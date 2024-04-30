THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to the course of action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or any other professional advisers immediately. Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") has not perused this Circular prior to its issuance as the Company had been selected by Bursa Securities as one of the qualified listed issuers under the Green Lane Policy. Bursa Securities takes no responsibility for the contents of this Circular, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Circular. TIME DOTCOM BERHAD Registration Number: 199601040939 (413292-P) (Incorporated in Malaysia) CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE FOR RECURRENT RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF A REVENUE OR TRADING NATURE AND EXTRACT OF THE NOTICE OF 27TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The ordinary resolution for the above proposal will be tabled at the 27th Annual General Meeting ("27th AGM") of TIME dotCom Berhad ("Time" or the "Company"). The extract of the Notice of the 27th AGM and the Proxy Form are enclosed in this Circular. This Circular together with the Administrative Details for the 27th AGM is available at https://www.time.com.my/about-us/investor-relations/general-meetings.The 27th AGM will be conducted on a fully virtual basis and the date, time, broadcast venue and meeting platform of the 27th AGM are as follows: Date and time of the 27th AGM : Wednesday, 12 June 2024 at 10.00 a.m., or at any adjournment thereof Broadcast venue of the 27th AGM : Time Lobby, Ground Floor, No. 14, Jalan Majistret U1/26, HICOM Glenmarie Industrial Park, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia Meeting Platform of the 27th AGM : https://meeting.boardroomlimited.my The Proxy Form for the 27th AGM should be completed and deposited at the office of the Company's poll administrator, Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn Bhd (Registration No. 199601006647 (378993-D)) ("Poll Administrator") at 11th Floor, Menara Symphony, No. 5, Jalan Professor Khoo Kay Kim, Seksyen 13, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan. As the voting at the 27th AGM will be conducted on a poll, the completed Proxy Form must be deposited at the office of the Poll Administrator on or before the following date and time: Last day and time for deposit of the : Tuesday, 11 June 2024 at 10.00 a.m. completed Proxy Form This Circular is dated 30 April 2024

DEFINITIONS Except where the context otherwise requires, the following definitions shall apply throughout this Circular: Act : Companies Act 2016, as amended from time to time Afzal : Afzal Abdul Rahim AGM : Annual General Meeting Audit Committee : Audit Committee of our Company Axiata : Axiata Group Berhad Axiata Group : Axiata and its subsidiaries, collectively Board : Board of Directors of our Company Bursa Securities : Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad CIMB : CIMB Group Holdings Berhad CIMB Group : CIMB and its subsidiaries, collectively Circular : This circular to our shareholders in relation to the Proposed RRPT Mandate dated 30 April 2024 CMSA : Capital Markets and Services Act 2007, as amended from time to time Director : (i) director or chief executive of our Company and shall has the meaning given in Section 2(1) of the Act; (ii) shall has the meaning given in Section 2(1) of the CMSA; and (iii) for the purpose of the Proposed RRPT Mandate, includes any person who is or was within the preceding 6 months of the date on which the terms of the transaction were agreed upon, a director or chief executive of our Company EPS : Earnings per share FYE : Financial year ending, or when the context requires, financial year ended Group : Our Company and our subsidiaries, collectively GTI : Global Transit International Sdn Bhd IHH : IHH Healthcare Berhad IHH Group : IHH and its subsidiaries, collectively Interested Directors : Afzal and Patrick, collectively Interested Major : PKV, KNB, GTI, Megawisra, Megawisra Investments, Afzal and Patrick Shareholders KNB : Khazanah Nasional Berhad KNB Group : KNB and its subsidiaries, collectively Listing Requirements : Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Securities, as amended from time to time i

