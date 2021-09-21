Time Finance : Period Ending 31st May 2021

How we do it

We specialise in the arrangement and provision of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Working with our broker networks as well as directly with UK business owners, we provide access to an extensive portfolio of solutions comprising: Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Loans and Vehicle Finance. The businesses we work with also have the flexibility to choose more than one solution dependent on their requirements.

Helping businesses to recover and grow

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, we have been working hard to help our customers through this turbulent period. Working in partnership with the British Business Bank, we became an accredited lender under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) and the Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS). Both offerings provided further opportunity for our teams to instil reassurance and confidence back into British business through Asset Finance and Loan facilities.