Time Finance : team embark on 100k challenge in March

39 employees from across the Time Finance Group embarked on a challenge in March to walk, run or cycle and raise money for the Mental Health Foundation - the UK's leading charity for mental health. Their good work puts prevention at the heart of everything they do and aims to address the problems causing mental health issues so that people and communities can thrive.

Over the month, our teams achieved an impressive 5,580km and raised a fantastic £750, with all proceeds going to the Mental Health Foundation. We want to say well done to everyone who took part and thank you to all those who supported us in raising awareness for mental health.