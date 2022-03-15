In With The New For March 2022: Time Out Market Miami Makes Way For New Vendors

Advertising

Time Out Market Miami introduces Necessary Purveyor, an upscale sandwich and salad concept, Bebito's Cafecito, divine pastries and smoothies with Cuban-American flair, and Little Liberty, a sister concept to Miami Beach's beloved Sweet Liberty, serving up American comfort fare by Chef Michelle Bernstein and boozy milkshakes. Each concept will be a welcome addition to the Market, which captures and celebrates the soul of the city through chef-inspired events, installations from local artists, and live entertainment.

Necessary Purveyor (Now open from 11 AM)

On Friday, March 4th, Time Out Market added an artisanal sandwich shop, taking the humble lunch classic to new heights with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and inventive, flavorful combinations. Showcasing a refined take on a beloved classic, owner Tyler Dabestani has developed an eclectic menu featuring southern-inspired creations, originating in the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida, and the bread is baked daily by Bettant Bakery. Guests can expect packed sandwiches, including Jasper's Choice with prosciutto di parma, buffalo mozzarella, arugula, with a balsamic glaze; Roasty Manchego with seasoned roast beef, manchego, fig, arugula, topped with sesame dressing; and Turkey Avo an original take on a turkey sandwich, which features turkey, cheddar, avocado, lettuce, tomato, clover sprouts, dill pickles with chipotle aioli. Sandwiches will be changing frequently to reflect what's in season and Dabestani's inspirations. Packed with vegetables and flavorful ingredients, Necessary Purveyor also offers salads like Little Gem, a salad dressed in a Calabrian chili, and Caesar dressing; Feta N Melon, a Za'atar greek salad tossed with feta, cucumber, watermelon, and colorful peppers. End your meal on a sweet note with classic treats like a Cinnamon Roll or a Cookie. Each meal can be enjoyed with a House Tea or Shop Lemonade. Hours of operation are from 11AM to 6PM daily.

Bebito's Cafecito (Opening March 21 from 11 AM)

Beloved Miami Beach bistro, Bebito's Cafe will open the second outpost of their namesake concept at Time Out Market Miami on Monday, March 21. Paying homage to family and heritage, Bebito's Cafecitowill showcase Miami restaurateur Jason Odio's take on Cuban-American favorites with a modern, health-forward twist. Highlights include a crave-worthy croissant assortment of Chocolate, Almond and Dulce de Leche, Guava and Cheese Pastelito, Vegan Banana Bread, and a selection of teas, healthy smoothies, and traditional Cuban coffee selections. The brew will be offered in all traditional forms including a signature cafecito, traditional café con leche, and many more variations. Non-dairy customizations like almond and coconut milks are offered as well. Hours of operation will begin from 11AM to 6PM daily.

Little Liberty (Opening March 23)

Debuting on Wednesday, March 23 Little Liberty will come to Time Out Market Miami, where burger lovers can get gourmet, elevated burgers complemented by boozy shakes and house-made milkshakes, created by Sweet Liberty's world-renowned bartender and creative beverage director, Naren Young. The fast-casual, all-American concept is created by James Beard Award-winning chef, Michelle Bernstein. The menu will feature a unique take on Classic Burger, Blue Cheese Burger, Steak Burger, Chicken Patty, Fish Filet, and an Impossible Burger. Meals can be paired with side options of Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries, Onion Rings, and a Salad. Hours of operation will be Sunday - Thursday from 12PM - 10PM and Friday and Saturday from 12PM - 11PM.