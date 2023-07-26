TIME DOTCOM BERHAD (Registration No. 199601040939 (413292-P))

Minutes of the 26th Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2023

10. ANNOUNCEMENT OF POLL RESULTS

The Chairman called the Meeting to order for the announcement and declaration of the poll results of the Meeting. She invited the Company Secretary to read out the poll results of the Meeting to the Shareholders. The poll results of the Meeting were shown as below:

Voted For Voted Against No. of Shares % No. of Shares % Ordinary Resolution 1 1,465,293,953 99.9958 61,713 0.0042 Ordinary Resolution 2 1,465,253,781 99.9930 101,885 0.0070 Ordinary Resolution 3 1,407,422,473 98.6887 18,700,443 1.3113 Ordinary Resolution 4 1,465,234,559 99.9948 75,568 0.0052 Ordinary Resolution 5 1,465,178,634 99.9898 149,160 0.0102 Ordinary Resolution 6 1,462,894,122 99.8321 2,460,944 0.1679

Based on the poll results of the Meeting, the Chairman then declared that all the resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1

"THAT Encik Low Kim Fui who retires in accordance with Rule 107 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, be hereby re-elected as Director of the Company."

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2

"THAT Puan Kuan Li Li who retires in accordance with Rule 107 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, be hereby re-elected as Director of the Company."

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3

"THAT Encik Selvendran Katheerayson who retires in accordance with Rule 107 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, be hereby re-elected as Director of the Company."

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4

"THAT the payment of Directors' fees amounting up to RM1,224,000 to the Non-Executive Directors from the day after the 26th AGM until the conclusion of the next AGM be hereby approved."

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 5

"THAT the payment of Directors' benefits to the Non-Executive Directors which include meeting allowance, medical and hospitalisation coverage and other claimable benefits incurred from the day after the 26th AGM until the conclusion of the next AGM be hereby approved."

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 6

"THAT the appointment of Messrs. PricewaterhouseCoopers PLT as Auditors of the Company in place of the retiring auditors, Messrs. KPMG PLT, for the financial year ending 31 December 2023 until the conclusion of the next AGM and authorisation to the Directors to fix their remuneration be hereby approved."