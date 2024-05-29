TIME DOTCOM BERHAD

Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)

Incorporated in Malaysia

QUARTERLY REPORT ON CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

  1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

INDIVIDUAL QUARTER

CUMULATIVE QUARTER

Unaudited

Unaudited

Current

Preceding year

Unaudited

Unaudited

year

corresponding

Three

Three

quarter

quarter

months to

months to

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Continuing operations

Operating revenue

417,765

368,423

417,765

368,423

Operating expenses

- depreciation and amortisation of property, plant and

equipment and right-of-use assets

(50,040)

(41,016)

(50,040)

(41,016)

- other operating expenses

(242,270)

(207,612)

(242,270)

(207,612)

Other operating income (net)

4,756

7,566

4,756

7,566

Profit from operations

130,211

127,361

130,211

127,361

Income from investments

11,220

2,421

11,220

2,421

Finance costs

(5,991)

(4,619)

(5,991)

(4,619)

Share of profit from associates and jointly controlled

entity, net of tax

15,397

7,015

15,397

7,015

Profit before tax

150,837

132,178

150,837

132,178

Tax expense

(38,560)

(28,394)

(38,560)

(28,394)

Profit from continuing operations

112,277

103,784

112,277

103,784

Discontinued operations

Profit from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

10,637

-

10,637

Profit for the period

112,277

114,421

112,277

114,421

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

- from continuing operations

110,672

102,392

110,672

102,392

- from discontinued operations

-

12,118

-

12,118

110,672

114,510

110,672

114,510

Non-controlling interests

- from continuing operations

1,605

1,392

1,605

1,392

- from discontinued operations

-

(1,481)

-

(1,481)

1,605

(89)

1,605

(89)

Profit for the period

112,277

114,421

112,277

114,421

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

TIME DOTCOM BERHAD

Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)

Incorporated in Malaysia

  1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)

INDIVIDUAL QUARTER

CUMULATIVE QUARTER

Unaudited

Unaudited

Current

Preceding year

Unaudited

Unaudited

year

corresponding

Three

Three

quarter

quarter

months to

months to

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Profit for the period

112,277

114,421

112,277

114,421

Continuing operations

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

- Foreign currency translation differences for foreign

operations

(4,264)

7,528

(4,264)

7,528

- Cash flow hedge - associate

-

27

-

27

(4,264)

7,555

(4,264)

7,555

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

- Net change in fair value of equity investments

designated at fair value through other

comprehensive income ("FVOCI")

(714)

(402)

(714)

(402)

- Remeasurement of defined benefit plan - associate

-

473

-

473

(714)

71

(714)

71

Total other comprehensive income for the period,

net of tax

(4,978)

7,626

(4,978)

7,626

Total comprehensive income for the period

107,299

122,047

107,299

122,047

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

- from continuing operations

105,694

110,018

105,694

110,018

- from discontinued operations

-

12,118

-

12,118

105,694

122,136

105,694

122,136

Non-controlling interests

- from continuing operations

1,605

1,392

1,605

1,392

- from discontinued operations

-

(1,481)

-

(1,481)

1,605

(89)

1,605

(89)

Total comprehensive income for the period

107,299

122,047

107,299

122,047

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

TIME DOTCOM BERHAD

Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)

Incorporated in Malaysia

  1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)

INDIVIDUAL QUARTER

CUMULATIVE QUARTER

Earnings per share (based on weighted average number of ordinary shares)

  • Basic
    from continuing operations from discontinued operations
  • Diluted
    from continuing operations from discontinued operations

Unaudited

Unaudited

Current

Preceding year

Unaudited

Unaudited

year

corresponding

Three

Three

quarter

quarter

months to

months to

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

5.99 sen

5.57 sen

5.99 sen

5.57 sen

-

0.66 sen

-

0.66 sen

5.99 sen

6.23 sen

5.99 sen

6.23 sen

5.96 sen

5.57 sen

5.96 sen

5.57 sen

-

0.66 sen

-

0.66 sen

5.96 sen

6.23 sen

5.96 sen

6.23 sen

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

TIME DOTCOM BERHAD

Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)

