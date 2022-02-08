Time Out : Market Chicago Presents “Virgil Forever,” A Celebration And Mural Unveiling Of Iconic Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh

Advertising

Time Out Market Chicago, the premier culinary and cultural hub in partnership with B_Line Projects, the organization that curates and preserves murals throughout the West Loop invites guests to join them as they pay special tribute to the late iconic fashion designer and former Chicagoan, Virgil Abloh, Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 pm. On this memorable evening, the culinary and cultural hub will celebrate the designer's influence in the art, music and fashion community with a mural unveiling by local artist Rahmaan Statik, followed by a panel discussion with some of Chicago's leading tastemakers, music by DJ and local artist Mike Slugs, and much more.

This is a free event and donations to the Virgil Abloh™ "Post-Modern" Scholarship Fund will be accepted through Eventbrite, onsite at the event, or by purchasing the "Virgil Forever" specialty cocktail at the Time Out Market Bar. 100% of donations received will go to the fund. The mission of the Virgil Abloh™ Post-Modern" Scholarship Fund is to foster equity and inclusion within the fashion industry by providing scholarships to students of academic promise of Black, African-American, or African descent.



Time Out Market Chicago is located at 916 W. Fulton Market. For more information and to rsvp, visit www.timeoutmarket.com/chicago.