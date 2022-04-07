Time Out : Market Montreal Welcomes Chanthy Yen

Advertising

Time Out Market Montréal welcomes its new concession by Chanthy Yen, a Pan-Canadian cuisine concept that represents the culinary essence of Canada. Opening March 29th, the menu spotlights Chef Chanthy's passion for Canadian cuisine and weaves together multiple provinces and cultures.



The idea for the new concession first began as Chanthy reflected on all his past and current travels across Canada, as Yen's fortunate journey has allowed him to get a taste of the country from the perspective of the multiple cities, allowing him to conceptualize the term "Pan Canadian" cuisine. As the Chef to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chanthy Yen's new concept will give guests an inside look on how the nation's leader dines.



"Canadian cuisine is, in many ways, my own journey. It's an unraveling and rediscovery. When my family came to Canada, we didn't know what was around us and we had to get scrappy and creative. That's how it is; it's an array of different journeys coming together and rediscovering themselves and their identities within their new communities. I'm privileged to travel across the country, and what I can't help but do is eat to feel the energy, creativity, and the stories of these individuals living here today and running their businesses where food is their life," said Chef Chanthy Yen.



Blending together traditional and new Canadian cuisine, guests can look forward to dining in style, with a fresh take on classics. Starting off your food voyage with appetizers such as Chanthy's buttery whelks, tiger shrimp, parmesan truffle fries, and a salad that highlights Canadian melon and feta cheese. For the mains, Chanthy showcases Canadian know-how for steak and the unconditional love Canadian shares for homemade fries, as well as the delectable fried mussels white wine, coconut, fine herbs, and chili. And finally, to end off the adventure, indulge in a caramel cream flan, dripping with Vietnamese coffee caramel, as well as a passion fruit shortbread tartelette with vanilla meringue, and seasonal fruits.



"We are delighted to have Chanthy Yen join us at the Market. The arrival heralds the start of an exciting new culinary adventure. We are confident that guests will love this New Canadian cuisine concept. An added bonus - as Chanthy is the Chef to the Prime Minister his cuisine has the Justin Trudeau stamp of approval!" said Laurent Ruffier-Lanche, General Manager of Time Out Market Montréal.