TIME DOTCOM BERHAD
Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)
Incorporated in Malaysia
QUARTERLY REPORT ON CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
- CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
INDIVIDUAL QUARTER
CUMULATIVE QUARTER
Unaudited
Unaudited
Current
Preceding year
Unaudited
Unaudited
year
corresponding
Three
Three
quarter
quarter
months to
months to
31/03/2024
31/03/2023
31/03/2024
31/03/2023
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Continuing operations
Operating revenue
417,765
368,423
417,765
368,423
Operating expenses
- depreciation and amortisation of property, plant and
equipment and right-of-use assets
(50,040)
(41,016)
(50,040)
(41,016)
- other operating expenses
(242,270)
(207,612)
(242,270)
(207,612)
Other operating income (net)
4,756
7,566
4,756
7,566
Profit from operations
130,211
127,361
130,211
127,361
Income from investments
11,220
2,421
11,220
2,421
Finance costs
(5,991)
(4,619)
(5,991)
(4,619)
Share of profit from associates and jointly controlled
entity, net of tax
15,397
7,015
15,397
7,015
Profit before tax
150,837
132,178
150,837
132,178
Tax expense
(38,560)
(28,394)
(38,560)
(28,394)
Profit from continuing operations
112,277
103,784
112,277
103,784
Discontinued operations
Profit from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
10,637
-
10,637
Profit for the period
112,277
114,421
112,277
114,421
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
- from continuing operations
110,672
102,392
110,672
102,392
- from discontinued operations
-
12,118
-
12,118
110,672
114,510
110,672
114,510
Non-controlling interests
- from continuing operations
1,605
1,392
1,605
1,392
- from discontinued operations
-
(1,481)
-
(1,481)
1,605
(89)
1,605
(89)
Profit for the period
112,277
114,421
112,277
114,421
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
TIME DOTCOM BERHAD
Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)
Incorporated in Malaysia
- CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)
INDIVIDUAL QUARTER
CUMULATIVE QUARTER
Unaudited
Unaudited
Current
Preceding year
Unaudited
Unaudited
year
corresponding
Three
Three
quarter
quarter
months to
months to
31/03/2024
31/03/2023
31/03/2024
31/03/2023
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Profit for the period
112,277
114,421
112,277
114,421
Continuing operations
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
- Foreign currency translation differences for foreign
operations
(4,264)
7,528
(4,264)
7,528
- Cash flow hedge - associate
-
27
-
27
(4,264)
7,555
(4,264)
7,555
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
- Net change in fair value of equity investments
designated at fair value through other
comprehensive income ("FVOCI")
(714)
(402)
(714)
(402)
- Remeasurement of defined benefit plan - associate
-
473
-
473
(714)
71
(714)
71
Total other comprehensive income for the period,
net of tax
(4,978)
7,626
(4,978)
7,626
Total comprehensive income for the period
107,299
122,047
107,299
122,047
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
- from continuing operations
105,694
110,018
105,694
110,018
- from discontinued operations
-
12,118
-
12,118
105,694
122,136
105,694
122,136
Non-controlling interests
- from continuing operations
1,605
1,392
1,605
1,392
- from discontinued operations
-
(1,481)
-
(1,481)
1,605
(89)
1,605
(89)
Total comprehensive income for the period
107,299
122,047
107,299
122,047
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
TIME DOTCOM BERHAD
Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)
Incorporated in Malaysia
- CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)
INDIVIDUAL QUARTER
CUMULATIVE QUARTER
Earnings per share (based on weighted average number of ordinary shares)
-
Basic
from continuing operations from discontinued operations
- Diluted
from continuing operations from discontinued operations
Unaudited
Unaudited
Current
Preceding year
Unaudited
Unaudited
year
corresponding
Three
Three
quarter
quarter
months to
months to
31/03/2024
31/03/2023
31/03/2024
31/03/2023
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
5.99 sen
5.57 sen
5.99 sen
5.57 sen
-
0.66 sen
-
0.66 sen
5.99 sen
6.23 sen
5.99 sen
6.23 sen
5.96 sen
5.57 sen
5.96 sen
5.57 sen
-
0.66 sen
-
0.66 sen
5.96 sen
6.23 sen
5.96 sen
6.23 sen
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
TIME DOTCOM BERHAD
Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)
Incorporated in Malaysia
- CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Investment property
Right-of-use assets
Intangible assets
Investment in associates
Investment in jointly controlled entity
Other investments
Deferred tax assets
Trade and other receivables
Current assets
Tax recoverable
Trade and other receivables
Contract assets
Restricted cash
Cash and bank balances
Total assets
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
Reserves
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
Total equity
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
