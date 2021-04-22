Log in
    OPM   GB00BCDBXK43

TIME FINANCE PLC

(OPM)
Time Finance : team embark on 100k challenge in March

04/22/2021 | 11:13am EDT
39 employees from across the Time Finance Group embarked on a challenge in March to walk, run or cycle and raise money for the Mental Health Foundation - the UK's leading charity for mental health. Their good work puts prevention at the heart of everything they do and aims to address the problems causing mental health issues so that people and communities can thrive.

Over the month, our teams achieved an impressive 5,580km and raised a fantastic £750, with all proceeds going to the Mental Health Foundation. We want to say well done to everyone who took part and thank you to all those who supported us in raising awareness for mental health.

Disclaimer

Time Finance plc published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 15:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 29,1 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
Net income 2020 1,56 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
Net Debt 2020 1,54 M 2,13 M 2,13 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25,0 M 34,9 M 34,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart TIME FINANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Time Finance plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 45,00 GBX
Last Close Price 27,75 GBX
Spread / Highest target 62,2%
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward John Rimmer Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Matthew Arthur Roberts Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John D. Newman Non-Executive Chairman
David Jones Director-Information Technology
Jennifer Bodey Secretary, Director-Governance & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIME FINANCE PLC8.82%35
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-18.46%7 533
BOC AVIATION LIMITED5.90%6 343
AVIC CAPITAL CO.,LTD-9.36%5 401
GATX CORPORATION10.92%3 263
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC22.80%2 364
