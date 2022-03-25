Log in
Time Out : partners with Visit California & LA Tourism for Hybrid Oscars Campaign

03/25/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Courtesy of LA Tourism and Visit CaliforniaThe Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, California Time Out partners with Visit California & LA Tourism for Hybrid Oscars Campaign

The Creative Solutions partnership spans digital and IRL, culminating in an Oscars Watch Party at Time Out Market New York.

Written by Time Out PRFriday 25 March 2022
Advertising

Time Out, the global media and hospitality business that helps people explore and experience the best of the city, has partnered with LA Tourism and Visit California in a digital/IRL hybrid experience to bring all things Oscars and Los Angeles to New York City.


The Time Out Creative Solutions team, working on a first-time partnership with LA Tourism and Visit California, has curated a campaign to encourage travel to Los Angeles, ending with an exclusive, sold-out Oscars Watch Party on Sunday, March 27 at Time Out Market New York. Hosted by actor and comedian, Chinedu Unaka, for one night only, guests will be transported behind the velvet rope arriving to a fully decked out Oscars-themed celebration. As a night of Hollywood glamour unfolds, guests will enjoy an evening with LA-inspired cocktails, a $50 Time Out Market card to purchase food and drinks, a fun photo booth, a "Best in Film" ballot station, and interactive games set to a California playlist. Once the show is over, guests can look forward to one lucky attendee winning a round trip ticket to Los Angeles plus three nights accommodation, courtesy of LA Tourism and Visit California.


In addition to the event, the 360-degree Creative Solutions campaign also spans branded content, digital advertising, social media and CRM across Time Out New York channels. With travel back and New Yorkers flocking to warmer climates after a long winter, the campaign is perfectly positioned to encourage travel to Los Angeles. Featuring bespoke content highlighting the best of the city through the editorial lens of Time Out.

The event and accompanying digital media campaign showcase the bespoke partnership opportunities Time Out can offer advertising partners, as the only "clicks and mortar" advertising solution in the city. Time Out is able to engage with its audience across its digital channels as well as at Time Out Market, the world's first editorially curated food and cultural market.

Anjali Virmani, Director, Creative Solutions North America at Time Out Media, said: "Our brands have perfect synergy: Time Out curates and creates the best of the city and Visit California and LA Tourism encourage travelers to experience the adventures and city attractions of Los Angeles. Time Out is an experiential brand with over 50-years of experience discovering the best of the city. We have the ability to position our partners authentically in front of our hyper-engaged audience, all while tapping into Time Out's authority and credibility in the cities we are present in."

CAMPAIGN CREDITS:
Stacy Bettman, President NA, Time Out
Steve Newman, Chicago Sales Representative, Time Out
Cynthia Lappaport, Los Angeles Sales Representative, Time Out
Anjali Virmani, Director, Creative Solutions, Time Out
Briana Camarata, Project Manager, Time Out
William Karz, Vice President, Brand and Digital Marketing, Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board
Jamie Foley Simpson, Vice President, Global Communications, Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board
Cynthia Rodriguez, Manager, Brand & Digital Marketing, Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board
Michael Parent, SVP Media Strategy & Operations, MBuy

Time Out Group plc published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 21:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
