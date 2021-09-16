Log in
Time Finance : boost Broker Support Team with Dan Hindmarsh Appointment

09/16/2021 | 03:42am EDT
Time Finance are pleased to announce that they have appointed Dan Hindmarsh as Broker Manager in their Asset Finance division.

Dan joins with over 5 years' industry experience, having started his career as a Customer Services Representative at Aldermore Bank and managing relationships with a broad portfolio of clients. He then moved into a business development role with Metro Bank, educating brokers on the benefits of Asset Finance solutions and helping their clients access flexible funding facilities to enable investment in key pieces of equipment. With a proven track record behind him, Dan steps up to the new position within Time Finance and takes on responsibility for building and maintaining strong broker relations whilst expanding their Asset Finance offering in the South East of England.

Speaking of his appointment, Dan said: 'It's a really exciting time to be joining the Time Finance team, who have an excellent reputation within the business finance sector for their wide-ranging product portfolio, their responsiveness to brokers and clients' needs, as well as their expert-led teams. I look forward to introducing Time Finance's Asset Finance solutions to my brokers and their clients as investment remains top of the agenda and businesses continue to look for affordable solutions to help facilitate growth.'

The announcement follows a number of recent appointments and promotions within Time Finance, including Abbie Mosley to Broker Manager in the North, Rebekah Middleton to Head of Hard & Soft Asset and Joe Ralphs to Head of Operations, further demonstrating the firm's commitment to investing in their people as well as delivering a strong Asset Finance solution to UK SMEs.

Carol Roberts, Director of Asset Finance, at Time Finance, commented: 'Dan will no doubt be a fantastic addition to our team, and we are delighted to have him on board as we continue to expand our presence across the UK. His appointment comes at a pivotal time, with our latest quarterly survey revealing that 80% of UK businesses plan to turn to alternative finance solutions to fund key investments over the next 6 months.

'As a national sales team, we are committed to delivering valuable and staple finance solutions to businesses who are looking to invest in the vital pieces of equipment they need to achieve innovation and growth. We have ambitious plans to continue enabling UK SMEs to gain easy access to our Asset Finance solutions and Dan's appointment will help us in achieving this.'

Time Finance's Asset Finance solutions can help business owners to access the equipment they need to take their business to the next level. By spreading the cost of investment into manageable, monthly payments, accessing new equipment becomes affordable and in turn helps generate new lines of revenue.

Time Finance also specialise in the provision or arrangement of Invoice Finance, Loans and Vehicle Finance solutions. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Time Finance has been working hard to help its customers through this turbulent period with their portfolio of solutions. The CBILS accreditation that they received back in May 2020 and their latest RLS accreditation provides an additional opportunity to instil reassurance and confidence back into British business through Asset Finance and Loan facilities.

