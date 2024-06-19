TIME dotCom Berhad is a Malaysia-based company. The Company is a telecommunications provider specializing in domestic and international connectivity, data center, cloud, and managed services solutions catered to the retail, enterprise, and wholesale markets. Its focus area and telecommunication solutions include telecom segment, network/asset, customer segment, and services. It offers a diverse range of telecommunications, data centers, and cloud computing solutions. The Company is engaged in provision of voice, data, video and image communication services through its domestic and international network; investment holding; the business of telecommunication services and trading bandwidth capacity; provision of management services; wholesale of telecommunication equipment and related services; provision of telecommunication services, co-location and other related services, and provision of communications, telecommunications and data center related services.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services