Time Out Group plc

TIME OUT GROUP PLC

(TMO)
  
Time Out : appoints Tarcila Steter as Director of Engineering and Technology

03/01/2021 | 05:28am EST
Time Out Group, the global media and hospitality business, today announces that Tarcila Steter has joined the Company as Director of Engineering and Technology with immediate effect.

Tarcila brings 20 years of experience working within the industry across the UK, Netherlands, Brazil and the United States. Within her new role at Time Out Group, Tarcila aligns the technology and business objectives by shaping the engineering culture of the Company by focusing on simplicity, scalability, problem solving and successful delivery. Tarcila leads all aspects of Time Out's technology platforms, including the front-end, back-end and operations of the website, ecommerce platform and more. Tarcila is based in London and reports to Julio Bruno, CEO of Time Out Group.

Tarcila previously worked at Time Out in 2016, as the Group's Technology Director of Delivery and Operations. In 2018, she relocated to Amsterdam and joined The Leisure Group as Director of Engineering. Tarcila has held various senior positions including the Vice President of Technology & Operations at Wunderman SP. She also consulted for a number of renowned brands such as Just Eat, OYO, Telefonica, Diageo, Microsoft and Sky Media.

Tarcila Steter, Director of Engineering and Technology of Time Out Group, said:'I am thrilled to return to Time Out! I can't wait to hit the ground running and build upon the opportunities this role presents. I am looking forward to leading our incredible team of engineers and the larger tech team to deliver the best-in-class tools to our editors. In my role, I will lead the team to bring high value return on investment to our partners, and even better digital experiences to our customers.'

Julio Bruno, CEO of Time Out Group plc, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Tarcila back to the Time Out family. As we edge closer to our cities coming back to life, Tarcila's appointment to the management team is timely. Her expertise is integral to leading our technology and engineering team in delivering our ongoing transformation and growth of Time Out Group.'

Disclaimer

Time Out Group plc published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 10:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
