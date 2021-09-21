Time Finance : Period Ending 31st May 2021

Annual Report & Financial Statements
For the year ended 31 May 2021
CONTENTS OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
for the Year Ended 31 May 2021
|
|
Page
|
Company Information
|
3
|
Time Finance at a glance
|
4
|
Our journey to Time Finance
|
6
|
Our people - Meet the team
|
8
|
Chairman's Statement
|
12
|
Chief Executive Officer's Report
|
16
|
Chief Financial Officer's Report
|
20
|
Group Strategic Report
|
24
|
Group Culture and Governance Report
|
30
|
Report of the Directors
|
36
|
Report of the Independent Auditors
|
38
|
Consolidated Income Statement
|
42
|
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
43
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
44
|
Company Statement of Financial Position
|
46
|
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
47
|
Company Statement of Changes in Equity
|
48
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
49
|
Company Statement of Cash Flows
|
50
|
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
|
51
COMPANY
INFORMATION
for the Year Ended 31 May 2021
Non-Executive Directors
J D Newman (Chairman)
-
Russell J P Telling T Raynes
Directors
E J Rimmer (Chief Executive Officer)
J M A Roberts (Chief Financial Officer)
Company Secretary
J Bodey
Registered Office
St James House
The Square
Lower Bristol Road
Bath
BA2 3BH
Registered Number
05845866 (England and Wales)
Independent Auditors
Moore, Bath
Nominated Advisor & Broker
Cenkos Securities plc, London
Principal Solicitors
Simmons & Simmons, Bristol
Financial Public Relations
Walbrook PR Ltd, London
Registrars
Neville Registrars Ltd, Halesowen
Principal Bankers
NatWest plc, London
Time Finance plc ordinary shares are listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange
4 Time Finance plc
Annual Report & Financial Statements 2021
Time Finance at a glance
What we do
At Time Finance we understand that running a business is challenging and funding can mean the difference between standing still or achieving growth. Businesses need to feel confident about their financing in a market where accessing finance is not as easy as it could be. We focus on providing the best solution for our clients, because we put them at the heart of everything we do. Our financial solutions inspire confidence and enable our clients to thrive and prosper.
Supporting some
20,000
SMEs nationwide
How we do it
We specialise in the arrangement and provision of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Working with our broker networks as well as directly with UK business owners, we provide access to an extensive portfolio of solutions comprising: Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Loans and Vehicle Finance. The businesses we work with also have the flexibility to choose more than one solution dependent on their requirements.
Helping businesses to recover and grow
Since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, we have been working hard to help our customers through this turbulent period. Working in partnership with the British Business Bank, we became an accredited lender under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) and the Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS). Both offerings provided further opportunity for our teams to instil reassurance and confidence back into British business through Asset Finance and Loan facilities.
Lending UK businesses
£116m
of funding at 31 May 21
Helping to arrange
£103m
of funding to UK businesses over the year
A dedicated team of
160
employees across 6 UK office locations
|
Time Finance plc
|
5
|
Annual Report & Financial Statements 2021
An industry leader
Our offices
-
Abingdon
-
Bath
-
Birkenhead
-
Cardiff
-
Manchester
-
Warrington
5
3
6
1
4 2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
