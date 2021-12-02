Log in
Time Finance : appoint Jake Bebbington to support Northern business growth

12/02/2021 | 03:31am EST
Time Finance are delighted to announce that they have appointed Jake Bebbington as Business Development Manager to drive their Commercial Loan offering in the North of England. The newly created role is reflective of the firm's commitment to providing funding solutions that inspire growth and prosperity to UK SMEs across the nation.

Jake joins Time Finance with over 10 years' industry experience, having spent much of his career helping businesses access the funding they need to drive their business forward. In his new role, he will be responsible for expanding Time Finance's secured and unsecured commercial loan offerings alongside the Government-backed Recovery Loan Scheme of which Time Finance are an accredited lending partner. Working closely with financial intermediaries, Jake will offer their business owner clients a flexible source of funding to support current and future plans - from stabilising cashflow to fuelling expansion.

Speaking of his appointment, Jake said: "It's an exciting time to be joining Time Finance. There's a definite momentum in the market with investment high on the agenda and many business owners looking for cashflow funding solutions to help capitalise on new opportunities. Stepping up to this new role presents a great opportunity to drive support through our Commercial Loan offering."

Time Finance specialise in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. UK Businesses can take advantage of an extensive portfolio comprising: Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Commercial Loans, Property Finance and Vehicle Finance. As the market continues to improve, Time Finance are confident that the business is well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that should arise over the coming months and beyond.

Sharon Bryden, Director of Commercial Loans and ABL at Time Finance, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Jake to Time Finance as we continue to expand our team and bring great talent into the business. He will undoubtably be a great addition and support us in our efforts to help more businesses bring their growth plans to life."

Time Finance plc published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 08:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
