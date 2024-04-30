THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.
TIME DOTCOM BERHAD
Registration Number: 199601040939 (413292-P)
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS
IN RELATION TO THE
PROPOSED SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE FOR RECURRENT RELATED PARTY
TRANSACTIONS OF A REVENUE OR TRADING NATURE
AND
EXTRACT OF THE NOTICE OF 27TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DEFINITIONS
Except where the context otherwise requires, the following definitions shall apply throughout this Circular:
Act
: Companies Act 2016, as amended from time to time
Afzal
:
Afzal Abdul Rahim
AGM
:
Annual General Meeting
Audit Committee
: Audit Committee of our Company
Axiata
:
Axiata Group Berhad
Axiata Group
: Axiata and its subsidiaries, collectively
Board
: Board of Directors of our Company
Bursa Securities
: Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad
CIMB
: CIMB Group Holdings Berhad
CIMB Group
: CIMB and its subsidiaries, collectively
Circular
: This circular to our shareholders in relation to the Proposed RRPT Mandate
dated 30 April 2024
CMSA
: Capital Markets and Services Act 2007, as amended from time to time
Director
:
(i)
director or chief executive of our Company and shall has the
meaning given in Section 2(1) of the Act;
(ii) shall has the meaning given in Section 2(1) of the CMSA; and
(iii) for the purpose of the Proposed RRPT Mandate, includes any
person who is or was within the preceding 6 months of the date on
which the terms of the transaction were agreed upon, a director or
chief executive of our Company
EPS
:
Earnings per share
FYE
: Financial year ending, or when the context requires, financial year ended
Group
: Our Company and our subsidiaries, collectively
GTI
: Global Transit International Sdn Bhd
IHH
:
IHH Healthcare Berhad
IHH Group
: IHH and its subsidiaries, collectively
Interested Directors
: Afzal and Patrick, collectively
Interested
Major
:
PKV, KNB, GTI, Megawisra, Megawisra Investments, Afzal and Patrick
Shareholders
KNB
:
Khazanah Nasional Berhad
KNB Group
: KNB and its subsidiaries, collectively
Listing Requirements
: Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Securities, as amended from
time to time
i
DEFINITIONS (cont'd)
LPD
: 29 March 2024, being the latest practicable date prior to the date of this
Circular
Major Shareholder
:
(i)
A person who has an interest or interests in one or more voting
shares in a corporation and the number or aggregate number of
those shares, is:
(a) 10% or more of the total number of voting shares in the
corporation; or
(b) 5% or more of the total number of voting shares in the
corporation where such person is the largest shareholder of
the corporation.
For the purpose of this definition, "interest" shall have the meaning
of "interest in shares" given in Section 8(4) of the Act; and
(ii)
For the purpose of the Proposed RRPT Mandate, a major
shareholder includes any person who is or was within the preceding
6 months of the date on which the terms of the transaction were
agreed upon, a major shareholder of our Company
Megawisra
:
Megawisra Sdn Bhd
Megawisra Investments
:
Megawisra Investments Limited
NAV
:
Net assets value
Patrick
:
Patrick Corso
Person Connected
: In relation to a Director and Major Shareholder, means, such person who
falls under any one of the following categories:
(i)
a family member of the Director or Major Shareholder;
(ii)
a trustee of a trust (other than a trustee for a share scheme for
employees or pension scheme) under which the Director or Major
Shareholder, or a family member of the Director or Major
Shareholder, is the sole beneficiary;
(iii)
a partner of the Director or Major Shareholder;
(iv)
a person, or where the person is a body corporate, the body
corporate or its directors, who is accustomed or under an obligation,
whether formal or informal, to act in accordance with the directions,
instructions or wishes of the Director or Major Shareholder;
(v)
a person, or where the person is a body corporate, the body
corporate or its directors, in accordance with whose directions,
instructions or wishes the Director or Major Shareholder is
accustomed or is under an obligation, whether formal or informal, to
act;
(vi)
a body corporate in which the Director or Major Shareholder, or
persons connected with them are entitled to exercise, or control the
exercise of, not less than 20% of the votes attached to voting shares
in the body corporate; or
(vii)
a body corporate which is a related corporation of the Director or
Major Shareholder
PKV
: Pulau Kapas Ventures Sdn Bhd
Proposed
RRPT
: Proposed shareholders' mandate for RRPT as set out in Section 2.3 of this
Mandate
Circular
Related Party
: The Director, Major Shareholder or Person Connected with such Director
or Major Shareholder
ii
DEFINITIONS (cont'd)
RM
:
Ringgit Malaysia
RPT
: The transaction entered into by our Group which involves the interest,
direct or indirect, of a Related Party
RRPT
: RPT which is recurrent, of a revenue or trading nature and which is
necessary for day-to-day operations of our Group
Share
: Ordinary share of our Company
Telekom
:
Telekom Malaysia Berhad
Telekom Group
: Telekom and its subsidiaries, collectively
Time or Company
:
TIME dotCom Berhad
TNB
:
Tenaga Nasional Berhad
TNB Group
: TNB and its subsidiaries, collectively
UEM
:
UEM Group Berhad
UEM Group
:
UEM and its subsidiaries, collectively
PRESENTATION OF INFORMATION
All references to "our Company" in this Circular mean TIME dotCom Berhad and references to "our Group" mean our Company and our subsidiaries. References to "we", "us", "our" and "ourselves" mean our Company, or where the context otherwise requires, shall include our subsidiaries.