Incorporated in Malaysia

  1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Investment property

Right-of-use assets

Intangible assets

Investment in associates

Investment in jointly controlled entity

Other investments

Deferred tax assets

Trade and other receivables

Current assets

Tax recoverable

Trade and other receivables

Contract assets

Restricted cash

Cash and bank balances

Total assets

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

Reserves

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

Total equity

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

Lease liabilities

Contract liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

Redemption liability

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

Lease liabilities

Trade and other payables

Contract liabilities

Provision for tax

Redemption liability

Total liabilities

Total equity and liabilities

Net assets per share attributable to ordinary owners of the Company

Unaudited As at 31/03/2024

RM'000

1,678,709

1,403

90,062

140,123

532,371

688,531

54,303

33,032

96,863

3,315,397

4,185

509,810

45,023

1,350

1,307,378

1,867,746

5,183,143

1,473,403

2,512,659

3,986,062

31,313

4,017,375

2,874

62,774

393,915

117,624

41,427

618,614

3,920

13,394

384,089

86,102

59,649

-

547,154

1,165,768

5,183,143

RM2.16

Audited As at 31/12/2023

RM'000

1,646,592

1,411

88,664

140,124

524,739

685,001

55,017

31,348

130,918

3,303,814

2,872

418,409

53,383

1,349

1,535,041

2,011,054

5,314,868

1,467,424

2,672,150

4,139,574

36,009

4,175,583

-

63,767

385,344

121,304

41,428

611,843

10,913

11,548

362,131

82,402

46,888

13,560

527,442

1,139,285

5,314,868

RM2.24

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

TIME DOTCOM BERHAD

Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)

Incorporated in Malaysia

  1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Operating Activities

Cash receipts from customers

Transfer (to)/from restricted cash

Cash payments to suppliers

Cash payments to employees and for administrative expenses

Cash generated from operations

Tax paid

Net cash generated from operating activities

Investing Activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

Acquisition of subsidiaries

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

Investment income received

Net cash used in investing activities

Financing Activities

Proceeds from term loans and other borrowings

Repayment of term loans and borrowings

Finance charges paid

Payment of lease liabilities

Proceeds from issuance of additional shares

Shareholder loan from an associate

Repayment from previous associate

Dividend paid to owners

Net cash used in financing activities

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held

Cash and cash equivalents as at beginning of financial year

Placement of deposits maturing more than three (3) months as at beginning of

financial year

Transfer to asset held for sale

Cash and cash equivalents

Note (a)

Note (a):

Cash and bank balances

Deposit with licensed bank

Cash and cash equivalents

Restricted cash

Cash and bank balances

Unaudited Three months to

31/03/2024

RM'000

436,014

(1)

(150,293)

(112,276)

173,444

(32,084)

141,360

(83,313)

(18,560)

-

18,394

(83,479)

3,832

(7,968)

(637)

(7,334)

4,217

-

-

(280,096)

(287,986)

(230,105)

2,442

1,235,041

300,000

-

1,307,378

585,069

722,309

1,307,378

1,350

1,308,728

Unaudited Three months to

31/03/2023

RM'000

392,118

41

(157,290)

(87,113)

147,756

(10,145)

137,611

(92,623)

-

30

1,991

(90,602)

200,000

(10,507)

(1,353)

(8,074)

4,827

619

108

(270,085)

(84,465)

(37,456)

552

524,990

-

(27,079)

461,007

156,350

304,657

461,007

4,162

465,169

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

TIME DOTCOM BERHAD

Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)

Incorporated in Malaysia

IV.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to the owners of the Company

Non-distributable

Distributable

Foreign

Equity

Currency

Share Grant/

attributable to

Non-

Share

FVOCI

Translation

Option

Hedging

Retained

owners of the

controlling

Three months to

Capital

Reserve

Reserve

Reserves

Reserve

Earnings

Company

Interest

Total Equity

31 March 2024 (Unaudited)

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Balance as at 1 January 2024

1,467,424

38,645

44,921

(21,829)

(52)

2,610,465

4,139,574

36,009

4,175,583

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

110,672

110,672

1,605

112,277

Fair value loss on equity investments

designated at FVOCI

-

(714)

-

-

-

-

(714)

-

(714)

Exchange differences recognised directly in

equity

-

-

(4,264)

-

-

-

(4,264)

-

(4,264)

Total other comprehensive income for the

period

-

(714)

(4,264)

-

-

-

(4,978)

-

(4,978)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

(714)

(4,264)

-

-

110,672

105,694

1,605

107,299

Contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company

Dividend paid to owners of the Company

Employee share grant plan/option scheme

Issuance of shares pursuant to the share option scheme

Exercise of put option to acquire non- controlling interest

Total transactions with owners of the Company

Balance as at 31 March 2024

-

-

-

-

-

(280,096)

