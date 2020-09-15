Timberline Resources : welcomes Dr. Quinton Hennigh to Board of Directors and announces Eureka Drilling and Exploration Update

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho - September 15, 2020 - Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB: TLRS; TSX-V: TBR) ('Timberline' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Dr. Quinton Hennigh has joined its Board of Directors. The Company is well-capitalized after its recent US$3.7 million financing. Reverse circulation drilling is underway at Lookout Mountain on the Eureka property; a core rig will be added imminently.

Dr. Hennigh began his distinguished career in gold exploration after obtaining his PhD in Geology/Geochemistry from the Colorado School of Mines. He is Chairman and President of Novo Resources Corp, an emerging gold producer in Australia. His notable project involvements include First Mining Gold's Springpole alkaline gold deposit in Ontario, Kirkland Lake Gold's acquisition of the Fosterville gold mine in Australia, the Rattlesnake Hills alkaline gold deposit in Wyoming, and Lion One's Tuvatu alkaline gold project on Fiji, among others.

Dr. Hennigh joins a team of Nevada-focused geologists, including directors David Mathewson, Paul Dircksen, and Bill Matlack, each with multi-million-ounce gold discovery experience.

Chairman Leigh Freeman noted, 'We welcome Quinton to our exploration team. His exceptional discovery record, experience and insights will help us to test the substantial exploration upside of our projects.'

Dr. Hennigh added, 'I'm excited to explore Timberline's exceptional district-scale opportunities at Eureka and Seven Troughs. Eureka represents a rare opportunity in Nevada for a significant new Carlin-type gold discovery with multi-million oz potential.'

Eureka Exploration

In 2013, Timberline defined a NI 43-101 gold resource of 508,000 oz M&I and 141,000 oz Inferred (refer to Updated Technical Report on the Lookout Mountain Project, MDA, Effective March 1, 2013, filed on SEDAR April 12, 2013) at Lookout Mountain. The resource remains open in all directions and is elongate greater than 4 km north-south (Figure 1) and occurs on the western side of a largely undrilled greater than 4 km2 target area. Gold mineralization at Lookout Mountain has strong stratigraphic and structural controls and includes multiple multi-gram/tonne (g/t) high-grade gold zones (Table 1) previously drilled by Mr. Mathewson.

Mr. Mathewson commented, 'The 2005-2007 core drilling at Lookout identified and documented geological, alteration, and structural features characteristic of and important to the formation of large Carlin-type gold deposits. Lookout Mountain and the broader Eureka property have all the geological and geophysical characteristics for additional significant discoveries'.

Figure 1. Gold Occurrences in the Eureka District