DEFINITIONS (cont'd) LPD : 29 March 2024, being the latest practicable date prior to the date of this Circular Major Shareholder : (i) A person who has an interest or interests in one or more voting shares in a corporation and the number or aggregate number of those shares, is: (a) 10% or more of the total number of voting shares in the corporation; or (b) 5% or more of the total number of voting shares in the corporation where such person is the largest shareholder of the corporation. For the purpose of this definition, "interest" shall have the meaning of "interest in shares" given in Section 8(4) of the Act; and (ii) For the purpose of the Proposed RRPT Mandate, a major shareholder includes any person who is or was within the preceding 6 months of the date on which the terms of the transaction were agreed upon, a major shareholder of our Company Megawisra : Megawisra Sdn Bhd Megawisra Investments : Megawisra Investments Limited NAV : Net assets value Patrick : Patrick Corso Person Connected : In relation to a Director and Major Shareholder, means, such person who falls under any one of the following categories: (i) a family member of the Director or Major Shareholder; (ii) a trustee of a trust (other than a trustee for a share scheme for employees or pension scheme) under which the Director or Major Shareholder, or a family member of the Director or Major Shareholder, is the sole beneficiary; (iii) a partner of the Director or Major Shareholder; (iv) a person, or where the person is a body corporate, the body corporate or its directors, who is accustomed or under an obligation, whether formal or informal, to act in accordance with the directions, instructions or wishes of the Director or Major Shareholder; (v) a person, or where the person is a body corporate, the body corporate or its directors, in accordance with whose directions, instructions or wishes the Director or Major Shareholder is accustomed or is under an obligation, whether formal or informal, to act; (vi) a body corporate in which the Director or Major Shareholder, or persons connected with them are entitled to exercise, or control the exercise of, not less than 20% of the votes attached to voting shares in the body corporate; or (vii) a body corporate which is a related corporation of the Director or Major Shareholder PKV : Pulau Kapas Ventures Sdn Bhd Proposed RRPT : Proposed shareholders' mandate for RRPT as set out in Section 2.3 of this Mandate Circular Related Party : The Director, Major Shareholder or Person Connected with such Director or Major Shareholder ii

DEFINITIONS (cont'd) RM : Ringgit Malaysia RPT : The transaction entered into by our Group which involves the interest, direct or indirect, of a Related Party RRPT : RPT which is recurrent, of a revenue or trading nature and which is necessary for day-to-day operations of our Group Share : Ordinary share of our Company Telekom : Telekom Malaysia Berhad Telekom Group : Telekom and its subsidiaries, collectively Time or Company : TIME dotCom Berhad TNB : Tenaga Nasional Berhad TNB Group : TNB and its subsidiaries, collectively UEM : UEM Group Berhad UEM Group : UEM and its subsidiaries, collectively PRESENTATION OF INFORMATION All references to "our Company" in this Circular mean TIME dotCom Berhad and references to "our Group" mean our Company and our subsidiaries. References to "we", "us", "our" and "ourselves" mean our Company, or where the context otherwise requires, shall include our subsidiaries. All references to "you" and "yours" in this Circular mean the shareholders of our Company, unless the context otherwise requires. Words denoting the singular shall, where applicable, include the plural and vice versa, and words denoting the masculine gender shall, where applicable, include the feminine and/or neuter genders, and vice versa. References to persons shall include corporations. Any reference to any law, act, enactment, code, rule or regulations in this Circular is a reference to that law, act, enactment, code, rule or regulations as amended or re-enacted from time to time. Any discrepancies in the tables and statements included in this Circular between the amounts stated, actual figures and the totals thereof in this Circular are due to rounding adjustments. Any reference to a time of day in this Circular is a reference to Malaysian time, unless otherwise stated. Certain statements in this Circular may be forward-looking in nature, which are subject to uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements may contain estimates and assumptions made by our Board after due inquiry, which are nevertheless subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a forward-looking statement in this Circular should not be regarded as a representation or warranty that our Group's plans and objectives will be achieved. (The rest of this page has been intentionally left blank) iii

CONTENTS PAGE LETTER TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS CONTAINING: 1. INTRODUCTION 1 2. PROPOSED RRPT MANDATE 2 3. RATIONALE AND BENEFITS OF THE PROPOSED RRPT MANDATE 8 4. VALIDITY PERIOD FOR THE PROPOSED RRPT MANDATE 9 5. EFFECTS OF THE PROPOSED RRPT MANDATE 9 6. APPROVALS REQUIRED 9 7. INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS, MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND/OR PERSONS 9 CONNECTED WITH THEM 8. DIRECTORS' RECOMMENDATION 11 9. AGM 11 10. FURTHER INFORMATION 11 APPENDIX: I. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 12 EXTRACT OF THE NOTICE OF 27TH AGM Enclosed PROXY FORM Enclosed (The rest of this page has been intentionally left blank) v

