration along the Lookout Trend.

Timberline will utilize the district scale gravity and CSAMT data in conjunction with the geology and its extensive technical databases to advance additional CTGD targets throughout the property, including those associated with the historic Windfall Mine.

Timberline's President and CEO, Patrick Highsmith, commented 'The 2020 field program at Eureka has been very successful so far. We are pleased to be on track with respect to our budget and timeline. Our preliminary review of the drilling and geophysical data to date indicates the presence of considerable alteration at depth and well beyond the existing resource area. The team is working collaboratively to understand the controls on the known high-grade mineralization and apply that knowledge to new targets along the Lookout Trend and beyond.'

Quality Assurance

The technical information in this news release has been collected under the supervision of and reported with the approval of Dr. Steven Osterberg, P.G., the Company's Vice President Exploration and a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Figure 2 - Lookout Mountain Pit-area Historic High-Grade Drill Intercepts and 2020 Drilling