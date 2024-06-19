27th Annual General Meeting

DISCLAIMER

TIME dotCom Berhad ("Time") related to financial, market or industry trends for a future

This presentation and the discussion following may contain forward looking statements by

period.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which

may cause the actual performance, results and outcomes to be different than that expressed

in this presentation.

The statements are made based on facts and information available to Time at the date of the

presentation and merely represent an expression of Time management's views, targets and

occurrences of future events. They do not in anyway represent a forecast, projection,

estimate or guarantee of Time's future performance and neither have they been

independently verified.

Accordingly, no representation or warranty, express or implied is made to, and no reliance

should be placed on the fairness, accuracy and completeness of such information. Time and

its subsidiaries, representatives and officers shall have no liability whatsoever for any loss,

damage, costs and expenses arising out of or in connection with this presentation.

2

27th Annual General Meeting

2023 Year in Review

  • Recorded robust demand for core data and connectivity offerings
  • Generated solid revenue and profit growth from all customer segments
  • Completed strategic partnership for AIMS data centre business to spur regional growth
  • Established a solar company and invested in an EV charging company
  • Distributed RM 1.6 billion in dividends to shareholders
  • Ended the year with a solid balance sheet and RM 1.5 billion of cash balances

3

27th Annual General Meeting

2023 Group Performance

Sustained Momentum with Healthy Growth and Profitability

Growth and Solid Margins

Balance Sheet Strength &

Return on Assets

9% revenue growth, reaching

RM1.53 billion cash balance as of

RM1.59 billion

31 December 2023

PAT growth from core business

Return on Assets of 48%

and gains from the AIMS

divestment

Returns to Shareholders

  • Total dividend payout of 85.8 sen per ordinary share, or RM1.58 billion
  • Dividend yield of 16%

4

27th Annual General Meeting

2023 Business Review

Continued commitment to innovation and enhancing customer experience

Domestic Network

  • Expanded network coverage to 1.54 million premises passed in FY2023
  • Introduced innovative Fibre-to-the- Room product, offering seamless WiFi throughout the home
  • Maintained speed, stability and value for money proposition in home broadband market

Global Network

  • Maintained exposure to ongoing demand for international bandwidth, fueled by the growth of 5G and the surge in data centre connectivity requirements

Associates & Jointly

Controlled Entity

  • Benefitted from regional diversification strategy through investments in associates and joint venture
  • Generated healthy revenue and earnings, contributing 8% or RM33.6 million to Group's adjusted PAT in FY2023

5

Venturing into Renewable Energy

Time Energy Sdn Bhd

  • Solar Made Simple through subscription model for solar panels
  • Savings from Day 1 in offsetting electricity bill
  • Completed installation of solar panels in 200 homes, with estimated 1,380 MWh of power generated annually

27th Annual General Meeting

Charge N Go Sdn Bhd

  • Charging Made Easy
  • Provision of EV charging facilities for residential areas
  • Delivering clean energy to carbon-conscious drivers
  • Supporting the adoption of renewable energy

6

27th Annual General Meeting

FiNANCiAL REViEW

7

2023: Time Group Performance Summary

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

YTD

YTD

+9%

+6%

1,591.0

1,454.8

668.4

628.9

FY2022

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

27th Annual General Meeting

Adjusted Profit After Tax

YTD +7%

402.9

375.6

FY2022 FY2023

Notes:

  1. For FY2023, Time Group reported EBITDA was RM567.3 mil; whilst Profit After Tax was RM2,574.9mil
  2. Details of adjustments to arrive at the Adjusted EBITDA and PAT can be found on pages 16 and 17 of the 2023 Annual Report
  3. Time completed the partial divestment of AIMS on 20 April 2023. Accordingly, the financials of AIMS in Time's reported financials are presented under discontinued operations for the first 4 months of FY2023, and thereafter, as a share of profits for Time's remaining 30% share in AIMS for the rest of FY2023
  4. To facilitate a better performance comparison, the Adjusted PAT is normalised for the first 4 months of FY2023 for AIMS at Time's 30% share.

Numbers are in RM millions 8

27th Annual General Meeting

Revenue: By Product

Strong growth in data driven by resilient demand across all core customer groups

DATA

CLOUD & OTHER SOLUTIONS

YTD +14%, CR +14%

YTD -11%, CR -14%

1,189.8

1,353.0

209.0

8.4

185.1

12.9

8.0

11.6

123.0

1,344.6

78.8

1,176.9

94.7

78.0

FY2022

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

Cloud

Other Solutions

VOICE

YTD -6%, CR -6%

53.5 50.2

FY2022 FY2023

One-offNon-recurring Contracts CR: Core Revenues

Numbers are in RM millions 9

27th Annual General Meeting

Revenue: By Segment

Sustained growth across all core customer groups, with Retail recording the strongest increase

WHOLESALE

ENTERPRISE

RETAIL

YTD +3%, CR +3%

YTD +7%, CR +6%

YTD +19%, CR +20%

FY2022

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

One-offNon-recurring Contracts CR: Core Revenues

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

TIME dotCom Bhd published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2024 03:23:03 UTC.