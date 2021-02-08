Time Out : Market President and Creative Director Awarded Revista de Vinhos' Gastronomy Personality of the Year

Time Out Market President and Creative Director, João Cepeda, has been awarded Revista de Vinhos' Gastronomy Personality of the Year. The popular Portuguese wine magazine recognises João for his innovative Time Out Market concept, noting 'the merit of the idea, the boldness shown and the recognition of the internationalisation of the concept.'

As the former Time Out Portugal Editor, João pioneered the idea of bringing Time Out's beloved media brand into physical form with Time Out Market. In 2014, Time Out Market was born in Lisbon, quickly gaining international attention. Today, the flagship is the country's number one tourist attraction. Time Out Market has expanded rapidly with five locations in North America with other locations in the pipeline including Dubai opening this year, London Waterloo and Porto in 2022 and Prague in 2025.

João Cepeda said:'With the majority of Time Out Market locations being overseas, I am especially proud to be seen and recognised at home and win this award for Personality of the Year in Gastronomy. A big thank you to Revista de Vinhos and to all of the Time Out Market team, whose talents have contributed to helping make this award win possible.'

Time Out Market is a food and cultural market which brings the best of the city under one roof: its best chefs, drinks and cultural experiences - based on editorial curation. The first Time Out Market opened in Lisbon in 2014 and Miami, New York, Chicago, Montreal and Boston followed in 2019.