All references to "you" and "yours" in this Circular mean the shareholders of our Company, unless the context otherwise requires.
Words denoting the singular shall, where applicable, include the plural and vice versa, and words denoting the masculine gender shall, where applicable, include the feminine and/or neuter genders, and vice versa. References to persons shall include corporations.
Any reference to any law, act, enactment, code, rule or regulations in this Circular is a reference to that law, act, enactment, code, rule or regulations as amended or re-enacted from time to time.
Any discrepancies in the tables and statements included in this Circular between the amounts stated, actual figures and the totals thereof in this Circular are due to rounding adjustments.
Any reference to a time of day in this Circular is a reference to Malaysian time, unless otherwise stated.
Certain statements in this Circular may be forward-looking in nature, which are subject to uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements may contain estimates and assumptions made by our Board after due inquiry, which are nevertheless subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a forward-looking statement in this Circular should not be regarded as a representation or warranty that our Group's plans and objectives will be achieved.
(The rest of this page has been intentionally left blank)
iii
CONTENTS
PAGE
LETTER TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS CONTAINING:
1.
INTRODUCTION
1
2.
PROPOSED RRPT MANDATE
2
3.
RATIONALE AND BENEFITS OF THE PROPOSED RRPT MANDATE
8
4.
VALIDITY PERIOD FOR THE PROPOSED RRPT MANDATE
9
5.
EFFECTS OF THE PROPOSED RRPT MANDATE
9
6.
APPROVALS REQUIRED
9
7.
INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS, MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND/OR PERSONS
9
CONNECTED WITH THEM
8.
DIRECTORS' RECOMMENDATION
11
9.
AGM
11
10.
FURTHER INFORMATION
11
APPENDIX:
I.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
12
EXTRACT OF THE NOTICE OF 27TH AGM
Enclosed
PROXY FORM
Enclosed
(The rest of this page has been intentionally left blank)
v
TIME DOTCOM BERHAD
Registration Number: 199601040939 (413292-P)
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Registered Office
Level 4
No. 14, Jalan Majistret U1/26
HICOM Glenmarie Industrial Park
40150 Shah Alam, Selangor Darul Ehsan
Malaysia
30 April 2024
Board of Directors:
Elakumari Kantilal (Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director (Chairman)) Mark Guy Dioguardi (Senior Independent Non-Executive Director)
Datuk Azailiza Mohd Ahad (Independent Non-Executive Director) Low Kim Fui (Independent Non-Executive Director)
Kuan Li Li (Independent Non-Executive Director)
Ir. Dr. Mohd Shahreen Zainooreen Madros (Independent Non-ExecutiveDirector) Afzal Abdul Rahim (Non-IndependentExecutive Director (Chief Executive Officer)) Patrick Corso (Non-IndependentExecutive Director)
To: Our Shareholders
Dear Sir/Madam,
PROPOSED RRPT MANDATE
1. INTRODUCTION
On 29 February 2024, our Board announced that our Company proposes to seek approval from our shareholders for the Proposed RRPT Mandate at its forthcoming 27th AGM.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS CIRCULAR IS TO PROVIDE YOU WITH THE DETAILS OF THE PROPOSED RRPT MANDATE AND TO SEEK YOUR APPROVAL FOR THE ORDINARY RESOLUTION PERTAINING TO THE PROPOSED RRPT MANDATE TO BE TABLED AT OUR FORTHCOMING 27th AGM. THE EXTRACT OF THE NOTICE OF THE 27TH AGM AND THE PROXY FORM ARE ENCLOSED IN THIS CIRCULAR.
