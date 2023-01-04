Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Time Finance plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPM   GB00BCDBXK43

TIME FINANCE PLC

(OPM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:27 2023-01-04 am EST
20.08 GBX   -4.38%
11:08aTime Finance : Sustainability remains high on the agenda for businesses in 2023
PU
2022FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.3% as Recession Fears Rise
DJ
2022Games Workshop's Deal With Amazon Could Propel Profits
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Time Finance : Sustainability remains high on the agenda for businesses in 2023

01/04/2023 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New data from Time Finance has shown that half of UK SMEs are anticipated to invest in sustainability in 2023 as pressure mounts for businesses to cut their carbon emissions in-line with the Government's 2050 Net Zero targets.

Exploring the financial support businesses will need to achieve their sustainability ambitions, the survey found that 50% said that businesses will invest more time and money into a greener strategy following COP27 and its stark reminders of the fight against climate change.

Time Finance is sharing its data ahead of the anticipated announcement from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) detailing the outcomes of its Net Zero Review, the results of which are expected to give businesses clearer direction on their path to Net Zero.

Ed Rimmer, CEO at Time Finance, said: "The role of alternative finance is to understand and facilitate the growth ambitions of businesses, to work with them to ensure they have access to the most beneficial forms of finance to enable investment. We can clearly see that businesses have a strong commitment to the sustainability agenda, made all the more pressing following COP27. What we need to do now is ensure that businesses have access to the finance they need to bring these plans to life."

Despite the widespread ambition amongst businesses to improve sustainability, Time Finance's survey also found that more than 40% of those surveyed believe affordability will be a barrier to green investment.

Ed continued: "Our recent survey shows us that our customers are as committed, if not more so, to their sustainability strategies than ever, but their commitment is not without concern and caution. We conducted a similar survey 12 months ago to understand how COP26 had influenced businesses' feelings towards the climate change agenda. What we found was that commitment was strong but a 67% majority didn't think there was sufficient Government support to help small businesses adopt greener technologies or business practices. Skip forward a year and affordability is still the number one barrier for businesses to become more sustainable.

"Businesses that are tuned in to the UK's net zero ambitions will be waiting to hear from BEIS on the results of their recent Net Zero Review. The Government is still very much committed to its 2050 Net Zero target but businesses need to see the substance behind the promise that this will be achieved in a 'pro-business' and 'pro-growth' manner.

"As providers of alternative finance solutions, it is vitally important to our work to understand what businesses need. Unlocking working capital enables all manner of investments and knowing the areas of focus for businesses in 2023 enables us to respond in ways they need, allowing them to achieve their growth ambitions but doing so while juggling such priorities as sustainability."

Time Finance supports more than 10,000 UK businesses every year with flexible and supportive funding solutions. The alternative finance provider specialises in the provision of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans, with a diverse portfolio that includes Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, and its recently established Asset Based Lending product.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Time Finance plc published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 16:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TIME FINANCE PLC
11:08aTime Finance : Sustainability remains high on the agenda for businesses in 2023
PU
2022FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.3% as Recession Fears Rise
DJ
2022Games Workshop's Deal With Amazon Could Propel Profits
DJ
2022LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Poor economic data weighs on stocks and sterl..
AN
2022Time Finance optimistic of meeting expectations on interim results
AN
2022AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Time Finance jumps on strong first-half resul..
AN
2022Time Finance : delivers largest Invoice Finance facility to date
PU
2022Time Finance : Redemption of 1pm PLC - Secured Loan Note - Issue 010, 7.25% Notes Due 20 N..
PU
2022DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Darktrace CTO and outgoing Grafton CEO sell shares
AN
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 25,0 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
Net income 2023 2,20 M 2,64 M 2,64 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,40x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 19,1 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart TIME FINANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Time Finance plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIME FINANCE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,21
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward John Rimmer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Matthew Arthur Roberts CFO, Executive Director & Secretary
Tanya Raynes Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Russell Independent Non-Executive Director
Julian Philip Telling Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIME FINANCE PLC0.00%23
BOC AVIATION LIMITED2.76%5 947
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.52%4 254
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION0.00%4 187
GATX CORPORATION0.00%3 782
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.0.00%1 976