Lease liabilities
Contract liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
Redemption liability
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
Lease liabilities
Trade and other payables
Contract liabilities
Provision for tax
Redemption liability
Total liabilities
Total equity and liabilities
Net assets per share attributable to ordinary owners of the Company
Unaudited As at 31/03/2024
RM'000
1,678,709
1,403
90,062
140,123
532,371
688,531
54,303
33,032
96,863
3,315,397
4,185
509,810
45,023
1,350
1,307,378
1,867,746
5,183,143
1,473,403
2,512,659
3,986,062
31,313
4,017,375
2,874
62,774
393,915
117,624
41,427
618,614
3,920
13,394
384,089
86,102
59,649
-
547,154
1,165,768
5,183,143
RM2.16
Audited As at 31/12/2023
RM'000
1,646,592
1,411
88,664
140,124
524,739
685,001
55,017
31,348
130,918
3,303,814
2,872
418,409
53,383
1,349
1,535,041
2,011,054
5,314,868
1,467,424
2,672,150
4,139,574
36,009
4,175,583
-
63,767
385,344
121,304
41,428
611,843
10,913
11,548
362,131
82,402
46,888
13,560
527,442
1,139,285
5,314,868
RM2.24
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
TIME DOTCOM BERHAD
Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)
Incorporated in Malaysia
- CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Operating Activities
Cash receipts from customers
Transfer (to)/from restricted cash
Cash payments to suppliers
Cash payments to employees and for administrative expenses
Cash generated from operations
Tax paid
Net cash generated from operating activities
Investing Activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
Acquisition of subsidiaries
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
Investment income received
Net cash used in investing activities
Financing Activities
Proceeds from term loans and other borrowings
Repayment of term loans and borrowings
Finance charges paid
Payment of lease liabilities
Proceeds from issuance of additional shares
Shareholder loan from an associate
Repayment from previous associate
Dividend paid to owners
Net cash used in financing activities
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
Cash and cash equivalents as at beginning of financial year
Placement of deposits maturing more than three (3) months as at beginning of
financial year
Transfer to asset held for sale
Cash and cash equivalents
Note (a)
Note (a):
Cash and bank balances
Deposit with licensed bank
Cash and cash equivalents
Restricted cash
Cash and bank balances
Unaudited Three months to
31/03/2024
RM'000
436,014
(1)
(150,293)
(112,276)
173,444
(32,084)
141,360
(83,313)
(18,560)
-
18,394
(83,479)
3,832
(7,968)
(637)
(7,334)
4,217
-
-
(280,096)
(287,986)
(230,105)
2,442
1,235,041
300,000
-
1,307,378
585,069
722,309
1,307,378
1,350
1,308,728
Unaudited Three months to
31/03/2023
RM'000
392,118
41
(157,290)
(87,113)
147,756
(10,145)
137,611
(92,623)
-
30
1,991
(90,602)
200,000
(10,507)
(1,353)
(8,074)
4,827
619
108
(270,085)
(84,465)
(37,456)
552
524,990
-
(27,079)
461,007
156,350
304,657
461,007
4,162
465,169
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
TIME DOTCOM BERHAD
Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)
Incorporated in Malaysia
IV.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Attributable to the owners of the Company
Non-distributable
Distributable
Foreign
Equity
Currency
Share Grant/
attributable to
Non-
Share
FVOCI
Translation
Option
Hedging
Retained
owners of the
controlling
Three months to
Capital
Reserve
Reserve
Reserves
Reserve
Earnings
Company
Interest
Total Equity
31 March 2024 (Unaudited)
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Balance as at 1 January 2024
1,467,424
38,645
44,921
(21,829)
(52)
2,610,465
4,139,574
36,009
4,175,583
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
110,672
110,672
1,605
112,277
Fair value loss on equity investments
designated at FVOCI
-
(714)
-
-
-
-
(714)
-
(714)
Exchange differences recognised directly in
equity
-
-
(4,264)
-
-
-
(4,264)
-
(4,264)
Total other comprehensive income for the
period
-
(714)
(4,264)
-
-
-
(4,978)
-
(4,978)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
(714)
(4,264)
-
-
110,672
105,694
1,605
107,299
Contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company
Dividend paid to owners of the Company
Employee share grant plan/option scheme
Issuance of shares pursuant to the share option scheme
Exercise of put option to acquire non- controlling interest
Total transactions with owners of the Company
Balance as at 31 March 2024
-
-
-
-
-
(280,096)
(280,096)
-
(280,096)
-
-
-
10,372
-
-
10,372
-
10,372
5,979
-
-
(1,762)
-
-
4,217
-
4,217
-
-
-
13,560
-
(7,259)
6,301
(6,301)
-
5,979
-
-
22,170
-
(287,355)
(259,206)
(6,301)
(265,507)
1,473,403
37,931
40,657
341
(52)
2,433,782
3,986,062
31,313
4,017,375
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023
TIME DOTCOM BERHAD
Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)
Incorporated in Malaysia
IV.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)
