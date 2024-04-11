Leading SME finance provider, Time Finance, has appointed Caroline McDonald as the new Head of Marketing in a move that will support the business' long-term growth strategy as it nears the end of its strongest trading year to-date.

Caroline brings over 20 years of experience in business finance, having held senior marketing roles for a number of funders including Aldermore and Catalyst Business Finance and more recently with broker focussed organisations, including The Broker Hub and Funding Xchange.

With a background in B2B lending, including invoice finance, asset finance, business loans and asset-based lending, Caroline brings a wealth of experience to her new position, including strategic business development for a range of alternative finance providers.

Speaking of her appointment Caroline commented: "Time Finance has been on an incredible journey for the past few years, and it's earned a strong reputation as a funder that continually moves with the needs of businesses while keeping itself rooted in the things that matter - providing a people-led service that understands the nuances of business finance. I'm very excited to be joining the business as it continues to evolve and grow, and I look forward to contributing to our continued success."



Caroline's appointment forms part of Time Finance's strategic growth plan, currently in its third year, which has seen the business grow its lending book, to a record milestone of £188.6m at the end of November 2023.

Ed Rimmer, Chief Executive of Time Finance, added: "Caroline joins Time Finance at a very exciting time for our business as we gear up for the final year of our four-year plan. Over the past three years, we've heavily focussed on repositioning the business after re branding at the end of 2020 and growing our own book lending.



"Looking to the long-term, we'll continue to build the business in a controlled way, focusing on what we do well while developing our products and services and ensuring we deliver an efficient service for our business introducers. Caroline's experience will be fundamental to our future success, broadening our broker network, and reaching more businesses with the funding they need to succeed."