Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Time Finance plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPM   GB00BCDBXK43

TIME FINANCE PLC

(OPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Time Finance : Michael Freebury joins Time Finance to drive business growth in Wales

01/05/2022 | 04:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Time Finance are delighted to announce that they have appointed Michael Freebury as Head of Sales in their Invoice Finance team to drive business growth in Wales. The new role is reflective of the firm's commitment to supporting businesses from all corners of the UK with their broad portfolio of funding solutions.

Michael joins with a wealth of experience and a credible reputation having worked in the business finance sector for over 25 years. Starting his career as a Business Development Manager at Bibby Financial Services, Michael worked alongside introducers to help UK business owners access Invoice Finance solutions. As a high performer, he progressed quickly and moved on to become a Regional Sales Director at Close Brothers before returning to Bibby. In his most recent role as Head of Sales he was responsible for generating awareness of Bibby's product offerings across the South Wales and South West regions of England.

Speaking of his appointment, Michael comments: "I'm excited to start the next stage of my career with Time Finance. They're a well-established market player who have built a fantastic reputation over recent years for delivering excellent customer service levels and offering an extensive portfolio of funding options to introducers and clients.

"I'm looking forward to using my experience and connections to support the momentum that Time Finance are seeing in the market and using this to drive business growth throughout 2022 and beyond."

Invoice Finance can relieve pressure on cashflow and give businesses the freedom to grow. By releasing up to 90% of the value of unpaid invoices, business owners can access additional working capital and use the funds to support day-to-day cashflow requirements or support innovation and growth. Time Finance offer confidential and disclosed facilities ranging from £10,000 to £2.5million, with the added flexibility that their facilities can grow alongside a business.

Phil Chesham, Head of Invoice Finance at Time Finance, added: "Over the last few months, we've witnessed a significant rise in demand for Invoice Finance, both from introducers and business owners, and off the back of that are continuing to invest in our presence across the UK.

"Michael's appointment is an important part of our growth plan to continue bringing excellent talent into our firm and respond to the rise in demand for funding support. I'm confident that with Michael's arrival we will be able to further bolster our support to businesses in his region."

Michael's recruitment is the latest in a string of appointments at Time Finance in recent months, including Lauren Maloney and Jonathan Johnson as Business Development Manager in their Invoice Finance team, Jake Bebbington as Broker Manager in their Commercial Loans team and Dan Hindmarsh as Broker Manager in their Asset Finance team.

Time Finance also specialise in the provision or arrangement of Asset Finance, Commercial Loan and Vehicle Finance solutions.

Disclaimer

Time Finance plc published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 21:17:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TIME FINANCE PLC
04:18pTIME FINANCE : Michael Freebury joins Time Finance to drive business growth in Wales
PU
2021TIME FINANCE : Chester social supported by Time Finance raises £900 for Melanoma UK
PU
2021TIME FINANCE : invest in Invoice Finance team with Lauren Maloney appointment
PU
2021TIME FINANCE : appoint Jake Bebbington to support Northern business growth
PU
2021TIME FINANCE : 1 in 3 businesses see late payment as one of their biggest threats to survi..
PU
2021TIME FINANCE : eyes ambitious growth with increased funding facility
PU
2021Time Finance bolster business development team with Jonathan Johnson appointment
PU
2021Late payment debt as high as £200,000 for 1 in 5 SMEs
PU
2021What does the Autumn 2021 budget mean for businesses?
PU
2021Time Finance calls on the government to make it a budget for growth, not for paying bac..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 26,3 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
Net income 2022 2,29 M 3,11 M 3,11 M
Net cash 2022 4,40 M 5,98 M 5,98 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21,5 M 29,1 M 29,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart TIME FINANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Time Finance plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 23,75 GBX
Average target price 47,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward John Rimmer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Matthew Arthur Roberts Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tanya Raynes Non-Executive Chairman
David Jones Director-Information Technology
Jennifer Bodey Secretary, Director-Governance & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIME FINANCE PLC0.00%29
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION1.79%5 980
BOC AVIATION LIMITED4.03%5 289
GATX CORPORATION-0.27%3 739
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC-4.11%2 750
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.-0.13%2 058