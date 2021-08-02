Time Out : Market Dubai launches “Time Out Stage Presents” to showcase the city's best culture and entertainment

Time Out Market, the world's first editorially curated food and cultural market, today announces the launch of its local cultural entertainment program at Time Out Market Dubai.

Kicking off on 3 August 2021, Time Out Stage Presentswill showcase local musical talent, with regular events perfectly complementing the 17 food concepts of Dubai's award-winning chefs and restaurateurs all under one roof. Every Tuesday from 7-10pm, artists will take over the Time Out Stage to serve up a musical experience as impressive as the food and drinks. Fully licensed, the expertly designed space features three spectacularly unique bars that serve original mixed drinks inspired by global Time Out Market locations as well as a great selection of hops, grapes and mocktails.

The entertainment program is being launched in collaboration with The Fridge, Dubai's premier talent agency known for promoting the best local talent and live entertainment. Promising a truly eclectic variety of live music, the all-star line-up of home-grown performers at Time Out Market Dubai this August includes:

3rd August: Abri Dubai-born singer-songwriter Abri will kick off proceedings with a soulful set of his well-known songs

10th August: Carl and the Reda Mafia With members hailing from India, Greece, Egypt and Nigeria, guests can expect funk and rock from international sensations Carl and the Reda Mafia

17th August: Ciaran Fox Irish swing vocalist Ciaran channels the great crooners through the ages from Sinatra to Bublé

24th August: Leone Murphy South Africa-born Dubai-based singer Leone combines her own songs with beautiful cover versions from pop and soul to funk and jazz

31st August: Jay Abo Blues legend Jay Abo will be sure to mesmerise with his smooth soulful voice and guitar



In September and October, acts include: Nutella Riot, Rony Sarkis, Jamil Jabbour, As per Casper, Dina Stars, Dany Aridi and Al Farah.

The highly acclaimed Time Out Market Dubai joined the emirate's vibrant culinary scene in partnership with Emaar Malls, bringing with it the best of the city under one roof. Located in the beautiful Souk Al Bahar, the Market offers an incredible mix of cuisines expertly curated by Time Out Dubai editors. This includes 17 award-winning chefs and restaurateurs; home-grown local favourites; three stunning bars; as well as vibrant cultural and entertainment spaces. Diners can enjoy the fun and exciting atmosphere from 12pm-12am every day, and until 1am on Thursday and Friday to celebrate the weekend.

The handpicked selection of innovative, home-grown concepts, includes: MASTI, BB Social Dining, Vietnamese Foodies, Pickl, Pitfire, Brix by 3fils, Nightjar, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Little Erth, Scoopi Café, Long Teng, and Al Fanar. Five incredible, brand-new concepts launched at Time Out Market Dubai, including folly Workshop by Nick & Scott, Fulvio's, Two Leaves by Project Chaiwala, Local Fire by The Mattar Farm, and Liban by Allo Beirut.

Time Out Market Dubai is the largest, most exciting, one-of-a-kind culinary and cultural destination to launch in the UAE. Spread across 43,000 sq ft the location has incredible scenic views from the 3,000 sq ft wraparound outdoor terrace, overlooking the Dubai Fountain and the Burj Khalifa. Fully licensed, the concessions are complemented by three spectacularly unique bars that surround the open and intimate dining spaces. The Fountain Bar is steps away from the open-air terrace, whilst the 13-metre Atrium Bar provides the best selection of grapes, meanwhile guests can relax and re-energise with a thirst-quenching mocktail at the Palace Bar. Guests have a wide variety of drinks to choose from including original mixed drinks inspired by global Time Out Market locations - from Lisbon to New York, Chicago, Miami, Boston and Montreal.