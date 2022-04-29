Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Time Out Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMO   GB00BYYV0629

TIME OUT GROUP PLC

(TMO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/29 11:35:28 am EDT
55.75 GBX    0.00%
04:19pHIGHLY SO-FISH-TICATED : Crew-Do By Jeremy Ford Opens At Time Out Market Miami
PU
04/26TIME OUT : London partners with the lastminute.com London Eye to help Londoners gain a new perspective on the city
PU
04/07TIME OUT : Market Montreal Welcomes Chanthy Yen
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Highly So-Fish-Ticated: Crew-Do By Jeremy Ford Opens At Time Out Market Miami

04/29/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Courtesy Jeremy FordJeremy Ford opens up new crudo concept at Time Out Market Miami Highly So-Fish-Ticated: Crew-Do By Jeremy Ford Opens At Time Out Market Miami

Top Chef Winner and Miami It-Chef, Jeremy Ford, Joins the All-Star Roster with New Crudo Concept

Written by Time Out PRFriday 29 April 2022
Advertising

Time Out Market Miami introduces crew-do, a raw seafood concept by award-winning Chef Jeremy Ford who returns to the Market serving up an impressive selection of Crudos, the Italian and Spanish word for "raw," referring to a dish of uncooked fish, shellfish, or meat that's been dressed with a seasoning, such as olive oil, citrus juice, and/or a vinaigrette. Opening Spring 2022, the concept is a welcome addition to the Market, which captures and celebrates the soul of the city through chef-inspired events, installations from local artists, and live entertainment.


"Jeremy Ford's return marks an exciting, new chapter at Time Out Market Miami," says Jay Coldren, C00 of Time Out Market North America. "His imaginative crudos will be a fabulous addition to the Market given Miami's tropical climate and Latin influence - it truly captures the essence of the city. Diners can surely expect a harmony of refreshing flavors from this local culinary legend."


Inspired by South Florida's bounty of deep-sea delicacies, Ford looks forward to providing an unforgettable guest experience for even the most discerning palates. Diners can expect nothing less than exceptional, artistic dishes and intense, delicious flavors that he's known for at Stubborn Seed in Miami's South-of-Fifth neighborhood. Menu highlights include Florida Flounder with spring pea emulsion, burnt onion yuzu purée, and wasabi cracker; Raw Maine Scallop with aguachile, shaved red onion, and white balsamic compressed cucumber; Panama City Tuna with spicy mayo, shaved fennel, and crispy nori; and Red Snapper with pineapple sweet plantain purée and escabeche. Jeremy's career has taken him through haute cuisine and Michelin-starred kitchens; at Crew-Do, he combines his innate coolness, badass cooking style, and a wealth of culinary experience bringing something totally unique to Time Out Market Miami.


Crew-do is opening May 9. For the most up-to-date information, latest news and events, visit www.timeoutmarket.com/miami or follow the social conversation @timeoutmarketmiami.


About Chef Jeremy Ford:

As the winner of Bravo's Top Chef Season 13, Jeremy Ford, originally from Jacksonville, Florida has risen through the ranks of the culinary world. The young chef first developed a love for cooking after meeting his maternal grandmother when he was 14 years old. The matriarch and chef taught young Ford about the intricate art of Italian cuisine, planting the seed for a future career in the kitchen. In 2008, Ford made his way back to South Florida from Los Angeles after culinary stints under Iron Chef, Christophe Eme at L'Orangerie and Patina by Master Chef, Joachim Splichal. He secured a position with the celebrated South Florida chef Dean Max at 3030 Ocean in Fort Lauderdale. Over the course of five years, the protégé went from Sous Chef to Chef de Cuisine to Executive Chef to Corporate Chef of the company. With a newfound wealth of knowledge of South Florida seasonality, combined with his French training and his unwavering love for seafood, Ford's culinary point of view was decisively solidified. From there, he went on to work with Michelin-star celebrity chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten (JG) in Miami's highly anticipated EDITION hotel at the Matador Room. On the heels of his Top Chef win in 2016, Ford pursued an opportunity to partner with Grove Bay Hospitality Group, a Miami-based hospitality firm to open his first restaurant - Stubborn Seed on Miami Beach. Since opening in September 2017, Stubborn Seed has earned rave reviews from numerous outlets, both locally and nationally, including the first four-star review in over two years by the Miami Herald; a four-star review by the Sun-Sentinel; and a spot on Robb Report's "10 Best New Restaurants in America.'' Additionally, he was named Eater Miami's "2018 Chef of the Year." Most recently, Ford opened The Butcher's Club at PGA National Resort in 2021. At the helm of this stylish Palm Beach Gardens steakhouse concept, Ford seeks to wow guests with succulent cuts served in a timeless atmosphere of 1950s swanky sophistication.

Share the story

Disclaimer

Time Out Group plc published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 20:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TIME OUT GROUP PLC
04:19pHIGHLY SO-FISH-TICATED : Crew-Do By Jeremy Ford Opens At Time Out Market Miami
PU
04/26TIME OUT : London partners with the lastminute.com London Eye to help Londoners gain a new..
PU
04/07TIME OUT : Market Montreal Welcomes Chanthy Yen
PU
04/07TIME OUT : Market Dubai celebrates its first anniversary and announces new vendors
PU
03/31TIME OUT : Spring Has Sprung At Time Out Market Chicago With Two New All-Star Vendors
PU
03/31Time Out Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 30, 2021
CI
03/25TIME OUT : partners with Visit California & LA Tourism for Hybrid Oscars Campaign
PU
03/17TIME OUT : Market New York Welcomes Bubusan
PU
03/15IN WITH THE NEW FOR MARCH 2022 : Time Out Market Miami Makes Way For New Vendors
PU
03/09TIME OUT : Market Chicago Welcomes Evette's To Its All Star Lineup
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TIME OUT GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 77,9 M 97,8 M 97,8 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 6,41 M 8,04 M 8,04 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 187 M 235 M 235 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 399
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart TIME OUT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Time Out Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIME OUT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sven Torbjorn Öhlund Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Timothy Wood Chief Financial Officer
Peter Adam Daiches Dubens Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Rodriguez de la Torre Director-Technology & Travel
Tarcila Steter Managing Director-Engineering & Product
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIME OUT GROUP PLC-4.70%233
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-6.01%5 594
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD-0.19%5 519
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-42.04%1 817
CIMPRESS PLC-25.37%1 395
DELUXE CORPORATION-17.63%1 168