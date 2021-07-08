Log in
Time Out : announced as Copenhagen 2021 WorldPride and EuroGames media partner

07/08/2021
Time Out, the global media and hospitality brand that helps people explore and experience the soul of the city, was announced today as an official media partner for Copenhagen 2021 WorldPride and EuroGames.

Copenhagen 2021 (12-22 August) is the world's most significant LGBTI+ event taking place in 2021, where thousands of people will celebrate and advocate for LGBTI+ equality in Denmark and Sweden, countries often cited as being among the most progressive for equality and human rights. It's the first time WorldPride and EuroGames have been combined, and the first time that either has been split across two cities in two countries.

With COVID19 having affected the original event plans, digital channels are more important than ever to encourage the broadest possible participation of LGBTI+ people and activists from around the world - even those who can't physically be at the events. That's where Time Out comes in.

The media partnership, activated across Time Out's global network of websites and social media channels, will have a particular focus on the Drag Night event on Friday August 20 2021 in Copenhagen. Time Out's editorial team will build excitement ahead of the event with line-up announcements, ticket giveaways and collaborations with performers to get their tips on enjoying the soul of each of their cities, culminating in a drive across digital and social media to encourage as many people as possible around the world to tune in to the Drag Night live stream.

Steve Taylor, Communications Director for Copenhagen 2021,says:'As we prepare to deliver the most important LGBTI+ event ever held in Scandinavia, we're delighted to be partnering with Time Out so that our events can reach even more people globally. The iconic Copenhagen Pride drag night this year goes up a level for WorldPride, with some of the world's leading drag artists, and we promise a night to remember whether you're here in Copenhagen or watching online at home or with friends.'Will Gleason, Time Out New York Editor, says:'I'm overjoyed that Time Out will be partnering with Copenhagen 2021 this year. Time Out is dedicated to showcasing LGBTQ+ culture in all of its diverse glory around the world-from our #PrideWorldwide event last year to our global celebration of unmissable local LGBTQ+ destinations this year. We can't wait to see what the performers have prepared for Drag Night this year and will be clapping along with everyone else this August.'

Disclaimer

Time Out Group plc published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
