27th Annual General Meeting
27th Annual General Meeting
2023 Year in Review
- Recorded robust demand for core data and connectivity offerings
- Generated solid revenue and profit growth from all customer segments
- Completed strategic partnership for AIMS data centre business to spur regional growth
- Established a solar company and invested in an EV charging company
- Distributed RM 1.6 billion in dividends to shareholders
- Ended the year with a solid balance sheet and RM 1.5 billion of cash balances
27th Annual General Meeting
2023 Group Performance
Sustained Momentum with Healthy Growth and Profitability
Growth and Solid Margins
Balance Sheet Strength &
Return on Assets
• 9% revenue growth, reaching
• RM1.53 billion cash balance as of
RM1.59 billion
31 December 2023
• PAT growth from core business
• Return on Assets of 48%
and gains from the AIMS
divestment
Returns to Shareholders
- Total dividend payout of 85.8 sen per ordinary share, or RM1.58 billion
- Dividend yield of 16%
27th Annual General Meeting
2023 Business Review
Continued commitment to innovation and enhancing customer experience
Domestic Network
- Expanded network coverage to 1.54 million premises passed in FY2023
- Introduced innovative Fibre-to-the- Room product, offering seamless WiFi throughout the home
- Maintained speed, stability and value for money proposition in home broadband market
Global Network
- Maintained exposure to ongoing demand for international bandwidth, fueled by the growth of 5G and the surge in data centre connectivity requirements
Associates & Jointly
Controlled Entity
- Benefitted from regional diversification strategy through investments in associates and joint venture
- Generated healthy revenue and earnings, contributing 8% or RM33.6 million to Group's adjusted PAT in FY2023
Venturing into Renewable Energy
Time Energy Sdn Bhd
- Solar Made Simple through subscription model for solar panels
- Savings from Day 1 in offsetting electricity bill
- Completed installation of solar panels in 200 homes, with estimated 1,380 MWh of power generated annually
27th Annual General Meeting
Charge N Go Sdn Bhd
- Charging Made Easy
- Provision of EV charging facilities for residential areas
- Delivering clean energy to carbon-conscious drivers
- Supporting the adoption of renewable energy
27th Annual General Meeting
FiNANCiAL REViEW
2023: Time Group Performance Summary
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
YTD
YTD
+9%
+6%
1,591.0
1,454.8
668.4
628.9
FY2022
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
27th Annual General Meeting
Adjusted Profit After Tax
YTD +7%
402.9
375.6
FY2022 FY2023
Notes:
- For FY2023, Time Group reported EBITDA was RM567.3 mil; whilst Profit After Tax was RM2,574.9mil
- Details of adjustments to arrive at the Adjusted EBITDA and PAT can be found on pages 16 and 17 of the 2023 Annual Report
- Time completed the partial divestment of AIMS on 20 April 2023. Accordingly, the financials of AIMS in Time's reported financials are presented under discontinued operations for the first 4 months of FY2023, and thereafter, as a share of profits for Time's remaining 30% share in AIMS for the rest of FY2023
- To facilitate a better performance comparison, the Adjusted PAT is normalised for the first 4 months of FY2023 for AIMS at Time's 30% share.
27th Annual General Meeting
Revenue: By Product
Strong growth in data driven by resilient demand across all core customer groups
DATA
CLOUD & OTHER SOLUTIONS
YTD +14%, CR +14%
YTD -11%, CR -14%
1,189.8
1,353.0
209.0
8.4
185.1
12.9
8.0
11.6
123.0
1,344.6
78.8
1,176.9
94.7
78.0
FY2022
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
Cloud
Other Solutions
VOICE
YTD -6%, CR -6%
53.5 50.2
FY2022 FY2023
One-offNon-recurring Contracts CR: Core Revenues
27th Annual General Meeting
Revenue: By Segment
Sustained growth across all core customer groups, with Retail recording the strongest increase
WHOLESALE
ENTERPRISE
RETAIL
YTD +3%, CR +3%
YTD +7%, CR +6%
YTD +19%, CR +20%
FY2022
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
One-offNon-recurring Contracts CR: Core Revenues
