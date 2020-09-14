Time Out : Market Boston Welcomes Cusser's Roast Beef and Seafood to its Culinary Lineup

Time Out Market Boston, the food and cultural market offering a curated mix of Boston's unique culinary talent, announces an exciting addition to its culinary roster. On September 16, Cusser's Roast Beef and Seafoodis joining the lineup of some of the city's most acclaimed chefs and much-loved restaurateurs. For nearly a decade, Chef Carolyn Johnsonand Co-Owner Ian Calhounhave left a lasting impression on greater Boston's culinary scene with the award-winning 80 Thoreauin historic Concord as well as Mooncusser Fish House, Moon Bar and most recently Cusser's Roast Beef and Seafoodin Boston. Prior to opening her own ventures, Johnson worked in legendary Boston kitchens such as Salamander and Icarus, and moved her way through the ranks over a seven year tenure at Rialto. The menus at 80 Thoreau, Mooncusser Fish House, Moon Bar and Cusser's Roast Beef and Seafood exemplify Chef Carolyn Johnson's unparalleled passion for seasonal menus and locally sourced cuisine. With Cusser's Roast Beef and Seafood, guests of Time Out Market Boston can delight in a playful menu showcasing the North Shore's beloved roast beef sandwich alongside other coastal classics that are taken to new heights. Cusser's Roast Beef has transformed iconic dishes by carefully redeveloping each key component in dishes such as their signature lobster rolls-served either warm with lobster beurre rouge or cold with tarragon and grainy mustard mayo, roast beef sandwiches with rare wagyu, proprietary sauces and homemade onion rolls, and the pescetarian-friendly seafood chowder with skate broth and smoked scallops. 'Cusser's Roast Beef and Seafood is the fun little sibling to Mooncusser Fish House and we are very excited to keep growing and join the culinary lineup at Time Out Market Boston,' says Chef Carolyn Johnson.'We started Cusser's Roast Beef and Seafood in 2018 out of a takeout window and are now thrilled to share the concept's greatest hits at Time Out Market Boston, where guests can experience our very personal take on New England classics from land and sea.'

'Chef Carolyn Johnson and Ian Calhoun are a beloved duo in Boston's hospitality scene, and we are thrilled to welcome their Cusser's Roast Beef and Seafoodconcept to Time Out Market Boston's culinary offerings, says Time Out Market CEO Didier Souillat. With this exciting addition, Time Out Market Boston now houses 11 operating eateries and 2 bars. We are proud to give a home to Boston's notable chefs and restaurateurs - especially during this time. We are grateful to be working alongside our existing eateries while adding new concepts that are at the heart of Boston's culinary scene.'

Located at 401 Park in the heart of the Fenway neighborhood, Time Out Market Boston sprawls across over 29,000 square feet. As Time Out Market Boston continues to stagger onboarding chefs and new concepts to comply with social distancing, the Market welcomes guests to taste exceptional dishes from 11 eateries alongside curated beverages from its two expansive bars. At Time Out Market Boston, guests can experience a true taste of the city alongside the inimitable and iconic culture that make Boston a world class city.