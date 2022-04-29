Highly So-Fish-Ticated: Crew-Do By Jeremy Ford Opens At Time Out Market Miami

Advertising

Time Out Market Miami introduces crew-do, a raw seafood concept by award-winning Chef Jeremy Ford who returns to the Market serving up an impressive selection of Crudos, the Italian and Spanish word for "raw," referring to a dish of uncooked fish, shellfish, or meat that's been dressed with a seasoning, such as olive oil, citrus juice, and/or a vinaigrette. Opening Spring 2022, the concept is a welcome addition to the Market, which captures and celebrates the soul of the city through chef-inspired events, installations from local artists, and live entertainment.



"Jeremy Ford's return marks an exciting, new chapter at Time Out Market Miami," says Jay Coldren, C00 of Time Out Market North America. "His imaginative crudos will be a fabulous addition to the Market given Miami's tropical climate and Latin influence - it truly captures the essence of the city. Diners can surely expect a harmony of refreshing flavors from this local culinary legend."



Inspired by South Florida's bounty of deep-sea delicacies, Ford looks forward to providing an unforgettable guest experience for even the most discerning palates. Diners can expect nothing less than exceptional, artistic dishes and intense, delicious flavors that he's known for at Stubborn Seed in Miami's South-of-Fifth neighborhood. Menu highlights include Florida Flounder with spring pea emulsion, burnt onion yuzu purée, and wasabi cracker; Raw Maine Scallop with aguachile, shaved red onion, and white balsamic compressed cucumber; Panama City Tuna with spicy mayo, shaved fennel, and crispy nori; and Red Snapper with pineapple sweet plantain purée and escabeche. Jeremy's career has taken him through haute cuisine and Michelin-starred kitchens; at Crew-Do, he combines his innate coolness, badass cooking style, and a wealth of culinary experience bringing something totally unique to Time Out Market Miami.



Crew-do is opening May 9. For the most up-to-date information, latest news and events, visit www.timeoutmarket.com/miami or follow the social conversation @timeoutmarketmiami.



About Chef Jeremy Ford:

As the winner of Bravo's Top Chef Season 13, Jeremy Ford, originally from Jacksonville, Florida has risen through the ranks of the culinary world. The young chef first developed a love for cooking after meeting his maternal grandmother when he was 14 years old. The matriarch and chef taught young Ford about the intricate art of Italian cuisine, planting the seed for a future career in the kitchen. In 2008, Ford made his way back to South Florida from Los Angeles after culinary stints under Iron Chef, Christophe Eme at L'Orangerie and Patina by Master Chef, Joachim Splichal. He secured a position with the celebrated South Florida chef Dean Max at 3030 Ocean in Fort Lauderdale. Over the course of five years, the protégé went from Sous Chef to Chef de Cuisine to Executive Chef to Corporate Chef of the company. With a newfound wealth of knowledge of South Florida seasonality, combined with his French training and his unwavering love for seafood, Ford's culinary point of view was decisively solidified. From there, he went on to work with Michelin-star celebrity chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten (JG) in Miami's highly anticipated EDITION hotel at the Matador Room. On the heels of his Top Chef win in 2016, Ford pursued an opportunity to partner with Grove Bay Hospitality Group, a Miami-based hospitality firm to open his first restaurant - Stubborn Seed on Miami Beach. Since opening in September 2017, Stubborn Seed has earned rave reviews from numerous outlets, both locally and nationally, including the first four-star review in over two years by the Miami Herald; a four-star review by the Sun-Sentinel; and a spot on Robb Report's "10 Best New Restaurants in America.'' Additionally, he was named Eater Miami's "2018 Chef of the Year." Most recently, Ford opened The Butcher's Club at PGA National Resort in 2021. At the helm of this stylish Palm Beach Gardens steakhouse concept, Ford seeks to wow guests with succulent cuts served in a timeless atmosphere of 1950s swanky sophistication.