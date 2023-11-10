Time Finance is pleased to welcome Paul Hird as Non-Executive Director. Paul, who currently holds a number of non-executive and board-level positions, has been appointed to the Time Finance board to support the delivery of its long-term growth strategy.

With over 40 years' experience in the finance sector, Paul most recently co-founded and led Leumi ABL as Chief Executive Officer, an asset-based lender that provides over £500m of facilities to UK SMEs. His broad experience and achievements in senior management, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic business planning will be a welcome addition to the team.

Speaking of his appointment, Paul comments: "It's a privilege to be joining the Time Finance board; the business is on an ambitious journey and I look forward to bringing new ideas and perspective to offer innovative ways to deliver growth."

The AIM-listed alternative finance provider specialises in the provision of funding solutions to over 11,000 UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. As well as Invoice Finance, UK Businesses can take advantage of Time Finance's extensive portfolio comprising:Asset Finance, Business Loans and Asset Based Lending.

Ed Rimmer, Chief Executive Officer at Time Finance, added: "I welcome Paul's appointment to the Board. His expertise within the financial services industry, particularly the asset based lending market, will prove invaluable as we set out to deliver our growth strategy over the next few years. We look forward to benefiting from his experience and strategic vision." In its latest financial results for the year ending 31st May 2023, Time Finance celebrated reaching a lending milestone of £169million in funding delivered to UK SMEs, an 18% increase over the last 12 months.

