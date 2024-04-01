Admission to Listing Announcement: - Time Finance plc - Series #19 Secured Notes Due March 20, 2027 01 April 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda: April 1, 2024- The Bermuda Stock Exchange announces the admission of the following security to its Official List:

· Name of Issuer: - Time Finance plc · Description of Securities: - Series #19 Secured Notes Due March 20, 2027 · Nominal Amount of Securities: - GBP£1,000,000 · Listing Classification: - Section IIIB - International Debt .

Method of Listing: - Introduction of Notes Restricted to Qualified Investors.

Date of Admission to Listing:- April 1, 2024 .

Listing Sponsor: - Cohort Limited .