(280,096)

-

(280,096)

-

-

-

10,372

-

-

10,372

-

10,372

5,979

-

-

(1,762)

-

-

4,217

-

4,217

-

-

-

13,560

-

(7,259)

6,301

(6,301)

-

5,979

-

-

22,170

-

(287,355)

(259,206)

(6,301)

(265,507)

1,473,403

37,931

40,657

341

(52)

2,433,782

3,986,062

31,313

4,017,375

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023

TIME DOTCOM BERHAD

Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)

Incorporated in Malaysia

IV.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED)

Attributable to the owners of the Company

Non-distributable

Distributable

Foreign

Equity

Currency

Share Grant/

attributable to

Non-

Share

FVOCI

Translation

Option

Hedging

Retained

owners of the

controlling

Three months to

Capital

Reserve

Reserve

Reserves

Reserve

Earnings

Company

Interest

Total Equity

31 March 2023 (Unaudited)

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Balance as at 1 January 2023

1,418,562

39,096

29,610

3,114

(84)

1,611,489

3,101,787

25,943

3,127,730

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

114,510

114,510

(89)

114,421

Fair value gain on equity investments

designated at FVOCI

-

(402)

-

-

-

-

(402)

-

(402)

Exchange differences recognised directly in

equity

-

-

7,528

-

-

-

7,528

-

7,528

Cash flow hedge - associate

-

-

-

-

27

-

27

-

27

Remeasurement of defined benefit plan

-

-

-

-

-

473

473

473

Total other comprehensive income for the

period

-

(402)

7,528

-

27

473

7,626

-

7,626

Total comprehensive income for the

period

-

(402)

7,528

-

27

114,983

122,136

(89)

122,047

Contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company

Dividend paid

Employee share grant plan/option scheme

Issuance of shares pursuant to the share option scheme

Total transactions with owners of the Company

Balance as at 31 March 2023

-

-

-

-

-

(270,085)

(270,085)

-

(270,085)

-

-

-

205

-

-

205

-

205

6,589

-

-

(1,762)

-

-

4,827

-

4,827

6,589

-

-

(1,557)

-

(270,085)

(265,053)

-

(265,053)

1,425,151

38,694

37,138

1,557

(57)

1,456,387

2,958,870

25,854

2,984,724

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

TIME DOTCOM BERHAD

Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)

Incorporated in Malaysia

  1. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Basis of Preparation

The interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with MFRS 134, Interim Financial Reporting and paragraph 9.22 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. The interim financial statements also comply with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and requirements of the Companies Act 2016, where applicable.

The interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. The explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of changes in the financial position and performance of the Group since the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

2. Significant accounting policies

The accounting policies and presentation adopted for this interim financial statements are consistent with those adopted in the annual audited financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, except for the adoption of the following amendments to MFRSs with a date of initial application on 1 January 2024.

Description

Amendments to MFRS 16 Amendments to MFRS 101

Leases - Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback

Presentation of Financial Statements - Non-current Liabilities with Covenants and Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current

The adoption of the above did not have any significant effects on the interim financial statements upon their initial application.

At the date of this interim financial statements, the following standards and amendments have been issued but are not yet effective and have not been adopted by the Group:

Description

Amendments to MFRS 10 and MFRS 128

Consolidated Financial Statements and Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures - Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture

Effective for annual periods beginning on or after

Date yet to be confirmed by

MASB

The Group plans to apply the abovementioned accounting standards and amendments where applicable, when they become effective in the respective financial year.

The initial application of the abovementioned standards and amendments, where applicable are not expected to have any material financial impact to both the current year and prior year financial statements of the Group.

  1. Audit report in respect of the 2023 financial statements
    The audit report on the Group's annual audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 was not qualified.
  2. Seasonal or cyclical factors
    The Group's operations are not subject to any significant seasonal or cyclical factors.
  3. Unusual items due to their nature, size or incidence
    There were no items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income or cash flows that were unusual because of their nature, size or incidence in the current quarter ended 31 March 2024.
  4. Material changes in estimates used
    There were no changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior financial years that have material effects in the current quarter ended 31 March 2024.