TIME DOTCOM BERHAD Registration Number: 199601040939 (413292-P) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Registered Office Level 4 No. 14, Jalan Majistret U1/26 HICOM Glenmarie Industrial Park 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor Darul Ehsan Malaysia 30 April 2024 Board of Directors: Elakumari Kantilal (Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director (Chairman)) Mark Guy Dioguardi (Senior Independent Non-Executive Director) Datuk Azailiza Mohd Ahad (Independent Non-Executive Director) Low Kim Fui (Independent Non-Executive Director) Kuan Li Li (Independent Non-Executive Director) Ir. Dr. Mohd Shahreen Zainooreen Madros (Independent Non-ExecutiveDirector) Afzal Abdul Rahim (Non-IndependentExecutive Director (Chief Executive Officer)) Patrick Corso (Non-IndependentExecutive Director) To: Our Shareholders Dear Sir/Madam, PROPOSED RRPT MANDATE 1. INTRODUCTION On 29 February 2024, our Board announced that our Company proposes to seek approval from our shareholders for the Proposed RRPT Mandate at its forthcoming 27th AGM. THE PURPOSE OF THIS CIRCULAR IS TO PROVIDE YOU WITH THE DETAILS OF THE PROPOSED RRPT MANDATE AND TO SEEK YOUR APPROVAL FOR THE ORDINARY RESOLUTION PERTAINING TO THE PROPOSED RRPT MANDATE TO BE TABLED AT OUR FORTHCOMING 27th AGM. THE EXTRACT OF THE NOTICE OF THE 27TH AGM AND THE PROXY FORM ARE ENCLOSED IN THIS CIRCULAR. YOU ARE ADVISED TO READ THE CONTENTS OF THIS CIRCULAR CAREFULLY BEFORE VOTING ON THE ORDINARY RESOLUTION PERTAINING TO THE PROPOSED RRPT MANDATE TO BE TABLED AT THE FORTHCOMING 27TH AGM. 1

2. PROPOSED RRPT MANDATE 2.1 Details of the Proposed RRPT Mandate Pursuant to Paragraph 10.09(2) of the Listing Requirements, our Company may seek a general mandate from our shareholders for the RRPT subject to, among others, the following: the transactions are in the ordinary course of business and are on terms not more favourable to the Related Parties than those generally available to the public; the Proposed RRPT Mandate is subject to annual renewal and disclosure is made in the annual report of our Company of the aggregated value of transactions conducted pursuant to the Proposed RRPT Mandate during the financial year where the aggregated value is equal to or more than the following threshold: the consideration, value of the assets, capital outlay or costs of the RRPT is equal to or exceeds RM1 million or more; or the percentage ratio of such RRPT is 1% or more, whichever is the higher; this Circular includes the information as may be prescribed by Bursa Securities; at the forthcoming 27 th AGM to obtain our shareholders' mandate, the Interested

Directors and Interested Major Shareholders must not vote on the ordinary resolution pertaining to the Proposed RRPT Mandate. The Interested Directors and Interested Major Shareholders must also ensure that Persons Connected with them abstain from voting on the ordinary resolution approving the Proposed RRPT Mandate; and our Company shall immediately announce to Bursa Securities when the actual value of a RRPT entered into by our Group, exceeds the estimated value of the RRPT disclosed in this Circular by 10% or more and must include the information as may be prescribed by Bursa Securities in the announcement. Upon our shareholders' approval for the ordinary resolution pertaining to the Proposed RRPT Mandate being obtained pursuant to the above, the provisions of Paragraph 10.08 of the Listing Requirements in relation to the RRPT as set out in Section 2.3 of this Circular will not be applicable to our Group. The disclosures pertaining to those RRPTs will be made in the annual report of our Company pursuant to the Listing Requirements, which requires a breakdown of the aggregate value of the RRPT entered into during the financial year, amongst others, based on the following information: the type of the RRPT made; and the names of the Related Parties involved in each type of the RRPT made and their relationship with our Group. 2.2 Principal activities of our Group The principal activities of our Company are investment holding and provision of management services. The Company's subsidiaries, associates and investees are primarily involved in telecommunications, co-location, energy and other related fields. The details of our Group as well as their principal activities as at LPD are set out in the table below: Effective Name of company equity interest Principal activities (%) AVM Cloud Sdn Bhd 67 Developing and selling of computer software and provision of information technology services 2