YOU ARE ADVISED TO READ THE CONTENTS OF THIS CIRCULAR CAREFULLY BEFORE VOTING ON THE ORDINARY RESOLUTION PERTAINING TO THE PROPOSED RRPT MANDATE TO BE TABLED AT THE FORTHCOMING 27TH AGM.
1
2. PROPOSED RRPT MANDATE
2.1 Details of the Proposed RRPT Mandate
Pursuant to Paragraph 10.09(2) of the Listing Requirements, our Company may seek a general mandate from our shareholders for the RRPT subject to, among others, the following:
- the transactions are in the ordinary course of business and are on terms not more favourable to the Related Parties than those generally available to the public;
- the Proposed RRPT Mandate is subject to annual renewal and disclosure is made in the annual report of our Company of the aggregated value of transactions conducted pursuant to the Proposed RRPT Mandate during the financial year where the aggregated value is equal to or more than the following threshold:
- the consideration, value of the assets, capital outlay or costs of the RRPT is equal to or exceeds RM1 million or more; or
- the percentage ratio of such RRPT is 1% or more,
whichever is the higher;
- this Circular includes the information as may be prescribed by Bursa Securities;
-
at the forthcoming 27th AGM to obtain our shareholders' mandate, the Interested
Directors and Interested Major Shareholders must not vote on the ordinary resolution pertaining to the Proposed RRPT Mandate. The Interested Directors and Interested Major Shareholders must also ensure that Persons Connected with them abstain from voting on the ordinary resolution approving the Proposed RRPT Mandate; and
- our Company shall immediately announce to Bursa Securities when the actual value of a RRPT entered into by our Group, exceeds the estimated value of the RRPT disclosed in this Circular by 10% or more and must include the information as may be prescribed by Bursa Securities in the announcement.
Upon our shareholders' approval for the ordinary resolution pertaining to the Proposed RRPT Mandate being obtained pursuant to the above, the provisions of Paragraph 10.08 of the Listing Requirements in relation to the RRPT as set out in Section 2.3 of this Circular will not be applicable to our Group.
The disclosures pertaining to those RRPTs will be made in the annual report of our Company pursuant to the Listing Requirements, which requires a breakdown of the aggregate value of the RRPT entered into during the financial year, amongst others, based on the following information:
- the type of the RRPT made; and
- the names of the Related Parties involved in each type of the RRPT made and their relationship with our Group.
2.2 Principal activities of our Group
The principal activities of our Company are investment holding and provision of management services. The Company's subsidiaries, associates and investees are primarily involved in telecommunications, co-location, energy and other related fields. The details of our Group as well as their principal activities as at LPD are set out in the table below:
Effective
Name of company
equity interest
Principal activities
(%)
AVM Cloud Sdn Bhd
67
Developing and selling of computer
software and provision of information
technology services
2
Effective
Name of company
equity interest
Principal activities
(%)
Charge N Go Sdn Bhd
51
Provision of electric vehicle charging
stations and related services
Global Transit (Hong Kong)
100
Provision of management services
Limited
Global Transit 2 Limited
100
Engaged
in
the
business
of
telecommunication
services
and
trading
bandwidth capacity
Global Transit 3 Limited
100
Engaged
in
the
business
of
telecommunication
services
and
trading
bandwidth capacity
Global Transit 5 Limited
100
Engaged
in
the
business
of
telecommunication
services
and
trading
bandwidth capacity
Global Transit Limited
100
Engaged
in
the
business
of
telecommunication
services
and
trading
bandwidth capacity
Global Transit Singapore Pte
100
Wholesale
of
telecommunication
Ltd
equipment and related services
Planet Tapir Sdn Bhd
100
Investment holding
TIME
dotCom
Global
100
Provision
of
telecommunication
and
Services Sdn Bhd
related services
TIME
dotCom International
100
Investment holding
Sdn Bhd
TIME dotCom Japan K.K.
