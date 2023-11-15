BSX News

Time Finance PLC- Announces the Retirement of Two Non-Executive Board Members

Hamilton, Bermuda: 15 November 2023- In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange (the "Exchange"), Time Finance Plc (the "Company"), advised of the following change in directors:

Time Finance Plc announces that, after many years of dedicated service, Julian Telling and Ron Russell stepped down from the Board on 7th November 2023 at the conclusion of the Annual General meeting. They were replaced by Tracy Watkinson and Paul Hird as Non-Executive directors, who joined the Board as previously announced on 19th September 2023.

