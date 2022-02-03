TIME OUT : MARKET MIAMI'S CONTEMPORARY BASQUE CONCEPT, LUR, UNVEILS A NEW “PRIX-FIXE” MENU EXPERIENCE

Advertising

Launching February 2022, Time Out Market Miami reimagines the traditional food hall experience with a new prix-fixe dinner menu service by Michelin-vet and former Leku Head Chef, Chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze. Available in the fully transformed space in front of Lur, guests will enjoy a 3-course tasting menu of Basque country hallmarks like Ensalada a la Parrilla, Queso Idiazabal & Anchoa (Grilled Salad, Idiazabal Cheese and Anchovy); Branzino Macerado en Aji Mirasol Beurre Blanc & Topinambur (Branzino Marinated in Aji Mirasol, Beurre Blanc and Sunchokes), and Tarta de Queso Vasca (Basque-style creamy cheese tart). Using the freshest, local Miami produce and imported goods from Spanish purveyors, guests will enjoy one of the most authentic Basque dining experiences in all of Miami Beach.



The new dinner menu experience is by reservation only on Resy or by walk-in. Perfect for couples or small groups, dinner seatings will begin from 6:30 p.m.to 9 p.m. Menu changes seasonally and starts at $39pp with optional wine pairings for $20 from Vinya, Time Out Market Miami's new natural wine bar.



Public reservations will begin Wednesday, Feb. 9 with seatings from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and can be booked via Resy; walk-ins are also welcomed. LUR at Time Out Market Miami is located at 1601 Drexel Ave on Miami Beach. Telephone: (786) 753-5388; https://www.timeoutmarket.com/miami/.