Attributable to the owners of the Company
Non-distributable
Distributable
Foreign
Equity
Currency
Share Grant/
attributable to
Non-
Share
FVOCI
Translation
Option
Hedging
Retained
owners of the
controlling
Three months to
Capital
Reserve
Reserve
Reserves
Reserve
Earnings
Company
Interest
Total Equity
31 March 2023 (Unaudited)
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Balance as at 1 January 2023
1,418,562
39,096
29,610
3,114
(84)
1,611,489
3,101,787
25,943
3,127,730
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
114,510
114,510
(89)
114,421
Fair value gain on equity investments
designated at FVOCI
-
(402)
-
-
-
-
(402)
-
(402)
Exchange differences recognised directly in
equity
-
-
7,528
-
-
-
7,528
-
7,528
Cash flow hedge - associate
-
-
-
-
27
-
27
-
27
Remeasurement of defined benefit plan
-
-
-
-
-
473
473
473
Total other comprehensive income for the
period
-
(402)
7,528
-
27
473
7,626
-
7,626
Total comprehensive income for the
period
-
(402)
7,528
-
27
114,983
122,136
(89)
122,047
Contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company
Dividend paid
Employee share grant plan/option scheme
Issuance of shares pursuant to the share option scheme
Total transactions with owners of the Company
Balance as at 31 March 2023
-
-
-
-
-
(270,085)
(270,085)
-
(270,085)
-
-
-
205
-
-
205
-
205
6,589
-
-
(1,762)
-
-
4,827
-
4,827
6,589
-
-
(1,557)
-
(270,085)
(265,053)
-
(265,053)
1,425,151
38,694
37,138
1,557
(57)
1,456,387
2,958,870
25,854
2,984,724
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
TIME DOTCOM BERHAD
Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)
Incorporated in Malaysia
- NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. Basis of Preparation
The interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with MFRS 134, Interim Financial Reporting and paragraph 9.22 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. The interim financial statements also comply with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and requirements of the Companies Act 2016, where applicable.
The interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. The explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of changes in the financial position and performance of the Group since the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
2. Significant accounting policies
The accounting policies and presentation adopted for this interim financial statements are consistent with those adopted in the annual audited financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, except for the adoption of the following amendments to MFRSs with a date of initial application on 1 January 2024.
Description
Amendments to MFRS 16 Amendments to MFRS 101
Leases - Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback
Presentation of Financial Statements - Non-current Liabilities with Covenants and Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current
The adoption of the above did not have any significant effects on the interim financial statements upon their initial application.
At the date of this interim financial statements, the following standards and amendments have been issued but are not yet effective and have not been adopted by the Group:
Description
Amendments to MFRS 10 and MFRS 128
Consolidated Financial Statements and Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures - Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture
Effective for annual periods beginning on or after
Date yet to be confirmed by
MASB
The Group plans to apply the abovementioned accounting standards and amendments where applicable, when they become effective in the respective financial year.
The initial application of the abovementioned standards and amendments, where applicable are not expected to have any material financial impact to both the current year and prior year financial statements of the Group.
-
Audit report in respect of the 2023 financial statements
The audit report on the Group's annual audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 was not qualified.
- Seasonal or cyclical factors
The Group's operations are not subject to any significant seasonal or cyclical factors.
- Unusual items due to their nature, size or incidence
There were no items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income or cash flows that were unusual because of their nature, size or incidence in the current quarter ended 31 March 2024.
- Material changes in estimates used
There were no changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior financial years that have material effects in the current quarter ended 31 March 2024.
TIME DOTCOM BERHAD
Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)
Incorporated in Malaysia
-
Debt and equity securities
On 4 January 2024, Mr Patrick Corso exercised 1,980,000 option shares granted to him at the adjusted option exercise price of RM2.130 per share. The Group received proceeds totalling RM4,217,400 as a result of the said exercise.
