Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Time Out Group plc    TMO   GB00BYYV0629

TIME OUT GROUP PLC

(TMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Time Out : Market Boston Welcomes Cusser's Roast Beef and Seafood to its Culinary Lineup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 10:55am EDT

Time Out Market Boston, the food and cultural market offering a curated mix of Boston's unique culinary talent, announces an exciting addition to its culinary roster. On September 16, Cusser's Roast Beef and Seafoodis joining the lineup of some of the city's most acclaimed chefs and much-loved restaurateurs. For nearly a decade, Chef Carolyn Johnsonand Co-Owner Ian Calhounhave left a lasting impression on greater Boston's culinary scene with the award-winning 80 Thoreauin historic Concord as well as Mooncusser Fish House, Moon Bar and most recently Cusser's Roast Beef and Seafoodin Boston. Prior to opening her own ventures, Johnson worked in legendary Boston kitchens such as Salamander and Icarus, and moved her way through the ranks over a seven year tenure at Rialto. The menus at 80 Thoreau, Mooncusser Fish House, Moon Bar and Cusser's Roast Beef and Seafood exemplify Chef Carolyn Johnson's unparalleled passion for seasonal menus and locally sourced cuisine. With Cusser's Roast Beef and Seafood, guests of Time Out Market Boston can delight in a playful menu showcasing the North Shore's beloved roast beef sandwich alongside other coastal classics that are taken to new heights. Cusser's Roast Beef has transformed iconic dishes by carefully redeveloping each key component in dishes such as their signature lobster rolls-served either warm with lobster beurre rouge or cold with tarragon and grainy mustard mayo, roast beef sandwiches with rare wagyu, proprietary sauces and homemade onion rolls, and the pescetarian-friendly seafood chowder with skate broth and smoked scallops. 'Cusser's Roast Beef and Seafood is the fun little sibling to Mooncusser Fish House and we are very excited to keep growing and join the culinary lineup at Time Out Market Boston,' says Chef Carolyn Johnson.'We started Cusser's Roast Beef and Seafood in 2018 out of a takeout window and are now thrilled to share the concept's greatest hits at Time Out Market Boston, where guests can experience our very personal take on New England classics from land and sea.'

'Chef Carolyn Johnson and Ian Calhoun are a beloved duo in Boston's hospitality scene, and we are thrilled to welcome their Cusser's Roast Beef and Seafoodconcept to Time Out Market Boston's culinary offerings, says Time Out Market CEO Didier Souillat. With this exciting addition, Time Out Market Boston now houses 11 operating eateries and 2 bars. We are proud to give a home to Boston's notable chefs and restaurateurs - especially during this time. We are grateful to be working alongside our existing eateries while adding new concepts that are at the heart of Boston's culinary scene.'

Located at 401 Park in the heart of the Fenway neighborhood, Time Out Market Boston sprawls across over 29,000 square feet. As Time Out Market Boston continues to stagger onboarding chefs and new concepts to comply with social distancing, the Market welcomes guests to taste exceptional dishes from 11 eateries alongside curated beverages from its two expansive bars. At Time Out Market Boston, guests can experience a true taste of the city alongside the inimitable and iconic culture that make Boston a world class city.

Disclaimer

Time Out Group plc published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 14:54:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TIME OUT GROUP PLC
10:55aTIME OUT : Market Boston Welcomes Cusser's Roast Beef and Seafood to its Culinar..
PU
06/29TIME OUT : Market Montréal Reopening on Wednesday, July 8th
PU
05/26WEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT : Good prospects
05/22TIME OUT : Proposed Placing and Open Offer to raise up to £49 million and Debt R..
PU
05/22Events magazine Time Out launches share sale to cut debt
RE
05/12Vodafone keeps dividend as pandemic hits roaming, but boosts data
RE
05/12Vodafone keeps dividend as pandemic hits roaming, but boosts data
RE
04/20VIVENDI : Good Revenues for the First Quarter Of 2020
DJ
03/16TIME OUT : Company Update
PU
01/20Anglo American PLC Recommended cash acquisition -19-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 87,4 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 43,0 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 109 M 139 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees 602
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart TIME OUT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Time Out Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIME OUT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 160,00 GBX
Last Close Price 38,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 316%
Spread / Average Target 316%
Spread / Lowest Target 316%
Managers
NameTitle
Julio Bruno Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Adam Daiches Dubens Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Rodriguez de la Torre Director-Technology & Travel
Alexander Fiske Collins Non-Executive Director
Stuart Alan Ransom Rose Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIME OUT GROUP PLC-68.57%139
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-27.03%5 714
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.-31.67%5 037
CIMPRESS PLC-34.95%2 127
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-15.43%2 057
DELUXE CORPORATION-47.66%1 094
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group