TIME DOTCOM BERHAD

Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)

Incorporated in Malaysia

  1. Debt and equity securities
    On 4 January 2024, Mr Patrick Corso exercised 1,980,000 option shares granted to him at the adjusted option exercise price of RM2.130 per share. The Group received proceeds totalling RM4,217,400 as a result of the said exercise.
    The Group did not undertake any other issuance and/or repayment of debt and equity securities, share buy-backs, share cancellations, shares held as treasury shares and resale of treasury shares during the current three months period ended 31 March 2024.
  2. Dividends
    On 27 March 2024, the Company paid an ordinary interim and a special interim tax exempt (single tier) dividends of 8.25 sen and
    6.90 sen per ordinary share respectively, for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
  3. Segmental Reporting

Individual Quarter

Cumulative Quarter

Preceding year

Current

corresponding

Three

Three

quarter

quarter

months to

months to

Group

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Continuing Operations

Operating Revenue

Voice

11,941

13,449

11,941

13,449

Data

356,464

315,957

356,464

315,957

Cloud and other services

48,594

38,556

48,594

38,556

Others

766

461

766

461

417,765

368,423

417,765

368,423

Operating Expenses:

Depreciation and amortisation of property,

plant and equipment and right-of-use

assets

(50,040)

(41,016)

(50,040)

(41,016)

Other operating expenses

(242,270)

(207,612)

(242,270)

(207,612)

Other operating income (net)

4,756

7,566

4,756

7,566

Profit from operations

130,211

127,361

130,211

127,361

Income from investments

11,220

2,421

11,220

2,421

Finance costs

(5,991)

(4,619)

(5,991)

(4,619)

Share of profit from associates and jointly

controlled entity, net of tax

15,397

7,015

15,397

7,015

Profit before tax

150,837

132,178

150,837

132,178

Tax expense

(38,560)

(28,394)

(38,560)

(28,394)

Profit from continuing operations

112,277

103,784

112,277

103,784

Profit from discontinued operations, net of

tax

-

10,637

-

10,637

Profit for the period

112,277

114,421

112,277

114,421

TIME DOTCOM BERHAD

Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)

Incorporated in Malaysia

9. Segmental Reporting (continued)

Individual Quarter

Cumulative Quarter

Preceding year

Current

corresponding

Three

Three

quarter

quarter

months to

months to

Group

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Geographical locations

Operating Revenue

Within Malaysia

398,513

353,273

398,513

353,273

Outside Malaysia

19,252

15,150

19,252

15,150

417,765

368,423

417,765

368,423

Timing of revenue recognition

Over time

394,128

347,846

394,128

347,846

At a point in time

23,637

20,577

23,637

20,577

417,765

368,423

417,765

368,423

  1. Valuation of Property, Plant and Equipment
    There were no material changes to the valuation of property, plant and equipment since the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
  2. Material events subsequent to the end of the current financial quarter
    There were no items, transactions or events of a material and unusual nature from 31 March 2024 to 23 May 2024 (being the latest practicable date) that would have a substantial effect on the financial results of the Group.
  3. Changes in the composition of the Group during the financial period ended 31 March 2024
    1. On 10 January 2024, the Company completed the First Completion of the Subscription Agreement dated 14 December
      2023 between the Company, Thiruchandran A/L Thiruchelvam and Charge N Go Sdn Bhd ("CnG") and the subscription consideration for the First Completion amounted to RM4,187,494. The Company had simultaneously on the same date further completed a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement dated 14 December 2023 between the Company and RWC1 Sdn Bhd in relation to the purchase of 44,643 ordinary shares in CnG by the Company from RWC1 Sdn Bhd at a total purchase consideration of RM812,502. Consequently, CnG became a 51% owned subsidiary of the Company. The Subscription Agreement dated 14 December 2023 in relation to CNG further provides for two further closings of up to RM10 million in subscription consideration into CnG subject to CnG meeting certain performance conditions.
    2. On 18 January 2024, the Company acquired 76,341 ordinary shares in AVM Cloud Sdn Bhd ("AVM") at a total purchase consideration of RM13,560,430.78 from Choong Yoke Khang @ Choong Yoke Can arising from the exercise of a put option by Choong Yoke Khang @ Choong Yoke Can as provided for in the Shareholders Agreement between the Company, its minority shareholders and AVM dated 7 January 2021. Consequently, the Company's shareholding in AVM had increased from 60% to 67%.

There were no other changes in the composition of the Group during the financial period ended 31 March 2024.

13. Contingent liabilities/assets

There were no changes in the contingent liabilities or contingent assets since the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

