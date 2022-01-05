Time Finance : Michael Freebury joins Time Finance to drive business growth in Wales

Time Finance are delighted to announce that they have appointed Michael Freebury as Head of Sales in their Invoice Finance team to drive business growth in Wales. The new role is reflective of the firm's commitment to supporting businesses from all corners of the UK with their broad portfolio of funding solutions.

Michael joins with a wealth of experience and a credible reputation having worked in the business finance sector for over 25 years. Starting his career as a Business Development Manager at Bibby Financial Services, Michael worked alongside introducers to help UK business owners access Invoice Finance solutions. As a high performer, he progressed quickly and moved on to become a Regional Sales Director at Close Brothers before returning to Bibby. In his most recent role as Head of Sales he was responsible for generating awareness of Bibby's product offerings across the South Wales and South West regions of England.

Speaking of his appointment, Michael comments: "I'm excited to start the next stage of my career with Time Finance. They're a well-established market player who have built a fantastic reputation over recent years for delivering excellent customer service levels and offering an extensive portfolio of funding options to introducers and clients.

"I'm looking forward to using my experience and connections to support the momentum that Time Finance are seeing in the market and using this to drive business growth throughout 2022 and beyond."

Invoice Finance can relieve pressure on cashflow and give businesses the freedom to grow. By releasing up to 90% of the value of unpaid invoices, business owners can access additional working capital and use the funds to support day-to-day cashflow requirements or support innovation and growth. Time Finance offer confidential and disclosed facilities ranging from £10,000 to £2.5million, with the added flexibility that their facilities can grow alongside a business.

Phil Chesham, Head of Invoice Finance at Time Finance, added: "Over the last few months, we've witnessed a significant rise in demand for Invoice Finance, both from introducers and business owners, and off the back of that are continuing to invest in our presence across the UK.

"Michael's appointment is an important part of our growth plan to continue bringing excellent talent into our firm and respond to the rise in demand for funding support. I'm confident that with Michael's arrival we will be able to further bolster our support to businesses in his region."

Michael's recruitment is the latest in a string of appointments at Time Finance in recent months, including Lauren Maloney and Jonathan Johnson as Business Development Manager in their Invoice Finance team, Jake Bebbington as Broker Manager in their Commercial Loans team and Dan Hindmarsh as Broker Manager in their Asset Finance team.

Time Finance also specialise in the provision or arrangement of Asset Finance, Commercial Loan and Vehicle Finance solutions.