100
Provision of telecommunication services,
co-location and other related services
TIME Energy Sdn Bhd
100
Provision of development, installation and
maintenance services in relation to solar
photovoltaic system
TIME Fibre Sdn Bhd
100
Provision of voice, data, video and image
communication
services
and
other
consumer home services
TT dotCom Sdn Bhd
100
Provision of voice, data, video and image
communication
services
through
its
domestic and international network
Subsidiary of TIME dotCom International Sdn Bhd
TIME
dotCom (Cambodia)
100
Provision
of
telecommunication
and
Co., Ltd
related services
Subsidiaries of AVM Cloud Sdn Bhd
Integrated Global
Solutions
67
Marketing of computer hardware and
Sdn Bhd
software, and provision of consultancy
and support services related to computer
programmes
3
Effective
Name of company
equity interest
Principal activities
(%)
Zeus Ventures Sdn Bhd
67
Dormant
AVM
Cloud
(Thailand)
67
Provision of cloud services, developing
Limited
and selling computer software and
hardware and the provision of information
technology services
Note:
It is envisaged that the companies within our Group would, in the ordinary course of business, enter into the RRPT as detailed in Section 2.3 of this Circular. It is likely that such transactions will occur with some degree of frequency and could arise at any time.
2.3 Details of RRPT contemplated under the Proposed RRPT Mandate
The details of the RRPT to be entered into by our Group with Related Party under the Proposed RRPT Mandate are as follows:
Estimated
value(1)
No.
Transacting
Related Parties and nature
Nature of RRPT
during the
parties
of their relationship
validity
period(2)
(RM'000)
1.
KNB Group
KNB is a major shareholder of
Provision
of
534
Time by virtue of its direct and
Information
indirect interests, the latter held
Technology
("IT")
through PKV, who is also a
services
by
our
major shareholder of Time.
Group
to
KNB
Group
Afzal and Patrick are:
(i)
Executive
Directors
of
Time;
(ii)
substantial shareholders of
Time by virtue of their
direct and indirect interests
held through PKV, GTI and
Megawisra
via
their
shareholdings
in
Megawisra
Investments;
and
(iii)
directors of PKV.
2.
CIMB Group
KNB is a major shareholder of:
Provision of:
90,823
(i)
Time by virtue of its direct
(a)
IT
and
data
and
indirect
interests,
the
centre
latter
held
through PKV,
services
by
who is also a major
our
Group to
shareholder of Time; and
CIMB
Group;
(ii)
CIMB.
and
(b)
advisory
Afzal and Patrick are:
services
and
(i)
Executive
Directors
of
marketing
Time;
products
by
(ii)
substantial shareholders of
CIMB
Group
Time by virtue of their
to our Group
direct and indirect interests
held through PKV, GTI and
Megawisra
via
their
shareholdings
in
Megawisra
Investments;
and
4
Estimated
value(1)
No.
Transacting
Related Parties and nature
Nature of RRPT
during the
parties
of their relationship
validity
period(2)
(RM'000)
(iii)
directors of PKV.
Afzal is also a Senior
Independent
Non-Executive
Director of CIMB.
3.
TNB Group
KNB is a major shareholder of:
Provision
of
IT
24,934
(i)
Time by virtue of its direct
services
by
our
and
indirect
interests,
the
Group
to
TNB
latter
held
through PKV,
Group
who is also a major
shareholder of Time; and
(ii)
TNB.
Afzal and Patrick are:
(i)
Executive
Directors
of
Time;
(ii)
substantial shareholders of
Time by virtue of their
direct and indirect interests
held through PKV, GTI and
Megawisra
via
their
shareholdings
in
Megawisra
Investments;
and
(iii)
directors of PKV.
4.
Telekom
KNB is a major shareholder of:
Provision of IT and
4,864
Group
(i)
Time by virtue of its direct
data
centre
and
indirect
interests,
the
services
by
our
latter
held
through PKV,
Group to Telekom
who is also a major
Group
shareholder of Time; and
(ii)
Telekom.
Afzal and Patrick are:
(i)
Executive
Directors
of
Time;
(ii)
substantial shareholders of
Time by virtue of their
direct and indirect interests
held through PKV, GTI and
Megawisra
via
their
shareholdings
in
Megawisra
Investments;
and
(iii)
directors of PKV.
5.
Axiata Group
KNB is a major shareholder of:
Provision of IT and
1,703
(i) Time by virtue of its direct
data
centre
and indirect interests, the
services
by
our
latter held
through PKV,
Group
to
Axiata
who is also a major
Group
shareholder of Time; and
(ii)
Axiata.
5
