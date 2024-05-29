TIME DOTCOM BERHAD

Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P)

Incorporated in Malaysia

1. Basis of Preparation

The interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with MFRS 134, Interim Financial Reporting and paragraph 9.22 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. The interim financial statements also comply with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and requirements of the Companies Act 2016, where applicable.

The interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. The explanatory notes attached to the interim financial statements provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of changes in the financial position and performance of the Group since the financial year ended 31 December 2023.