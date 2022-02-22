Time Out : Market Miami Welcomes Clyde's Caribbean

Advertising

Time Out Market Miami will introduce Clyde's Caribbean - a contemporary Trinidadian concept by Christopher Leacock (a.k.a. Jillionaire, formerly of electronic dance music DJ trio Major Lazer) on Wednesday, February 23. It will be a welcome addition to the Market, which captures and celebrates the soul of the city through chef-inspired events, installations from local artists and live entertainment.



Named after his grandfather and the Caribbean island's first black Registrar General, Clyde Byer, the menu presents a range of dishes that explore the island's depth of flavors as well as its cultural influences from the Indian and African diaspora. Guests can expect small plates of Codfish Fritters with a tamarind dipping sauce, Pumpkin Corn Soup and Jerk Wings served with a side of house-made cassava chips. Bigger appetites can enjoy larger plates of Jerk Chicken, Jerk Salmon or Coconut Curried Shrimp, served with fragrant coconut rice, sweet plantains and a side salad. Weekend brunch specials include modern Caribbean classics, including Curried Crab and Dumplings, Oxtail Grilled Cheese, Jerk Chicken Hash, and Ackee & Saltfish. A menu standout is the Bake & Fish sandwich, a popular street food item made with lightly fried mahi-mahi in an airy fried dough bread, topped with pickled slaw and house-made tamarind, cilantro, and garlic sauces. Meals can be polished off with refreshing soft drinks such as Sorrel, Ginger Beer, and Coconut Water, with homestyle Rum & Raisin Bread Pudding for dessert.



Together, Clyde's Caribbean and Time Out Market Miami are hosting a three-day Trinidad Carnival-themed celebration from Friday, February 25th - Sunday, February 27th. Guests can expect gorgeous traditional Carnival costumes and mas characters, brunch offerings on both Saturday and Sunday, and live DJs. Schedule follows.



Friday, February 25: Carnival celebration from 6PM - 10PM

Saturday, February 26: Carnival celebration and Saturday Brunch from 1PM - 5PM. The music and celebration will continue until 9PM.

Sunday, February 27: Carnival celebration and Sunday Brunch from 1PM - 5PM