The Group did not undertake any other issuance and/or repayment of debt and equity securities, share buy-backs, share cancellations, shares held as treasury shares and resale of treasury shares during the current three months period ended 31 March 2024.
- Dividends
On 27 March 2024, the Company paid an ordinary interim and a special interim tax exempt (single tier) dividends of 8.25 sen and
6.90 sen per ordinary share respectively, for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
- Segmental Reporting
Individual Quarter
Cumulative Quarter
Preceding year
Current
corresponding
Three
Three
quarter
quarter
months to
months to
Group
31/03/2024
31/03/2023
31/03/2024
31/03/2023
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Continuing Operations
Operating Revenue
Voice
11,941
13,449
11,941
13,449
Data
356,464
315,957
356,464
315,957
Cloud and other services
48,594
38,556
48,594
38,556
Others
766
461
766
461
417,765
368,423
417,765
368,423
Operating Expenses:
Depreciation and amortisation of property,
plant and equipment and right-of-use
assets
(50,040)
(41,016)
(50,040)
(41,016)
Other operating expenses
(242,270)
(207,612)
(242,270)
(207,612)
Other operating income (net)
4,756
7,566
4,756
7,566
Profit from operations
130,211
127,361
130,211
127,361
Income from investments
11,220
2,421
11,220
2,421
Finance costs
(5,991)
(4,619)
(5,991)
(4,619)
Share of profit from associates and jointly
controlled entity, net of tax
15,397
7,015
15,397
7,015
Profit before tax
150,837
132,178
150,837
132,178
Tax expense
(38,560)
(28,394)
(38,560)
(28,394)
Profit from continuing operations
112,277
103,784
112,277
103,784
Profit from discontinued operations, net of
tax
-
10,637
-
10,637
Profit for the period
112,277
114,421
112,277
114,421
TIME DOTCOM BERHAD
Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)
Incorporated in Malaysia
9. Segmental Reporting (continued)
Individual Quarter
Cumulative Quarter
Preceding year
Current
corresponding
Three
Three
quarter
quarter
months to
months to
Group
31/03/2024
31/03/2023
31/03/2024
31/03/2023
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Geographical locations
Operating Revenue
Within Malaysia
398,513
353,273
398,513
353,273
Outside Malaysia
19,252
15,150
19,252
15,150
417,765
368,423
417,765
368,423
Timing of revenue recognition
Over time
394,128
347,846
394,128
347,846
At a point in time
23,637
20,577
23,637
20,577
417,765
368,423
417,765
368,423
- Valuation of Property, Plant and Equipment
There were no material changes to the valuation of property, plant and equipment since the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
- Material events subsequent to the end of the current financial quarter
There were no items, transactions or events of a material and unusual nature from 31 March 2024 to 23 May 2024 (being the latest practicable date) that would have a substantial effect on the financial results of the Group.
- Changes in the composition of the Group during the financial period ended 31 March 2024
-
On 10 January 2024, the Company completed the First Completion of the Subscription Agreement dated 14 December
2023 between the Company, Thiruchandran A/L Thiruchelvam and Charge N Go Sdn Bhd ("CnG") and the subscription consideration for the First Completion amounted to RM4,187,494. The Company had simultaneously on the same date further completed a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement dated 14 December 2023 between the Company and RWC1 Sdn Bhd in relation to the purchase of 44,643 ordinary shares in CnG by the Company from RWC1 Sdn Bhd at a total purchase consideration of RM812,502. Consequently, CnG became a 51% owned subsidiary of the Company. The Subscription Agreement dated 14 December 2023 in relation to CNG further provides for two further closings of up to RM10 million in subscription consideration into CnG subject to CnG meeting certain performance conditions.
- On 18 January 2024, the Company acquired 76,341 ordinary shares in AVM Cloud Sdn Bhd ("AVM") at a total purchase consideration of RM13,560,430.78 from Choong Yoke Khang @ Choong Yoke Can arising from the exercise of a put option by Choong Yoke Khang @ Choong Yoke Can as provided for in the Shareholders Agreement between the Company, its minority shareholders and AVM dated 7 January 2021. Consequently, the Company's shareholding in AVM had increased from 60% to 67%.
- On 10 January 2024, the Company completed the First Completion of the Subscription Agreement dated 14 December
There were no other changes in the composition of the Group during the financial period ended 31 March 2024.
13. Contingent liabilities/assets
There were no changes in the contingent liabilities or contingent assets since the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