Effective Name of company equity interest Principal activities (%) Charge N Go Sdn Bhd 51 Provision of electric vehicle charging stations and related services Global Transit (Hong Kong) 100 Provision of management services Limited Global Transit 2 Limited 100 Engaged in the business of telecommunication services and trading bandwidth capacity Global Transit 3 Limited 100 Engaged in the business of telecommunication services and trading bandwidth capacity Global Transit 5 Limited 100 Engaged in the business of telecommunication services and trading bandwidth capacity Global Transit Limited 100 Engaged in the business of telecommunication services and trading bandwidth capacity Global Transit Singapore Pte 100 Wholesale of telecommunication Ltd equipment and related services Planet Tapir Sdn Bhd 100 Investment holding TIME dotCom Global 100 Provision of telecommunication and Services Sdn Bhd related services TIME dotCom International 100 Investment holding Sdn Bhd TIME dotCom Japan K.K. 100 Provision of telecommunication services, co-location and other related services TIME Energy Sdn Bhd 100 Provision of development, installation and maintenance services in relation to solar photovoltaic system TIME Fibre Sdn Bhd 100 Provision of voice, data, video and image communication services and other consumer home services TT dotCom Sdn Bhd 100 Provision of voice, data, video and image communication services through its domestic and international network Subsidiary of TIME dotCom International Sdn Bhd TIME dotCom (Cambodia) 100 Provision of telecommunication and Co., Ltd related services Subsidiaries of AVM Cloud Sdn Bhd Integrated Global Solutions 67 Marketing of computer hardware and Sdn Bhd software, and provision of consultancy and support services related to computer programmes 3

Effective Name of company equity interest Principal activities (%) Zeus Ventures Sdn Bhd 67 Dormant AVM Cloud (Thailand) 67 Provision of cloud services, developing Limited and selling computer software and hardware and the provision of information technology services Note: It is envisaged that the companies within our Group would, in the ordinary course of business, enter into the RRPT as detailed in Section 2.3 of this Circular. It is likely that such transactions will occur with some degree of frequency and could arise at any time. 2.3 Details of RRPT contemplated under the Proposed RRPT Mandate The details of the RRPT to be entered into by our Group with Related Party under the Proposed RRPT Mandate are as follows: Estimated value(1) No. Transacting Related Parties and nature Nature of RRPT during the parties of their relationship validity period(2) (RM'000) 1. KNB Group KNB is a major shareholder of Provision of 534 Time by virtue of its direct and Information indirect interests, the latter held Technology ("IT") through PKV, who is also a services by our major shareholder of Time. Group to KNB Group Afzal and Patrick are: (i) Executive Directors of Time; (ii) substantial shareholders of Time by virtue of their direct and indirect interests held through PKV, GTI and Megawisra via their shareholdings in Megawisra Investments; and (iii) directors of PKV. 2. CIMB Group KNB is a major shareholder of: Provision of: 90,823 (i) Time by virtue of its direct (a) IT and data and indirect interests, the centre latter held through PKV, services by who is also a major our Group to shareholder of Time; and CIMB Group; (ii) CIMB. and (b) advisory Afzal and Patrick are: services and (i) Executive Directors of marketing Time; products by (ii) substantial shareholders of CIMB Group Time by virtue of their to our Group direct and indirect interests held through PKV, GTI and Megawisra via their shareholdings in Megawisra Investments; and 4