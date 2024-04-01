Hamilton, Bermuda: April 1, 2024- The Bermuda Stock Exchange announces the admission of the following security to its Official List:· Name of Issuer: - Time Finance plc· Description of Securities: - Series #19 Secured Notes Due March 20, 2027· Nominal Amount of Securities: - GBP£1,000,000· Listing Classification: - Section IIIB- International Debt.
- Method of Listing: - Introduction of Notes Restricted to Qualified Investors.
- Date of Admission to Listing:- April 1, 2024.
- Listing Sponsor: - Cohort Limited.
