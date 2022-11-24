Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Time Out Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMO   GB00BYYV0629

TIME OUT GROUP PLC

(TMO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-24 am EST
39.50 GBX   +5.33%
12:18pTime Out Group agrees new loan with Crestline Direct; appoints new CFO
AN
05:42aTime Out Group RIses 7% On New Credit Line From Crestline Direct Finance
MT
02:00aTime Out Group plc Announces New Loan Note Facility
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Time Out Group agrees new loan with Crestline Direct; appoints new CFO

11/24/2022 | 12:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Time Out Group PLC on Thursday said it has agreed a new loan note facility with Crestline Direct Finance LP for EUR35 million.

The global media and hospitality business said the new facility, which can be extended later by mutual agreement to EUR47.5 million, will "successfully refinance" the outstanding balance of its existing loan facility with Incus Capital Advisers SA.

Drawdown under the loan note facility is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, to coincide with the repayment of the existing debt facility.

"We are delighted to be entering this new facility and partnership with Crestline. It will provide us with an improved balance sheet and the ability to continue delivering our ambitious plans and profitable growth," Chief Executive Chris Ohlund said.

In connection with the facility, the company has also executed an equity warrant instrument, agreeing to issue 11.4 million equity warrants on or around November 30 and a further 2.3 million at full drawdown of the facility to Crestline subscribers. This represents around 3.6% of the company's share capital.

In line with the company's succession plan, Patrick Foley has been appointed chief financial officer of the company, replacing Interim CFO Neil Wood.

Ohlund said: "We are also pleased that Patrick is joining Time Out Group as our new CFO. He brings over 20 years' financial and commercial experience as well as broad sector background, including as CFO of Nasdaq-listed Boxlight Corp and Art Alliance Media Ltd, and as VP Finance for Universal Pictures International."

Shares in Time Out closed 5.3% higher at 39.50 pence each in London on Thursday.

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACK KNIGHT, INC. 1.41% 63.99 Delayed Quote.-22.80%
BOXLIGHT CORPORATION 1.89% 0.4198 Delayed Quote.-69.58%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.99% 11285.32 Real-time Quote.-27.87%
NOTE AB 0.38% 160.4 Delayed Quote.-30.82%
TIME OUT GROUP PLC 5.33% 39.5 Delayed Quote.-35.90%
All news about TIME OUT GROUP PLC
12:18pTime Out Group agrees new loan with Crestline Direct; appoints new CFO
AN
05:42aTime Out Group RIses 7% On New Credit Line From Crestline Direct Finance
MT
02:00aTime Out Group plc Announces New Loan Note Facility
CI
10/07Time Out Group To Open New Time Out Market In South Africa
MT
10/07Time Out Group plc Opens New Time Out Market in Cape Town
CI
08/24Time Out Group Obtains $9 Million Credit Line From Oakley Capital
MT
08/24Time Out Group plc announced that it expects to receive £8 million in funding from Oakl..
CI
07/11Time Out : Reveals Edinburgh as the World's Best City to Visit Right Now
PU
06/29Time Out : Summer Heats Up At Time Out Market Chicago With Three New Exciting Vendors
PU
06/28Time Out : Market Dubai chefs honoured
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 77,9 M 93,9 M 93,9 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 6,41 M 7,73 M 7,73 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 126 M 152 M 152 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 399
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart TIME OUT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Time Out Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIME OUT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sven Torbjorn Öhlund Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Timothy Wood Chief Financial Officer
Peter Adam Daiches Dubens Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Rodriguez de la Torre Director-Technology & Travel
Tarcila Steter Managing Director-Engineering & Product
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIME OUT GROUP PLC-35.90%152
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-1.97%5 414
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD-1.16%5 003
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-49.31%1 562
DELUXE CORPORATION-41.45%811
CIMPRESS PLC-61.16%729